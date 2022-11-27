Ladies and gentlemen, I have loosened the reins on my high horse and I dusted off my soapbox. While this is the first time I’m subjecting the readers of ABC Newspapers to this particular tirade, it is not the first publication to receive this rant, nor will it be the last (if I can help it). Many ears and eyes have heard and read these particular grievances of mine, but today they’re at an all-time high. I am here today to complain about Ticketmaster.
The devil spawn of equally vile company Live Nation Entertainment has been a thorn in my side for quite some time, ever since my first encounter with “convenience fees.” For the uninitiated, this is an extra charge for ordering tickets online. These can be as high as SEVENTY-EIGHT PERCENT of the ticket price. It made tickets I planned on spending $75 for as much as $130.
Who are they convenient for? It ain’t my wallet, that’s for sure. Surely it doesn’t cost you $55 to electronically place my ticket into your hardly-working smartphone app. And if it does, just mail me the ticket! I would prefer a physical stub to remember the event anyway! These convenience fees are most likely convenient for the $120 million net worth of Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, who I hope wakes up 5 minutes before his alarm every morning and can never find his keys on his way out the door.
Convenience fees have been a constant for my concert-going life for its entirety, though (and I still don’t like them and will support any measure to get rid of them). There is a new scourge that has been cursing nearly every single arena show I’ve been seeing for the past seven years, and that’s online queues.
Like you very lucky older music fans will remember, there was a time when you would camp out for tickets. I’m talking about tents and water bottles (for drinking and for… the opposite…), you made a slice of sidewalk your home for a night and nothing was stopping you from knowing just how many people were roughly ahead of you for tickets.
For anyone who hasn’t purchased concert tickets recently, they still do the same thing, but virtually. Only this isn’t a test of willpower and dedication like camping out was. It’s a test of who has the best internet and clicked the refresh button at just the right time. It’s a completely random process that rewards people just as randomly, but certainly favors ticket scalpers and people with more money to drop on a ticket.
What if I told you that there was a third layer of nonsense, though? One that precedes even the fees and queues? Well you would have to believe me because, dear reader, it exists, and it’s called Ticketmaster Verified Fan.
Ticketmaster calls their Verified Fan program “a way for real fans to get exclusive ticket access to see their favorite shows,” to which I say, “Ha!” It’s essentially just an email newsletter, which you sign up for on a concert-to-concert basis where you can enter your email address and the preferred date you’d wish to attend on a tour, and they send an early-access code. If all it takes to be a fan is a valid email address, then that’s news to me and my 14 Green Day shirts (not kidding).
What’s worse is that the Verified Fan codes are handed out at completely random! Just because you sign up for the email list DOES NOT mean you will get said email. There’s shockingly little verifying happening with this Verified Fan process….
I recently went through a Verified Fan debacle for Taylor Swift’s newly announced “Eras Tour.” I’m not expecting to attend, as her Minneapolis date takes place in U.S. Bank Stadium, the worst venue on the planet and is also on my wedding day (that’s some new Ian lore for you!), so needless to say it’s not in the cards for me. My fiancée (who will be becoming my wife on that day, just in case you didn’t catch that) is a MASSIVE Taytay fan and so I signed up with the fever dream that I could perhaps take her to a show in Chicago, the next closest stop, two weeks before our wedding.
What ended up being a click out of curiosity became a THREE AND A HALF hour wait in a virtual queue to sign up for the Verified Fan program (don’t come for me, Matt, I did it on my phone and not a work computer). Ladies and gentlemen, I was in a line to get in the line. I could hardly believe my eyes.
This leads me to one of the biggest problems facing concerts in the digital age, a problem that Ticketmaster certainly has done nothing to fix (rather I would say, has worsened it). And that problem is FOMO.
FOMO, or “fear of missing out” for those of you who missed out, has become an inescapable thing for those on social media. You see all of the fun things that your friends filter out of their usually mundane lives to post on social media and you think to yourself, “Why don’t I get to do all that?”
The prospect of getting a cringey photo of yourself 300 feet away from the stage or a grainy, blurry video that ZERO people will watch on your Snapchat story has become a prized cure for FOMO. You were there, and that’s all that matters! Saying you were there is far more important than being there for many, and that leads to many of those “Verified Fans” not even cherishing the experience as it happens.
Now comes the part that may catch me the most flak from any rabid Swifties who may be reading (I am waving a white flag here, I have no quarrel with you lot): Taylor Swift builds many of her releases and promotion around FOMO, making this ticket-buying experience the single worst offense Ticketmaster has ever committed.
Now look, I can get down to some Taylor Swift tracks and I don’t hate on her for being a successful artist, but the way she goes about her music has always given me a great measure of pause. Look at her most recent release, ‘Midnights.’ She released four different colors of vinyl records, which is not unheard of. Pick your favorite color!
BUT…
Each color has a different quarter of a clock on it, which you can then turn into a working clock! Sounds cool, ya? Until you do the math, at least. With the insanely high prices of a vinyl record (all FOUR are needed to complete the clock), plus the FIFTY dollars it costs for the barebones record shelves/clock hand set from Swift’s official merch store, then four times 30 plus fifty equals…
A ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY DOLLAR CLOCK! *Not including tax/shipping.
And composed of four copies of the same album, without any unique bonus tracks to set them apart. This is in line with previous releases, like the same four CDs of 2018 album ‘Lover’ paired with four different album “diaries.” Collect them all! I think not.
With her fan base including a not-insignificant number of young girls, this comes off as uncomfortably predatory. Yes, I know, I AM the person who owns the $200 box set of Tool’s “Fear Inoculum,” but I’m an employed adult who allegedly has some financial consciousness.
