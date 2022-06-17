Hundreds of flags were retired at Veterans Lake of Ramsey during its annual Flag Day ceremony Tuesday, June 14.
American Legion members from the St. Michael and Big Lake posts conducted the ceremony where they counted flags (675 total), said a prayer over them and held a 21-gun salute before retiring the flags. They also raised an American flag (in good condition), and hoisted the flags of each of the six branches of the military.
After the Legion members fired their rifles over the lake, the wind picked up to make an echoing sound each time while one bird soared above the water.
John Enstrom, who owns the Veterans Lake property, said this is the correct way to retire flags and they followed standards set by the American Legion.
“Some people … have their own flag retirement where they throw them in a pile, pour diesel on them, and light a fire,” Enstrom said.
Kristina Dahlin, event coordinator for Veterans Lake, said the Elk River American Legion has hosted the Flag Day ceremony at Veterans Lake, but that organization hosted a separate ceremony this year.
Enstrom collects flags throughout the year for the Flag Day retirement ceremony. Enstrom uses his property as a tribute to veterans.
He built the lake in 2005 and he could have named it for himself, but he wanted to do something that would honor those who served.
“At the time in 2005, there was an awful lot of press badly with veterans cemeteries being disrupted and they were getting proper services and burials,” Enstrom said. “It was like when I was a kid and Vietnam guys were getting beat up. I didn’t want to let these young guys have what our era went through.”
Now, there are 17 monuments on the property honoring veterans. In 2007, he created a black granite monument wall with all the names of Minnesota service members who were killed in action.
When he created the monument he visited the hometown of all those service members.
“It was pretty difficult,” Enstrom said. “It was like going to 60 funerals in a month.”
While talking about the monument he listed the names of members on the plaque and could tell a story, from memory, about each person who was killed.
The calm and serene waters of the lake provide a calming backdrop for veterans and those who want to reflect on their lost loved ones.
“We’ve had a lot of Gold Star families come out here from time to time because they can be closer to their kid the way it is,” Enstrom said.
To donate a flag, or to arrange a visit to Veterans Lake call Enstrom at 736-441-4086.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.