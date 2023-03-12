Take me out to the ballgame, take me out to the crowd …
No, like, seriously, we need to go right now if we want to make it in time for the seventh-inning stretch.
Major League Baseball will have a new look this summer. Make that an old look. Errr, it’s complicated. Just don’t look away.
After testing the idea out in the minor leagues in recent years, a pitch clock has arrived at this year’s big league spring training games in preparation for the upcoming season.
Pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch with the bases empty, 20 seconds with runners on base. If the clock strikes zero, the mound dirt turns into quicksand. No wait, that’s an idea for an upcoming novel. It’s actually just an automatic ball.
On the flip side, hitters have to be ready in the batter’s box and looking at the pitcher by the 8-second mark on the timer, or else an automatic strike is called.
One of the charms of the sport has long been that it’s timeless, literally and figuratively. You can’t sit on a lead and stall your way to 27 outs. And you can show up to a ballpark, watching a game that is roughly the same as it was a century ago, and not know if you’re in for a two-hour sprint or a four-hour marathon. At the risk of sounding too much like James Earl Jones waxing poetic in an Iowa cornfield, baseball has stood the test of time.
And yet, while it will take a little getting used to, the game will benefit from this tune up.
According to Major League Baseball’s website, the average game time in the minors was reduced by approximately 26 minutes following the installation of pitch clock rules.
That isn’t a half hour of action. It’s a half hour of pitchers taking a leisurely stroll around every part of the mound except the actual rubber, and of hitters adjusting their batting gloves three times between every pitch, whether they swung the bat or not.
While it can be captivating to let the tension build between pitches in late innings, tedious tactics and routines have hampered too much of the flow of the modern game. Average game times have surpassed three hours in the past decade, when a generation ago they were just over two.
I admit when I fork over money for parking, tickets and concessions, I don’t feel in any hurry to have the game end, however it also might be a little easier to sit down and actually watch a full game on television now before shipping kids (who am I kidding, myself) off to bed before the last few innings hit.
In any case, hope springs eternal, and it should be an intriguing season of baseball. Just make sure you show up on time.
