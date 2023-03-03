A Ham Lake woman pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation – great bodily harm (gross negligence) – stemming from a 2019 collision in Ham Lake that killed a 33-year-old Blaine High School teacher.

On Feb. 21, Sherry Lynn Hemmingson-Thatcher, 67, signed a plea agreement admitting to the charge. As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to not pursue more severe charges of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

