March is Women’s History Month, a time to honor the contributions and achievements of women in history. This year the U.S. also celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment, ratified Aug. 18, 1920, which gave women across the country the right to vote.
In honor of Women’s History Month this year, ABC Newspapers each week is featuring women from around Anoka County who are making a difference. The lists are far from comprehensive, but they seek to highlight a few of the notable women from the area.
This week’s theme is women in politics.
Rep. Erin Koegel
Mom on the House floor
During her two terms in the Minnesota House, Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, has felt supported by her colleagues, both as a woman and as a first-time mother.
Koegel was first elected in District 37A in 2016. By election season two years later, she was pregnant with her daughter Clara, who became a familiar face on the House floor last year.
Prior to the 2019 legislative session, Koegel asked Human Resources at the Capitol if she could bring her daughter to work on the House floor, and they agreed — something that wouldn’t have happened in the Senate.
“It’s funny,” Koegel said. “The House has a lot less rules than the Senate. I had my newborn with me the entire session last year, and that was a really great, accommodating thing for me. ... In the Senate they’re not allowed to have children on the floor. ... I’m hoping the culture will change a little bit over there as younger people come in with families and kids.”
Koegel said many representatives last year would offer to hold Clara while Koegel was speaking or when Clara grew fussy. Koegel would also connect with legislators from both parties over topics such as families and motherhood.
“It helped build relationships with people I normally wouldn’t have talked to,” Koegel said. “I wish all people had a chance to bring their child to work, as long as it was safe for the baby. That first year is such an important time for bonding.”
Koegel believes gender inequality in the political sphere is being reduced as more women run for office.
The Minnesota House of Representatives is currently about 37% women, and the Senate which is about 24% women.
“I think more women are realizing they can step up and do this and that they want to,” Koegel said. “With all of the new women coming into the Legislature, it has helped me gain more of my own confidence as well. There’s a big group of us who support and help each other on both sides of the aisle.”
Commissioner Mandy Meisner
1st person of color on Anoka County Board
Mandy Meisner, the first person of color on the Anoka County Board, never saw herself working in politics. That is, until a spot opened up on the Board of Commissioners in 2018.
“It was kind of perfect timing,” Meisner said.
Her background is in community service, and the County Board was a natural extension of that, she said.
“Community service is definitely my heart,” Meisner said.
Among the issues Meisner advocates for are community service, diversity and inclusivity, as well as eradicating homelessness in the county.
“We need to take care of the people who need it the most,” Meisner said of homeless people and those living in poverty.
A Fridley resident, Meisner hopes to bring programs like the New American Academy, which helps teach new U.S. residents English and U.S. law, to the Columbia Heights and Fridley area, she said.
Meisner said there’s not enough women in politics and she wants to serve as a person to look up to for women unsure of working in the political sphere.
Women looking to serve in politics have a lot of barriers, including prejudice and the need to “do it all,” Meisner said, which may discourage other women from running to be an elected official.
“I hope I’m an example for other women who never thought about politics too,” she said. “My path is a little easier because of those who came before me. Now it’s my turn to pay it forward.”
Andover Mayor Julie Trude
Longtime city leader
The woman leading Andover today has spent 20 years dealing with packed schools, hard water, public safety and more.
Mayor Julie Trude has served as an elected official in Andover for about two decades. She is currently serving her sixth year as mayor, and started on the City Council in 2000 after a 10-way special election to fill the remainder of a term.
Trude first got involved in Andover’s public sphere after she heard rumors that Andover Elementary School was full and her kids would be sent to a different school, Trude said.
She joined other parents and eventually became a leader for an informal group called Andover Parents for Neighborhood Schools, which helped get Andover High School built.
“We realized the big problem was our community was growing fast and the school district wasn’t prepared for the influx of population,” Trude said.
After that community members suggested Trude run for City Council, because at that time there weren’t any other parents on the council.
Looking back at her two decades in city government, Trude named two projects she’s particularly proud of.
One is the water treatment plant. Andover had particularly hard water that damaged appliances and stained clothes.
Water discoloring the jerseys of local sports teams led to a running joke among parents in the community, Trude said.
“Your kids’ shirts for their teams kind of had this yellowish tinge,” she said. “It was called ‘Andover white.’”
The other major project Trude that brings her pride is the fire station east of the railroad tracks. She said how once the school called her asking about her son’s absence, because his bus had become stuck at the train tracks.
“That would happen all the time, and you’d think, ‘What about police and fire?’” Trude said.
More recently Trude has focused on empowering youth to lead in the future, and she reminds girls that even one person can improve a community.
“Anyone can make a difference, and it takes just one person acting to improve their community to create a change,” Trude said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.