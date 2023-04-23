On April 17-18, the State of Israel and Jews across the world observed Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah, to remember the 6 million Jews who were murdered by Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945 and honor those who survived the atrocities of the Holocaust.
Sadly, worldwide people have learned very little from history as hate crimes have skyrocketed - primarily against Jews. According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2022 the United States saw 3,697 antisemitic incidents including harassment, vandalism and assaults. This is a 36% increase from the 2,717 incidents tabulated in 2021.
Antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed across the U.S. since 2013 which saw 751 incidents; 2014, 912 incidents; 2015, 942 incidents; 2016, 1,267 incidents; 2018, 1,986 incidents; 2019, 2,107 incidents and in 2020, 2,026 incidents.
In 2022, 53 of the 3,697 antisemitic incidents occurred in Minnesota with 31 harassment incidents and 22 vandalism reports. No assaults occurred in Minnesota. States with the most amount of antisemitic incidents were New York (580), California (518), New Jersey (408), Florida (269) and Texas (211), according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Recently while watching television I saw a commercial for the Stand Up to Jewish Hate blue box campaign, which is a national campaign designed to raise awareness about antisemitism and hatred against Jews and to encourage all people to post and share the Blue Square to stand up against intolerance.
During the commercial, a small blue box showed up on the television to show what 2.5% of the size of the screen was to represent how the Jewish population makes up 2.5% of the population of the U.S.
Text on the screen then reads “Did you notice a blue square on your screen? Maybe you did. Maybe you didn’t. But that’s the point.”
According to Brandeis University’s American Jewish Population Project, in 2020 7.6 million Americans identified as Jewish. This includes approximately 4.9 million adults who identify their religion as Jewish, 1.2 million Jewish adults who identify with no religion and 1.6 million Jewish children.
Next, during the commercial, the blue box grew to 55% of the screen with the words, “Yet, Jews are on the receiving end of 55% of all religious hatred crimes,” followed by a montage of pictures of Jewish hate crimes in the United States.
Next the screen encourages people to share the #StanduptoJewishhate along with a blue box. To learn more about the campaign, visit standuptojewishhate.org.
I was extremely moved by the campaign, but confused as to why hate crimes are getting worse and not better.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents can not be attributed to any specific reason, cause, or ideology, but there have been significant trends.
The biggest cause of Jewish hate crimes increasing is white supremacist propaganda soared to an all time high in 2022 where 6.751 incidents were reported in the United States, a 38% increase over the previous year.
These hate crimes were and continue to be fueled by support from celebrities. Last October, Dallas Mavericks basketball player Kyrie Irving shared a link on Twitter to an antisemitic film rooted in extremist Black Hebrew Israelite, a new religious movement claiming that African Americans are descendants of the ancient Israelites, ideology filled with antisemitic tropes. Also last October, the artist, record producer and fashion designer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) promoted antisemitism tropes and claims about Jewish power and control, allegations that Jewish people exploit and intimidate others for financial gain and assertions that Jewish people today are not true Jews. Ye also praised Adolf Hitler and disputed the facts of the Holocaust.
Jewish hate crimes continue to this day from a variety of reasons including due to lack of knowledge of the Holocaust, anti-Israel and anti-Zionism philosophy’s being placed on all Jews, and people easily falling for conspiracy theories - dozens of which I saw just on Twitter on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Before jumping to hateful conclusions about Jews educate yourself about Judaism and Jewish history, meet with your Jewish neighbors or leaders, or learn about the damages hateful rhetoric has led to in the past, including the Holocaust. As a nation we can’t move backwards. We owe it to the 6 million Jews. Or approximately 11 million people total, who were murdered during the Holocaust and all those we lost during World War II, including more than 750,000 Americans who died to destroy Nazi Germany.
