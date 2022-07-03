A joint city of Coon Rapids and Coon Creek Watershed District project is planned to improve the water quality in Epiphany Creek.
The Coon Rapids City Council June 21 unanimously approved a joint powers agreement with the watershed district that spells out details of the project and responsibilities of the city and the district.
The goal of the project is to reduce total phosphorous and E. coli from urban storm water runoff that enters Epiphany Creek, which flows into Coon Creek and ultimately the Mississippi River, City Engineer Mark Hansen said.
A biochar and iron-enhanced sand filter will be constructed, operated and maintained adjacent to the creek on city-owned property, Robinson Park, Hansen said.
Justine Dauphinais, watershed district quality control coordinator, said that Coon Creek does not currently meet federal and state water quality standards for aquatic life and recreation because of excess phosphorous and E.coli bacteria in the watershed.
The filter uses sand, iron filings and biochar, which is a plant-based charcoal, to filter out pollutants such as phosphorous and E. coli from storm water, Dauphinais wrote on the watershed district’s website.
The filter will be constructed within the floodplain adjacent to the creek, while a structure will be built in the creek to divert polluted water over and through the filter, she writes.
Project cost is estimated at $862,500, which will be paid through a grant received by the watershed district from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources using state Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment dollars.
According to Hansen, a contract is scheduled to be awarded by the watershed district board of managers in the fall with construction to start in late 2022 and be completed by late spring 2023.
An informational meeting on the project took place May 24 at the Coon Rapids Civic Center.
This will be the third partnership between the city and the watershed district.
Similar projects took place along Woodcrest Creek in the city’s Wintercrest Park in February 2019 and on Pleasure Creek within the city’s south public storage yard in the Evergreen Business Park in June 2021, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
“We have had good results on Woodcrest Creek where the water quality has improved,” Himmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.