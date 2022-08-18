The Nowthen City Council has hired its first ever City Administrator, swearing in Scott Lehner during their Aug. 11 City Council meeting. This will be the city’s first full-time City Manager hired since the town’s incorporation in 2008.

“This is a very significant event in our city, we have hired our first ever City Administrator,” Nowthen Mayor Jeff Pilon said. “In our transition to a city from a township, we’ve had a Clerk Treasurer operation and now we have an Administrator helping cover those duties.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.