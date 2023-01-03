The end of every year comes with a lot of “best of’s” and recaps. Heck, our very own paper does a year in review. They can serve as a good reminder of what we’ve done in the past year, an assurance that yes, in fact, all that time did pass and it can be a guiding light to where we want to go in the year ahead.
One of the most well-known (and infamous) year-in-reviews is Spotify’s “Wrapped” feature. It shares subscriber’s listening habits over the past year, telling them what genres, artists and songs took the most of their time, down to the minute. And I’ll bet you’d never have guessed, but I’m going to complain about it.
With respect for the Holiday Spirit, however, I’m going to try and keep some of my regular vitriol to a minimum (sorry, I’ve been real wound up this year, folks).
Spotify is the world’s top music streaming service, reporting 195 million subscribers in the last half of 2022. That’s a pretty decent chunk of listeners to compare listening habits with, which is what makes the Wrapped feature such a sharable experience.
Quick-share buttons let users post their top five artists and tracks in a handy-dandy infographic to the likes of Snapchat and Instagram. An entire page dedicated to the top artists even tells you how many minutes you devoted to them, as well as what “top percent” of listeners you were in. I personally know someone who listened to 1,984 minutes of Radiohead and was in the top 0.5% of listeners (you know who you are, and you know you should get help about that).
While there’s always plenty of debate of how annoying it is to get other people’s music taste shoved in their faces (I’m one to talk) and if it really is necessary to treat music like some sort of scoreboard, there is no doubt a sense of pride in having a concrete metric with which to measure your support for your favorite artist.
How much are you really supporting them, though?
Sure, artists make music because they feel called to do so and want people to hear and enjoy it. But at the end of the day, they need some compensation to keep the lights on. And streaming is the absolute worst way to provide that.
When you buy an artist’s merchandise or concert tickets, they get a pretty decent cut (especially if they “dynamic priced” it on Ticketmaster, see my last rambling Writer’s Block). When you stream a song, artists get paid quite literally less than dirt for it. A fifth-yard scoop of dirt would cost you a whopping $10 American, and a Spotify stream gives your artists $0.004 per listen.
You read that number right. That is LESS THAN A CENT. One “listen” is counted as playing a song continuously for 30 seconds, so let’s go back to that Radiohead freak I mentioned earlier (it’s my brother, so freak is actually an endearing term here). Radiohead’s songs range from under two minutes to over five, so I think it would be safe to say that an average Radiohead song would come in at around three minutes. Now it’s time to do math in the newspaper, which I know probably goes over incredibly well.
If my dear brother listened to 1,985 minutes of Radiohead, we’d divide that by three to figure out how many streams he had. That would come out to about 662 plays (my high school math teacher would be THRILLED that I finally started showing my work at the age of 23). The 662 plays times the average rate of $0.004 per stream comes out to….
Two dollars and sixty-five cents….
Congrats, Logan, you paid for Thom Yorke’s next candy bar.
This leads me to my biggest gripe with Spotify. It’s not the fact that they flood everyone’s timelines and stories with these infographics that are received with varying levels of annoyance or that they encourage some sort of unspoken curation for people towards the end of the year to make their Wraps look trendy. It’s that they package up their flashy social-media-website-disguised-as-a-music-player so pristinely that people can’t see past it to find the dishonest scam that it is.
If I told you that you’d be paid less than a cent for three minutes of your own work, you’d laugh in my face and report me to the Better Business Bureau. For a larger artist like Radiohead with thousands of people like Logan listening, they probably achieve a realistic stream of income that would net them more than a few candy bars.
It’s still pennies compared to physical album sales, though, where a $10 to $20 disc or record could net a band 10 to 25% of the profit. Yes, I saw you listened to 72,000 minutes of the Smashing Pumpkins this past year, but I hate to break it to you that it didn’t even cover William Patrick Corgan’s hair care budget (Get it? ‘Cuz he’s bald?).
Smaller artists, which I’ve said time and time again drive a vitally important local scene that makes music accessible to everyone (not just those with Ticketmaster Verified Fan codes and the stinkin’ rich), have no such chance at earning a living off of streams alone. It’s critical that they sell merch and concert tickets to supplement the money that isn’t coming from their music. Fancy that, musicians not making money off of their music. Thanks, Spotify!
As you look at your Spotify Wrapped this year and are forced to look at the results of so many others, I challenge you to think about what your Top five really means to you. Is it enough to buy a shirt or new record every few months? How about a Bandcamp account where you can buy music AND merch directly from artists, ensuring they get nearly 100%of the profits?
And I get it, money is money, why spend it if you don’t have to? I hear you, but just remember your favorite band getting less than a cent for their hard work and talent next time your boss asks you to work late Friday–and oh ya, they don’t do overtime.
