A lot happened in Anoka County in 2019. Some events held great significance and will affect the future of the region. Others will fade into distant memory, but all played a part in the stories of the local communities and their residents. The UnionHerald staff is pleased to present a look at some of the year’s top stories. We have not attempted to rank them in order of importance, but offer them as a reflection on the past year as we bid farewell to 2019 and welcome a new year.
Coon Rapids man accepted Medal of Honor on father’s behalf
Trever Oliver, of Coon Rapids, accepted the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump on behalf of Oliver’s father March 27 at the White House.
The posthumous award honored Army Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins, of Bozeman, Montana, who died in Iraq in June 2007 at age 31.
When he realized a man was trying to detonate a suicide vest, Atkins, who was on his second tour of duty in Iraq, wrapped his body around the man and threw him to the ground, away from three nearby soldiers. Atkins was killed instantly.
“You can’t get better than the Congressional Medal of Honor. You just can’t,” Trump said when presenting the medal.
Atkins had received the Distinguished Service Cross. It was upgraded to a Medal of Honor after a Defense Department review.
Hazardous waste removed from WDE Landfill in Andover
Andover residents can breathe a little easier after the Waste Disposal Engineering Landfill was emptied of hazardous materials in 2019 and the materials sent out of state.
The contaminants have been removed from WDE, however, the site will remain active because it will take months to replace the dirt that was excavated, Andover Mayor Julie Trude said Dec. 3. Once the temporary structure in WDE is removed, the landfill will return to its previous status, minus the hazardous waste.
“The site will continue to be closed with the barbed-wire fence around it because household garbage remains in the landfill,” Trude said.
Clean Harbors finished removing the layer of drums Oct. 10, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website. Contractors removed 225 cubic yards of empty drums. A total of 397 drums contained recoverable content versus 1,475 drums that were empty or not intact.
In addition to removing drums of hazardous materials Clean Harbors removed over 1,000 tons of hazardous waste soil and more than 4,000 tons of uncontaminated dirt, according to the MPCA.
Cleanup of the long-closed landfill was fully funded in March 2019 after Gov. Tim Walz approved $10.3 million for it in a bill carried by Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, and Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka.
That money was the last piece of the $22.3 million needed for cleanup. It was passed just days before the contract with Safe Harbors to clean the site expired.
In 1972 the pit began accepting hazardous waste but stopped two years later. All of WDE closed in 1983. Eight years ago contaminants were detected leaking from the hazardous waste pit and ongoing mitigation systems were installed to keep contaminants within the larger landfill.
Highway 10 ‘Anoka Solution’ was fully funded
The much-anticipated Highway 10/169 improvement project, known as the “Anoka Solution,” hit a milestone in spring 2019 when the city of Anoka announced the project was fully funded.
Design work continued throughout the year, and the public had the chance to see plans at open houses.
The Highway 10/169 improvements will include work at three intersections: Thurston Avenue, Fairoak Avenue and Main Street. Thurston will be lowered and turned into a roundabout that will sit beneath the highway. Fairoak will become an underpass, with no access to the highway but maintaining a north-south connection beneath it. Main Street will get two roundabouts, one north and one south of the highway.
As part of a separate project, MnDOT plans to replace the nearby Highway 10 bridge over the Rum River at the same time, along with upgrades to the interchange at Ferry Street.
Preliminary construction is expected to begin as soon as the fall of 2021. The majority of construction will take place starting the spring of 2022 and running through 2023. During this time Highway 10 is expected to be restricted to one lane in either direction. Ahead of the Highway 10 project, city officials hope to complete a few additional projects that will function as pressure relief valves for the highway.
Giese took helm at St. Francis School District
Beth Giese took over as the superintendent of the St. Francis School District in July after the School Board approved a three-year contract Jan. 14, 2019.
Giese, who had been superintendent of Cannon Falls Area Schools since 2011, received a base salary of $168,000 for the 2019-2020 contract year. That will go up to $169,680 for the second year of the contract and $171,377 in the final year.
Giese has more than two decades of educational leadership and teaching experience, and she served in the Army Reserve for 12 years.
“We were impressed with Beth’s qualifications and her enthusiasm she demonstrated for the district,” School Board Chair Mike Starr said in a statement. “The caliber of candidates we interviewed was impressive, and Beth really stood out.”
Giese replaced Troy Ferguson, who had served as superintendent since January 2014 and resigned, citing a need for time with family.
Giese started the year with a focus on creating a positive culture in a district she says can shine despite past challenges.
“My initial message was let’s just be positive, positive, positive this year,” she told ABC Newspapers Sept. 26. “And I’ve already started noticing people talking that way, acting that way. I’ve seen more positivity even on social media.”
According to Giese, the district has the tools it needs to be great.
“I’m so impressed by what’s here,” she said. “We just need to lay it out and talk about it. We’ve got pockets of greatness.”
