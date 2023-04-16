Have you ever had a skill that made you wonder if you could thrive in a related activity, but you never had the opportunity to prove it?
I’ve driven a tractor, maybe I could excel at the tractor pull?
I’ve ridden on a cranky horse, maybe I could handle riding a bull?
I’ve sat on an airplane, maybe I could skydive?
Well, I found myself in a similar, yet far more harrowing situation Easter weekend, and let’s just say … sometimes it’s better to let things remain a mystery.
There I was, the night we arrived at my in-laws, when the invitation came:
“Do you want to go play pickleball in the morning?”
I had turned down this invitation a few times in the past, preferring to sleep in while grandma spent a few hours corralling our bundles of chaos, err, I mean joy. But, this time I decided I would finally give it a go.
So, I grabbed a little extra coffee, laced up my sneakers, then grabbed my phone to see what exactly are the rules of pickleball.
My related skill in this story was a background in tennis growing up. As I would later discover, my exclusively singles, baseline style would be in for a bit of a rude awakening. More on that in a bit.
As we drove into town to play, my father-in-law offered a few strategic pointers and suggested it would probably take a few visits before I fully got the hang of things. I smiled and nodded, contemplating how hard I should try to play against his friends.
After all, one time my grandma invited my then-girlfriend and now-wife to play cards at her senior center’s weekly game, and she ended up coming away with the entirety of the $2 first-place pot. I didn’t want to have to deal with the same guilt.
Fortunately for me, it turned out, there was no money on the line this time.
My father-in-law and I arrived a few minutes early, giving me a chance to volley and discover that a pickleball is far more different than a tennis ball than I was anticipating. After dumping most of my warmups into the net, I finally found a stroke to return most of my shots in play.
A few minutes later, though, it was already time for matches to begin.
We watched a doubles match to make sure I grasped the rules, then it was our turn to play.
I was a little surprised at first when my father-in-law chose to go to the other side of the net instead of to play with me. I thought maybe he was trying to level the playing field.
Then I understood.
A shot at my feet I flailed into the net. A serve of mine was smashed back. A volley whizzed past me. In a flash my poor partner and I were down 10-4, and three of the points I contributed marginally to. Then the kicker … a forehand I took a mighty cut at, only to miss. At least I knew I could count on my father-in-law’s friends not to heckle me in my first game, right? –
“YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO HIT THE BALL, NOT THE AIR!”
A two for creativity, but a 10 for accuracy.
I mumbled something about the flooring not being up to code and my paddle not being regulation size, then took a seat next to my smirking father-in-law.
There was no holding back from me in my next two matches. Unfortunately, there was no winning either, as I apologized to my next two partners for various unforced errors.
As we headed out, I thanked everyone there for letting me tag along, told them I’d get them next time – knowing that was probably a lie – then enjoyed the rest of my holiday weekend, not feeling the least bit guilty for swiping the last piece of dessert at lunch.
Maybe next year I’ll keep it simple and just try skydiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.