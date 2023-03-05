It’s no secret that I have some strong musical opinions. It’s no secret that I enjoy seeing live music. What happens when the two combine?
The answer is this article. Sorry in advance, because I know this is going to ruffle some musical feathers, but I’ve just got to get it out of my system. My absolute worst nightmare, couldn’t-pay-me-to-watch-it-with-someone-else’s-eyes concert is happening in November, and it’s a real doozy: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are going to play U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 12.
The fact that I despise U.S. Bank is no secret. The stadium was built for sport, not for sound, so unless you pay an arm and a leg to sit close to the stage, you’re going to hear Joel’s subpar musical offerings as if they’re coming out of a can on a string.
More closely guarded, however, is my dislike of the musical “stylings” of Billy Joel and Fleetwood Mac. Even in news meetings where the idea of this Writer’s Block was floated, I was met with unbelieving gasps.
“How could you not like Fleetwood Mac?” Community Editor Paige Kieffer asked me.
Pretty easily for me, personally, and for different reasons than Joel.
One is genuine dislike, and the other is a refusal to bow to musical sentimentality that predates my birth by decades. Let’s start with the latter.
Fleetwood Mac is an interesting band, insofar as their musical lineup changed more often than a kid’s dirty diapers. Their membership timeline on Wikipedia looks like some advanced medical chart, and the prognosis ain’t good.
The band had released TEN WHOLE ALBUMS before what I deem as the killing blow for the band, the recruitment of Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, even occurred. In fact, they’ve had a total of EIGHTEEN members, with John McVie and band-namesake Mick Fleetwood being the only constant members in each iteration.
Peter Green was the only member worth his salt, but sadly he left the band after his drug abuse problems got the better of him. Still, find me a better Mac song than “Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown).” Any die-hard Fleetwood Mac fan (read here as, “Rumours fan”) would fall backwards out of their chair if they heard it. Never mind the Judas Priest version.
Therein lies my main problem with Fleetwood Mac: Such turnover was the result of career-defining band drama, the likes of which created rumors (where did you think that album title came from?), leading the legend of Fleetwood Mac to become bigger than what it really was.
When it comes to that career-making album, Rumours doesn’t actually have any of the best songs of all time on it. It was simply a miracle it even coherently exists at all with all of the sleeping around the band members did with one another. It was essentially a divorce wherein both parties got custody, but burned the house down in the process. It really is a testament to human stubbornness that you can hold a copy of Rumours in your hand.
That being said, I don’t find their music as offensive as Joel’s, but I certainly don’t like it.
If you go back and listen to the record without the distorting historical nostalgia (the worst thing to ever affect music), you’ll find it to be one of the okay-est soft rock albums to ever be released. Drop the needle on any post-Green Fleetwood Mac music in a vacuum, you’ll find it to be some of the most poser music available, up there with REO Speedwagon and Poison.
Don’t believe me? Go into the most poser record store you can think of (I think even Walmart qualifies, at this point), and count how many copies of Rumours there are.
Go ahead, I’ll wait. I bet there’s at least five records on that shelf. And I bet whoever buys them will call them “vinyls,” too. Ugh.
That’s why I don’t really have a personal vendetta against the Mac in the way I do Joel. I simply have a problem with people calling them the “best band of all time” or having any of their albums considered “greatest ever.” They’re middling at best, you just let the hype get to you.
And while I have absolutely zero words to say about Nicks’ solo career, she did have a massive hand in what Fleetwood Mac became, so I just can’t let that pass.
Now let’s talk about Joel for a minute. I have one word for you: hack.
This guy is the luckiest piano bar performer to ever make it.
He’s also the straight, boring version of Elton John. That’s two strikes right off the bat.
Listen to the piano riff off of “Big Shot.” If that’s not a complete rip-off of “Benny and the Jets,” then I don’t know what is. Joel himself has even addressed it, going so far as to play his melody for the accusing interviewer in question, but he proceeded to play the ELTON JOHN song instead of his own before correcting himself.
Some praise Joel for his wide variety of styles, like the notes-so-high-they-feel-like-ice-picks barbershop sounds of “For the Longest Time,” the equally ice-pick-esque barbershop sounds of “Uptown Girl” or the number-one piece of evidence for why old white men should never attempt to rap, “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Some call it variety, I call it cashing in on whatever trend is popular. And poorly, at that.
In the words of Joel, in the documentary Billy Joel: Shades of Grey:
“Take a song like ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire.’ It’s really not much of a song ... If you take the melody by itself, it’s terrible. Like a dentist drill.”
The one thing that pushes me over the edge about Joel is this: the irony. Oh, the irony!
He continually speaks poorly of his older material as in the above quote, and he also wrote the song “Piano Man.” Allow me to explain.
It’s no secret that Joel sees himself as the titular Piano Man. He wrote the song based on his experiences as a bar piano player in LA. He meant for the song to be a means of looking back, but the irony is that he never even left. Take these lyrics:
“He says, “Son, can you play me a memory?/ I’m not really sure how it goes/ But it’s sad, and it’s sweet, and I knew it complete/ When I wore a younger man’s clothes.”
This is quite literally still Joel. He hasn’t released an original album since 1993, a hit song in even longer time. Joel is the Piano Man, but he’s also now “the old man sittin’ next to me,” singing the songs he wrote in his younger years to the crowd that first heard them just as many years ago.
Much like Nicks, he’s a critically overrated artist that continues to cash in on nostalgia, the laziest and most deceptive feeling to strike. Only there’s one really solid reason my disdain for Joel runs so deep. It’s one of the most nonsensical quotes of all time, and it makes my blood boil when I hear it.
“I wanted to be a rock and roll star when I was a teenager,” Joel said. “Now I’m 27 and I want to be a good musician.”
Strike three!
The implication that a rock star is a childish aspiration and separate from a musician is ignorant and ludicrous. Especially when you write a song about New Wave music, call it “Still Rock and Roll to Me,” and have it sound less like New Wave and more like Billy Joel writing a Billy Joel parody.
Speaking of which, the legendary Weird Al parodied this song and titled it “Still Billy Joel to Me.” Rather than post the entire set of lyrics here, I encourage you to look them up. That man is a poet and puts my entire argument into one succinct song. Now THAT’s a musician.
Even after I’ve laid out this entire argument, I know people are going to disagree with me. Your allegiances to Nicks and Joel run too deep, and you like what you like, I can’t stop that. Just stop trying to get me to admit that they’re the best songwriters of all time. Because they’re not, and I won’t.
Phew! That’s that out of my system. As long as no other horrible concerts come to U.S. Bank this year, I think we should be fine.
Huh? What’s that? Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes? You’re lucky I don’t have any more space.
