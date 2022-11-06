Hi, my name is Ian, and I am a reformed Marvel Cinematic Universe fanatic.
I used to be first in line to see those endless blockbusters, I was a self-proclaimed comic lore master and I’m sorry to say I even got worked up when they would go too far in altering the comics to fit the screen (OK I still do that sometimes).
While I still watch superhero movies, read a comic here and there and even enjoy some of the stuff that I take in, I don’t hold most of it in the high regard that I used to. I see the money making tactics of endless releases and monthly issues all tied together in a massive overarching storyline, and they’re way too obvious for me to ignore now. Also, frankly, they really haven’t been making anything that good lately (graphic novels are another thing entirely, and a topic for a different Writer’s Block).
I bring this up not just for a pat on the back from the film-savvy among you readers, but because acclaimed and celebrated (and in some circles, worshiped) author and comic book writer Alan Moore has been in the news for badmouthing comic books once again. For those of you familiar with the man (I happen to be a MASSIVE fan), this is about as routine as the Vikings not winning the Superbowl.
There are two bold statements that have him in the news currently, and while they seem pretty different, they’re actually incredibly related and make me a little sad for his defensive nature he’s been forced to take toward his work.
The first, said in an interview with The Guardian from Oct. 7, was pretty heavy.
“I said round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queuing up to see Batman movies. Because that kind of infantilization – that urge towards simpler times, simpler realities – that can very often be a precursor to fascism.”
Woah. Serious subjects tackled there, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
He also spoke with GQ on Oct. 18 about HBO’s 2019 adaptation (continuation is perhaps a more appropriate word) of “Watchmen,” Moore’s 1985 genre-deconstructing graphic novel that he has since disowned . Published by DC comics, the endless spin-offs and sideworks unauthorized by Moore caused him to completely disregard the intellectual property in its entirety, the HBO TV show not being spared either.
Moore revealed that “Watchmen (2019)” showrunner Damon Lindelof wrote him a letter prior to filming, stating that he would continue to work of “destroying Watchmen” with this show. While it was probably written fairly tongue in cheek, Moore didn’t see it that way.“I got back with a very abrupt and probably hostile reply telling him that I’d thought that Warner Brothers were aware that they, nor any of their employees, shouldn’t contact me again for any reason,” Moore told GQ. “I explained that I had disowned the work in question, and partly that was because the film industry and the comics industry seemed to have created things that had nothing to do with my work, but which would be associated with it in the public mind.”
“Watchmen” is a holy grail for comic book readers. In a world full of spandex-clad do-gooders, Moore attempted to write a realistic depiction of superheroes in the real world (think Garth Ennis and Amazon’s “The Boys” but with waaaaay more nuance). That’s not what Moore saw people taking away from it, however.
“(Watchmen was) trying to show that any attempt to realize these figures in any kind of realistic context will always be grotesque and nightmarish,” Moore told GQ “But that doesn’t seem to be the message that people took from this. They seemed to think, uh, yeah, dark, depressing superheroes are, like, cool.”
While many Watchmen die-hards can see what Moore was trying to do, those who view Watchmen solely as a stepping stone in the overarching history of comics will overlook his vision to say that Moore helped comics “grow up.” They look past the storytelling innovations to the violence and mature themes and then use that as permission to take things up a notch.
Moore feels similarly about HBO’s Watchmen, which is a follow-up to the 1985 comic, acting as a direct sequel taking place in 2019 and showing the consequences of everything that happened in the comic. It was a universal success with audiences and critics, taking home 11 Emmys.
If you ask Moore though, they’re bad for business.
“When I saw the television industry awards that the Watchmen television show had apparently won, I thought, “Oh, god, perhaps a large part of the public, this is what they think Watchmen was?” Moore told GQ. “They think that it was a dark, gritty, dystopian superhero franchise that was something to do with white supremacism. Did they not understand Watchmen?”
Now, Moore has famously not watched a single second of any adaptation of his works. He reiterated so in the GQ interview. That’s why, as a massive fan of not only Watchmen, but also HBO’s Watchmen (gasp!), I know that this previous statement comes from a place of not-knowing. I won’t say ignorance, but since he hasn’t seen any second of the TV show, he doesn’t know what a truly perfect follow up to the comic it is and why it is a perfect response to the fascism comment he made to The Guardian.
As I mentioned above, HBO’s Watchmen takes the world and characters of the source material and shows the direct consequences of the comic’s events. The way in which they do this is smart, well-thought out and upsettingly believable in today’s social climate.
Huh, weird, it almost sounds like they took the concept of superheroes and explored how they would react and behave in the real world. It’s almost as if they recognized what Watchmen originally set out to do and are now recreating that mission in a television medium. Who woulda thought?
Watchmen takes new characters, familiar characters and familiar characters disguised as new characters and shows us how they would behave in a 2019 landscape, which if we can be honest, is far more effective than the outdated world of 1985. Or is it?
2019 found us in the midst of some massive changes and on the precipice of even bigger ones. Political divisions were (and still are) at an all-time high. HBO’s Watchmen navigates the concepts of racism, police brutality and vigilantism under the lens of current politics just as the original Watchmen did for the Cold War, vigilantism and Imperialism.
It even critiques some of Moore’s own problems with the response to his work, such as the glorification of the character Rorschach. The deeply flawed and seriously disturbed character has been co-opted as a sort of far right symbol in reality, and HBO reflects that in the Rorschach-mask-wearing terrorist group, “ the Seventh Kavalry.”
Ultimately, though, just as Moore sought to critique the medium of comics at the time, HBO’s Watchmen sought to critique the unstoppable onslaught of superhero cinema we find ourselves in the midst of. Where comics were bright, Sesame-Street-esque squeaky clean pictures of our cities, Moore made a dangerous, confusing, and yes, Mr. Moore, dystopian picture that reflected the sentiments of the Cold War Era.
Our medium, similarly, is brightly lit, CGI-heavy, good-guys-always-triumph Marvel movies that always need to concern themselves with the next movie that will ultimately connect to 10 more movies you have to pay to see. HBO’s Watchmen, on the other hand, is a slow-burn that gradually reveals its world to you, the plot isn’t handed to you on a silver platter. Superheroes are once again co-opted into the real world, a world where superheroes have been made illegal and the only way to legally be one is to join a law enforcement agency where superhero identities are encouraged to protect their officers from off-duty attacks.
It’s a heavy and controversial concept, but a plausible one that is not out of line in Moore’s original plan. It really is an extension of that work he did back in ‘85, and it’s a disappointment he most likely will never take the chance to break down the walls that so many years of intellectual property theft have built up. Especially when it’s the perfect answer to his concern that superhero media is a precursor to fascism.
Not to spoil things too much, but the show did come out in 2019 so I’ve given you a fair chance to get it watched, but the far-right, ultra-nationalist, authoritarian ideals that govern fascism are put on the chopping block pretty plainly in this show.
The main antagonists are quite literally white supremacist terrorists trying to go back to the “good ol’ days” and create a “master race” and it’s up to a Vietnam-born African-American woman to stop them (Vietnam is the 51st state in the alternate history of the Watchmen universe). If that isn’t a deconstruction of fascism in the most “stick it to ‘em” way possible, I don’t know what is.
With the endless number of superhero movies on the way (I count three coming out in the next month as of my writing this), I beg everyone to give Watchmen a chance. Read the comic and watch the show back-to-back, and not only do I promise you’ll walk away a changed person when it comes to superhero media, but you’ll look at everything you ever read or watch differently afterward. That goes for you, too, Mr. Moore.
