March is Women’s History Month, a time to honor the contributions and achievements of women in history. This year the U.S. also celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment, ratified Aug. 18, 1920, which gave women across the country the right to vote.
In honor of Women’s History Month this year, ABC Newspapers each week is featuring women from around Anoka County who are making a difference. The lists are far from comprehensive, but they seek to highlight a few of the notable women from the area.
Last week's topic was women in politics. This week’s theme is women in public safety.
Tonya Harmoning
1st female sergeant in Coon Rapids
After working for a few years in human resources management, Tonya Harmoning realized it wasn’t the field for her. With a degree in psychology, Harmoning thought law enforcement might be the right career.
“I thought, ‘Maybe that would be something I’d like to do,’” she said.
Nineteen years of law enforcement experience later, Harmoning is serving as Coon Rapids’ first female police sergeant. She was promoted in early February.
Before that she served as a field training officer, patrol officer, community-oriented problem solving and policing (COPPS) officer and a response-to-resistance officer.
Finding out the news of her promotion was a humbling experience, she said.
“I was very excited,” she said. “I feel accomplished.”
Being the city’s first female supervisor felt just as exciting.
“Other women have paved the way in the department ... for the rest of us,” Harmoning said.
While none of those women have held the position she has, Harmoning said present and current female employees at the department have made it easier to be a woman working in the law enforcement field.
“They’ve helped increase acceptance for women working in the department,” Harmoning said. “I’m really grateful for the women who came before me.”
Andover Fire Department
Better thanks to women
The Andover Fire Department has long been proud of the number of women in its ranks.
Fire Technician Kristy Wisniewski, who has served on the department five years, says women bring their own advantages to the job. For example, they’re good at helping kids during emergencies, she said, and sometimes people are more comfortable interacting with a woman. One recent patient specifically asked for a woman to help her.
“I think it’s super beneficial being a mom to do this,” Wisniewski said. “Sometimes it stinks because it hits close to home but it gives us a different perspective on things.”
While the women have their strengths, everyone on the department does each job, from holding the nozzle of a fire hose to driving the ladder truck.
“They treat you (as a woman) exactly the same as everyone else, which I really appreciated,” firefighter Dani Peder said.
Firefighter Ashley Bratsch said one thing that resonated with her was how the department trained her on some of the physical tasks.
“I was told: ‘Don’t ever think that you can’t do anything, It’s not that you can’t do it, you may just need to do it differently than the guys do,” Bratsch said.
Using the heavy tools for extricating people from vehicles and lowering large, unconscious victims down ladders were two activities Bratsch and Firefighter Shelly Zenner mentioned they had to learn how to do differently.
The women said they’ve had nothing but support from men in the department.
“When I think of my family here my heart swells because I feel the support from the men and the women,” Zenner said.
Sometimes the women do get questioned, most often by older generations. Both Wisniewski and Bratsch had experiences where they were asked if they were borrowing gear from a firefighter.
Peder recalled once on a call to help lift a woman who fell down, the woman suggested that one of the men would be better off lifting her, but Peder was able to handle it. When challenged like that, the women on the Fire Department often use it as fuel to inspire a better performance.
“We then try harder or want to be better or want to be faster or want to be stronger,” Peder said.
Anyone interested in joining the department can learn more at tinyurl.com/rdbs3cw.
Diane Bauer
Pioneering paramedic
Diane Bauer, 64, has served as an EMT or paramedic across the Twin Cities, including Anoka County, for more than 42 years.
Bauer works out of the Allina Health Emergency Medical Services Base in Mounds View, which covers most of Anoka and Ramsey counties and other locations if requested.
A resident of Hudson, Wisconsin, she currently serves as a community paramedic. It’s an advanced position that requires three years of schooling and 200 hours of clinical training. She also serves as a field training officer for Allina Health.
Bauer originally went to school in the 1970s to be an occupational therapist but eventually became a nurse’s aide and then went to EMT school.
When she graduated EMT school in 1978, there weren’t many women in the field. One of the first jobs she applied for was at a former ambulance company in Minneapolis that didn’t have any female employees. Instead of the job she applied for, the boss offered her a position as his personal secretary. Bauer declined.
Bauer then applied with Smith Ambulance, which had never hired a female EMT before. To prove her strength, Bauer had to transport a 200-pound man in a wheelchair up and down a rickety wooden staircase in a warehouse.
“I did it, and so they decided to take a chance and hire me,” Bauer said. “I turned out to work out, and they were amazed a woman could actually do the job. The men weren’t happy though. They felt I was taking over their livelihood and it’s a male job.”
In 1980 Bauer applied for a grant to go to paramedic school.
Over the years, Smith Ambulance merged with multiple companies and is now Allina Health EMS.
“I love the people I work with, and I love that there’s something different every day,” Bauer said of working as a paramedic. “I go out and it’s a different call, a different person, and you have to determine what’s going on with them and how to treat them. You’re kind of your own boss out there.”
On average Bauer covers five to 10 calls a day. Before she retires, she’d like to deliver a baby.
