Ladies and gentlemen, I have loosened the reins on my high horse and I dusted off my soapbox. While this is the first time I’m subjecting the readers of ABC Newspapers to this particular tirade, it is not the first publication to receive this rant, nor will it be the last (if I can help it). Many ears and eyes have heard and read these particular grievances of mine, but today they’re at an all-time high. I am here today to complain about Ticketmaster.

The devil spawn of equally vile company Live Nation Entertainment has been a thorn in my side for quite some time, ever since my first encounter with “convenience fees.” For the uninitiated, this is an extra charge for ordering tickets online. These can be as high as SEVENTY-EIGHT PERCENT of the ticket price. It made tickets I planned on spending $75 for as much as $130.