This tells me that each of these tickets is going to be treated as just another Taylor Swift “collectible,” a necessary part of the ever-expanding Taylor Swift storyline that continues the Era-namesake of her tour. If Ticketmaster thinks their servers are even remotely ready to handle the number of people logging on for Tickets on Nov. 15, they’re sorely mistaken.
If Ticketmaster is going to have the monopoly on concert ticket sales (which if I remembered correctly, is a pretty illegal state to be in in this country) and subject us to their infuriating processes, then they should at least have the decency to start making them work properly.
Connect to our streaming services to see how much we listen to an artist to “verify” your fans, heck even write a quiz, I’m not kidding. Stop running your website off of an Apple II computer, and PLEASE, if you’re going to charge a “convenience” fee for a digital ticket, give me the option to have it mailed. I will personally plant a tree for every single ticket you print for me.
Until then, I will join the likes of Pearl Jam and the Pixies and wish for Ticketmaster’s downfall each time I consider going to a live event. That, and that Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino can never find a matching pair of socks ever again.
This is why we can’t have nice things
I wrote the prior section of this Writer’s Block in the first week of November, and there have been quite a few developments as I sit down to update it before our Nov. 25 paper goes out. I would just like to say, “I told you so,” and also respond to what’s happened since. Not only did I not get a Verified Fan email (which is maybe fair, I’m no Swiftie), but Ticketmaster had one of the most disastrous attempts at doing the job they’re expected to in the history of providing customers a service.
Silly little Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million visits for tickets but had their website crash when FOURTEEN MILLION PEOPLE logged on. Here’s my question: You’re the ones who sent out those emails, can you idiots not count how many codes you gave out?? Those who did manage to secure a code (to curb ticket scalpers) were then made victim to Ticketmaster’s “Dynamic Pricing,” which is essentially a program in which Ticketmaster can make prices soar astronomically because people want them and don’t know any better than to pay that much. It saw floor seats cost as much as $700 BEFORE resale. And remember all those scalpers who were supposed to be foiled by Verified Fan? Yeah they’re reselling floor seats for $8,000 a pop.
All of that considered, tickets still managed to sell, and sell WELL. Most stadiums sold out, making Ticketmaster cancel the general on-sale outright. That means you either had to be one of the lucky few to get a code or have more money than God (or Taylor Swift, in this case perhaps) to attend the tour.
This is one of the most upsetting and disturbing things I’ve seen in music as a self-appointed music historian and gormandizer. Music SHOULD be an everyman’s interest, with anyone being allowed to create it and the performance of it being accessible and affordable. That’s why a local scene is so vital, with concerts being frequent and cheap (thank you First Ave and similar local venues). This Eras Tour is reminiscent of a Thunderdome-esque, Hunger Games situation where those on top are secured a spot and they can sit comfy and watch the disadvantaged fight tooth and nail for the scraps. Michael Rapino is the sick President Snow/Aunty Entity sitting on top raking in the profits from these embarrassingly obvious money-grabbing monopoly tactics.
This got so bad that US Rep. Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez even tweeted about it.
“Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Break them up.”
This doesn’t mean Swift is off the hook, either. While I hope the U.S. Government (dear Lord, it didn’t need to get this bad, did it?) gets in there and obeys the many anti-trust laws we sometimes pay attention to, Swift has a responsibility as one of the biggest artists in the world. People follow her lead, as shown by the major shake-up of the streaming industry she caused in her open letter to Apple with the launch of Apple Music in 2013. Dynamic pricing can be opted out of by artists, something she not only FAILED to opt-out of but failed to condemn. Even Garth Brooks had the sense to do that (but not the Boss, et tu Bruce?).
I knew you were trouble
Taylor Swift finally responded to the debacle on the afternoon of Nov. 19, posting a three paragraph response to her Instragram Story, saying, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”
You really can’t go after Swift for Ticketmaster’s terrible website, as we can see above that they led her astray as well when it comes to how duct-taped together their site is. You can’t even really fault her for working with Ticketmaster to sell tickets, as we’ve already established they’re a live music monopoly. What I do take issue with is that “2.4 million people got tickets.”
Around 2.4 million tickets were definitely sold, but I can assure you that not all were given to people. Rather, a good chunk were probably bought up by the soulless husks of ticket vultures that used to be people, but it definitely shows a lack of attention to another major problem that affected this sale beyond Ticketmaster: the resale market. This story is going to take up a lot of space already so I won’t get into that.
One problem I will touch on, however, is her touring schedule.
In her same apology, she wrote, “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”
One way she could provide more opportunities is by not only performing on the weekends. If you look at her tour itinerary, each of the 52 shows takes place on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday (save a few outliers during a Los Angeles residency). This is supposedly so that she can go home every single weekend and recuperate, and I won’t even get started on the amount of jet fuel that probably takes as several people with a bigger platform than me have already yelled at her for that. A tour this size is going to take her about six months to complete, making the concerts even fewer and farther in between and making it take even longer before she comes back to those cities. For comparison, Ed Sheeran competed his similarly-sized “Divide Tour” in just over three months.
While Ticketmaster has done plenty to artificially create a demand for concert tickets, Swift is certainly doing things on her own (whether on purpose or accidental) to make her concerts an even rarer commodity, compounding that kind of exclusivity into a FOMO event of the summer that will have people spending triple digits no matter what they do.
As someone who has based their entire career around fan connection, whether through performance, live events, free meet-and-greets at most concerts and life details in major releases, that persona remains a front until something tangible is done about the absolute runaround she put her fans through on Nov. 15.
I’m sure AOC would love some backup on the House floor so Ticketmaster can stop their reign of ticketing terror once and for all.
