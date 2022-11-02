Do you live longer?
Or does it just feel longer?
So goes a favorite question of mine from an old TV show when a doctor tries to get the main character to give up an unhealthy habit, a question I’ve posed myself a time or two when told I need to add some suspicious looking vegetables to my diet.
And it’s an existential question that is at the root of a lot of modern-day sports discourse. At the moment, it’s particularly prevalent in NFL football.
Imagine yourself sitting down on Sunday, three (or six or nine) hours worth of snacks on hand, getting set to root for your favorite teams.
As soon as you turn on a game, the pre-game show commentators and in-game analysts are almost always former players, and odds are, have grown up expecting the game should be played a certain way. It’s also important to understand that broadcasters and TV networks want the outcomes of games to remain in doubt as long as possible to keep viewers tuned in, and perhaps most media members want closer, more compelling games to write about as well.
In turn, most coaches, when given the choice, seem to want to just live longer, to be in games for as long as possible (and avoid having to answer thorny questions in post-game press conferences). Is giving your team a 5% better chance to win worth taking questions from some random sports journalist?
I hear they’re the worst.
The past few years, the word “analytics” has become a buzz word – or a four-letter-esque word depending on who you listen to in talking about decisions coaches make. Old-school analysts bring it up when coaches decide to exhibit the barest hint of fourth-down aggression, then subsequently chuckle, sneer and ridicule amongst one another, with little to no nuance to the discussion at best, and a complete lack of understanding at worst.
In a sport resembling a gladiator arena, it’s a little paradoxical how so many want teams to avoid risks at all costs even if it betters their chance to be the last one standing.
Still, dig a little deeper, and it makes more sense.
A fourth-and-goal decision provides an immediate payoff. Coaches will be celebrated if it succeeds. A two-point conversion attempt when trailing by a point to avoid overtime and instead play for the win has long been considered gutsy and heroic, even though it is essentially a flip-of-a-coin venture. The game is about to be over, you’ve gotten a full three hours of entertainment value, whatever happens, happens.
If you convert a fourth down at midfield, though, the coach’s gamble has long since been forgotten by the time that drive ends, much less the game concludes, even if it was far more impactful in improving your own odds. However, if you fail, the coach’s “mistake” is the lasting snapshot of that drive.
When coaches have a chance to bump their team’s odds of winning up to 60% by taking a more aggressive path earlier – one with the risk of a quicker demise – they get skewered the four times out of 10 it doesn’t work out.
In recent years, certain probabilities pop up on the screen mid-game for different decisions, i.e. if you kick a field goal in a certain spot, you have a 45% chance to win, but if you go for a fourth down conversion, the odds raise to 55%.
Of course, you can make the “right” choice and still be unsuccessful 45% of the time, and vice versa. However, we are still at the point where only certain “wrong” choices get criticized, and “right” choices get celebrated.
As times change, athletes develop and rules alter, teams in other sports have found that traditional ways aren’t always the best at netting wins. That being said, they aren’t always the most entertaining to watch either (can we see a few more baseball starting pitchers go more than five innings again instead of parades of relievers?).
Being a sports fan is by definition to be a little crazy, but broadcasts could help by being a little more up-to-date on why decisions are being made as they are. Some fans just want a compelling game.
Others want their team to win at all costs.
Most of the time, I fall in the middle … so long as the snacks keep coming and the veggies stay out of the tray.
