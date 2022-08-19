As I was sitting down with my Managing Editor, Matt Debow, in my first week of work for ABC Newspapers, our introductory conversations eventually got on the topic of music. If you read my July 22 Writer’s Block, you already know I’m crazy about it. Seeing how Matt is originally a Pacific-Northwesterner, I wanted to talk up the music scene and show him that our tiny little flyover state has plenty to rival the industry-dominating scenes on the West Coast. During our conversion, I made this bold claim:
“The Twin Cities is home to the greatest music scene in the country. PERIOD.”
He stared at me incredulously and offered me a challenge: We both will argue for our respective ‘scenes’ in our next Writer’s Blocks and see how they really stack up. So without further ado, let me tell all of you why the Minnesota music scene reigns supreme:
Right off the bat, you’re probably wondering how on earth I’m going to get past the fact that some of the biggest acts of all-time are from the PNW (is that what all the trendy kids call it over there, Matt?). And you’re right, there’s no way I’m going to even attempt to discredit the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Wilco or Sleater-Kinney. While these bands are all incredible and essential to my musical upbringing, there is absolutely no doubt that they could not exist without the help of Minnesota musicians. Except for Hendrix, that man was an anomalous gift from another world.
The most important and lasting movement that ties together a majority of the bands I listed above together is the grunge movement. Not quite punk, not quite rock, but something newer and messier than anything that came before. It dominated the ‘90s airwaves and made people throw out their Aquanet and legwarmers in an instant. Or at least I’ve been told, I wasn’t there. I was busy not being born yet.
For all the impact that this movement had, it wouldn’t have a leg to stand on if not for the College Rock scene in the 1980s–a movement that was pioneered by bands from the Twin Cities.
Ever hear The Replacements’ name come up lately? No? Then go to almost any concert featuring a guitar in the Twin Cities and I dare you to find one where they’re not mentioned. If any big act comes to town and doesn’t either mention them or cover one of their songs, then we oughta run them outta state. Whether it’s The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers, Connor Oberst, Gang of Youths, Dave Grohl or Dead Sara, they always get a shoutout. They’ve been covered by the likes of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong (who cites them as his favorite band and was even IN the band for a minute), Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Orville Peck and even international mega-superstar Lorde. Replacements frontman Paul Westerberg is a musician’s musician, and his work done in the 80s set the scene for rock to get louder, messier, less serious and most importantly, personal.
With The ‘Mats blowing the doors open for experimentation, other bands were able to come forward and pave the way in other directions, leading for more diverse groups to follow. We would have no Sleater-Kinney or Bikini Kill without Babes in Toyland, who reminded a post-Mötley Crüe world (they had a brief period of inactivity in the ‘90s, we’re not so lucky now) that women have a place in loud music, too. Rock and roll would surely be devoid of pop-levels-of-catchiness hooks without Soul Asylum. You wouldn’t know when to leave the bar if Semisonic’s “Closing Time” didn’t exist.
While all those bands have supplied the building blocks that now make up modern rock, and heck, even some pop writing, I do still have an ace up my sleeve: Hüsker Dü.
While those other bands provided the building blocks, Hüsker Dü was the 159-page Lego instruction booklet that showed everyone where they went. With Bob Mould on guitar, Greg Norton on bass, Grant Hart on drums (R.I.P.) and all three sharing vocal duties, they showed the world how a band could be melodic, aggressive, subversive and catchy all at once.
With just six albums over the span of only five years, they inspired more bands than they had any right to. But there was one specific band, one that has a special place in PNW lore that praised Hüsker Dü in such a big way that I may consider this not only my check, but my mate as well.
Nirvana is easily the best-selling, most impactful band to come out of the PNW. They’ve sold 75 million albums worldwide, with their breakout 1992 album “Nevermind” going Diamond and opening track “Smells Like Teen Spirit” now garnering over a billion views on YouTube. The album is credited with single-handedly killing hair metal (although it sadly did not keep Mötley Crüe down for long, as mentioned above) and bringing a new type of alternative sound to the music industry. That is, unless you tell it the way that Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic does:
“(The style) is nothing new; Hüsker Dü did it before us,” Novoselic told London-based music magazine Kerrang!. If that weren’t enough, in the aftermath of “Nirvana as drummer Dave Grohl fronted his equally prolific project Foo Fighters, he reaffirmed the Pacific-Northwest’s debt to the Midwest.
“I finally got to meet (Mould) maybe 10 years ago. I said, ‘I just have to thank you, because I’ve really taken a lot from your music.’ And he said, ‘I know,’” Grohl told Classic Rock Magazine.
The modern music scene rests entirely on the foundation of the Twin Cities, and while we may never have done it as big, we continue to do it the best. Our music is that of a true fan’s, the ones who are willing to do the most digging and find the most impactful voices. We are untethered of the prestige and egotism that the expectations of the coast bring. This is still a place where any kid can start a band and end up on a stage with the second-hand equipment they got from his local music store; you don’t need rich parents or a dad with a label to climb the local ranks.
With legendary venues such as First Avenue (which is ranked as one of the top 10 venues in the country by Rolling Stone, by the way), local music advocates like The Current, and some of the most down-to-earth, Minnesota Nice fans on the planet, there’s not a single better place to be a fan of music than right here in the Twin Cities.
Author’s note: I know I didn’t mention Prince, so hold your angry emails. He was maybe the best Minnesota will ever have to offer, but that’s just it: he’s the best, impossible to imitate or replicate. He didn’t leave us any tools, he just showed us what it would look like if they were all plated with gold and out of our reach. In lieu of a mention, he gets a shout-out in the headline.
