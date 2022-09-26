It was the late 1990s.
The Internet was taking hold, baseball was recovering from a strike, I was a huge baseball fan and the Minnesota Twins were … bad. Like, really bad.
So bad were the Twins that a local website was giving away four free tickets every day for a week if you answered a Twins trivia question correctly.
A quick Google search on the launch date of … you guessed it, Google (I feel like I’m missing a chance for a joke here) … shows that Google was launched in 1998, so you had to actually know the answer.
Six days later, I had racked up 24 free tickets to a game on a poster giveaway night (my baseball knowledge finally paid off). My parents were a little caught off-guard, but we invited a few other families and made our way to the Metrodome. We didn’t use up all two dozen tickets, but we were given our full allotment of free posters, the extras of which I took home feeling as if I had won the lottery. We reeled in a handful of batting practice home run balls (not sure we had much competition) and more than our share of Dome Dogs. I don’t remember the outcome on the field, but safe to wager, it was a loss.
Attendance cratered in 2000 at barely over a million fans in the last of eight consecutive losing seasons (I think my family and friends helped keep them above seven digits).
Fast forward to this year. Barring a few trivia contests of their own for the team’s final six home games, attendance will be at its lowest point since 2000, not counting 2021’s COVID-restricted numbers, a shame given the beauty and public investment in Target Field.
It’s easy to point to a team’s record and failure to meet expectations, but attendance drops aren’t an isolated issue.
At this year’s all-star break, 23 of 30 teams in baseball had seen attendance drop in 2019. While pandemic concerns have factored in, before 2020, total league wide attendance had gradually declined seven years in a row (per baseball-reference.com). Various leagues have seen attendance drop as well.
Reasons are varied, for myself and everyone: cost of tickets, parking and concessions, pace of play, team success, ease of following games online and via television, etc.
The NFL has proven dominant, but only requires enough attention span for a 17-game sprint in which overreactions fuel interest and are all the rage … quite literally. (Week 1 win: the Vikings are Super Bowl bound! Week two loss: The Vikings need to tear it all down and start over!)
Other sports require a bit more patience from fans, and if things go sour, cause fans to tune out for larger portions of the year.
If trends don’t change, and teams don’t feel the need or desire to adjust, the atmosphere at sporting venues will continue to get more and more subdued barring great success, especially at the old ballgame. Win or lose, that’s a shame.
