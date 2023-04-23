Kieffer, Paige.jpg

Paige Kieffer

On April 17-18, the State of Israel and Jews across the world observed Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah, to remember the 6 million Jews who were murdered by Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945 and honor those who survived the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Sadly, worldwide people have learned very little from history as hate crimes have skyrocketed - primarily against Jews. According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2022 the United States saw 3,697 antisemitic incidents including harassment, vandalism and assaults. This is a 36% increase from the 2,717 incidents tabulated in 2021.

 

