A Ham Lake woman pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation – great bodily harm (gross negligence) – stemming from a 2019 collision in Ham Lake that killed a 33-year-old Blaine High School teacher.
On Feb. 21, Sherry Lynn Hemmingson-Thatcher, 67, signed a plea agreement admitting to the charge. As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to not pursue more severe charges of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
If the court approves the plea agreement, Hemmingson-Thatcher will serve probation for five years and a 30-day jail sentence will be dismissed. Hemmingson-Thatcher’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 11.
As part of her probation, Thatcher agreed to not use mood-altering chemicals, to submit to chemical testing, to make future court appearances and to not drink alcohol.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 2, 2019, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a collision between a motorcycle and truck at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake.
ABC Newspapers identified the motorcyclist as Daniel Ryan Priess in a July 3, 2019, news article. Several news outlets have identified Priess as a Blaine High School teacher.
According to court documents, deputies observed multiple people performing CPR on Priess. He suffered severe trauma to multiple areas of his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by Allina paramedics.
Deputies made contact with the driver of the Toyota Tundra truck involved in the crash and identified her as Hemmingson-Thatcher.
“According to the defendant, she was traveling northbound on Lexington Avenue and was turning westbound onto Bunker Lake Boulevard,” the probable cause affidavit states. “The defendant said she observed she had the flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Lexington. The defendant said she saw the motorcycle approaching, but thought she had enough time to make the turn.”
The court documents state that Hemmingson-Thatcher admitted to consuming two 16-ounce beers before driving.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a sample of the Hemmingson-Thatcher’s blood that was sent to a forensic lab for testing. The lab’s analysis indicated the defendant’s blood alcohol concentration was .038% at the time of the collision.
Minnesota State Patrol Accident Reconstruction determined Hemmingson-Thatcher was the primary contributing factor in the crash.
