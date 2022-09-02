There’s a game I like to play every time we go to the park.
At least, every time we go to the park and one of my kids causes some sort of mischief. Which is to say, every time.
Anyway.
When something goes awry, I casually but audibly scoff under my breath, “Some people’s kids,” and then surreptitiously try to remedy the situation.
This can be quite the acrobatic challenge, maneuvering under slides, navigating twisting stairs and swinging across monkey bars (the ground is lava, after all).
However, whereas there’s often someplace to hide at the park, this summer has presented a new parenting challenge where I’ve been unable to duck scrutiny: swim lessons.
Now, I was able to help out quite a bit earlier this summer with introductions to baseball. In swimming, however, my knowledge is a bit more limited.
After my first year of swim lessons as a child, my instructors awarded me “most improved” — so improved, in fact … that I still hadn’t passed. It was a miracle I survived the first day.
Fortunately I’ve only saddled my own kids with 50% of my genetic trepidation of the water, so they’ve had a fighting chance.
It can be easy to forget over the summer when you spend extra time together that your kids are in fact quite different, especially, try as we might to alter it, based on birth order.
We were able to get all of their lessons at the same time, so we have been able to witness the “discrepancies” all at once.
Our first child has been remarkably studious.
Our second has been tentative yet determined.
Our third has been … well, here’s the thing. You can’t be too literal, or he will jump at the opportunity. Literally.
“We’re going to get in the water, now,” really meant “Now!” to the 4-year-old, who exhibited no hesitation day one to completely submerge. His boldness has only grown.
Our fourth has been a splashing maven.
Instructors at that age are basically told to just pour water on kids to get them used to the water, a job that I didn’t even knew existed but will definitely be applying for next year.
All jokes aside, it has been great to see their confidence and skill grow in the water, a vital safety tool for all families.
Even if it has meant a few cannon balls along the way. Some people’s kids.