Discrimination suit hit District 11
A lawsuit was filed early in 2019 alleging the Anoka-Hennepin School District discriminated against a transgender student.
The ongoing suit claims a former Coon Rapids High School student, identified only by his initials in the suit, had his right to equal access to public schools denied. The argument centers on the boy being required to use an enhanced privacy restroom to change, separated from other students.
On March 26, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed to join the plaintiff in the lawsuit. In a court order filed Aug. 5, 2019, Judge Jenny Walker Jasper allowed the state to join the suit and also ruled against the school district’s motion to dismiss all claims.
Jasper ruled the Department of Human Rights could intervene because of the case’s general public importance and because the department’s ability to bring future cases based on alleged gender identity discrimination could be hampered if it did not provide input on this case.
Arguing for dismissal the district said legal precedent allowed employers to designate restrooms using biological gender without consideration, vis-a-vis the 2001 lawsuit Goins v. West Group.
Anoka-Hennepin also claimed the student couldn’t sue the district because a private individual cannot sue for damages without permission from the Supreme Court. In addition the district argued the case was moot because the student is no longer enrolled in the district.
Jasper ruled against the district, reasoning that Goins v. West Group doesn’t apply due to legal obligations placed on school districts. She also ruled that while students couldn’t sue for damages against a government entity, they could sue to stop unconstitutional behavior.
A jury trial is set for March 2, 2020.
Andover Community Center expansion was approved
After years of discussion Andover approved moving forward with an expansion to its community center in 2019.
In a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Sheri Bukkila dissenting, the City Council accepted the sale of approximately $15.6 million in bonds July 16, 2019, to fund the expansion project.
In total the project is estimated to cost approximately $17.9 million. While the majority of the money will come from bonding, the remainder will come from a donation from the Andover Huskies Youth Hockey Association and the community center expansion planning money.
Controversy over the expansion reached a head in 2018 when opponents began dominating public meetings to demand a referendum on the expansion or outright opposed it. Submitted comments and emails indicated other residents were in support of the facility expansion but were too intimidated to speak during some meetings.
The Andover Community Center expansion will include a multipurpose indoor sports arena that is expected to be used for ice or turf, a walking track above the arena, a new field house, additional multipurpose space and parking.
In November Andover helped the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities expand its facility in the Andover Community Center. The council approved $6.65 million in conduit bonds.
The YMCA will add a new gym, a new “Kids Stuff” room for kids to stay in while parents participate in activities at the YMCA, and more space for the upper fitness area. The current Kids Stuff will be remodeled into a multipurpose youth space for child care, arts and humanities programs, and birthday parties. A new studio will be added.
Area schools marked construction milestones
Area school districts are in the midst of construction, with the Anoka-Hennepin School District and St. Francis Area Schools marking milestones in 2019.
Anoka-Hennepin opened two new elementary schools; Sunrise Elementary School opened in Blaine, and Brookside Elementary School opened in Ramsey.
Sunrise cost an estimated $35.4 million. It opened its doors Sept. 3 near the intersection of 125th Avenue Northeast and Lever Street Northeast.
Approximately 950 students in Kindergarten through fifth grade attend Sunrise Elementary School. From Sunrise, students go on to Northdale Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School and Blaine High School.
In Ramsey Brookside Elementary, located on Nowthen Boulevard Northwest, was built to account for rapid population growth in the district. Brookside cost approximately $35.4 million.
St. Francis Schools reached a milestone in its construction projects in 2019 with a substantive remodeling of East Bethel Elementary.
The St. Francis School District had a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to introduce the community to the newly remodeled East Bethel Elementary Oct. 8. Construction began Feb. 18, 2019, with the demolition of the portables on the south side of the building.
The extensive renovation at East Bethel Elementary improved security and transformed the floor plan to a “pod-based” environment. The pods are organized by grade level and are designed to be more efficient and make supervision and teaching easier.
The rest of St. Francis’ projects are being done in phases. The projects are funded by an $80 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2017.
Downtown Anoka crime dropped when bars closed earlier
Anoka received attention in late 2018 and early 2019 for ending its 2 a.m. bar close, but the city said last fall the experiment went well.
In 2018 the City Council decided not to renew permits for bars in the entertainment district to stay open until 2 a.m., so as of Jan. 1, 2019, all bars had to close by 1 a.m.
After nighttime police incidents in the entertainment district dropped by more than half in 2019, the City Council decided to keep the 1 a.m. bar close.
“There was a reputation that Anoka was a place to come and be rowdy after 1 a.m.,” Police Chief Eric Peterson said.
According to data from Peterson, overnight police incidents in the entertainment district dropped 62% from 2018 to 2019. The comparison looked at incidents between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. from January through August in 2019 and January through Sept. 5 in 2018.
In that time period there were a total of 116 incidents in 2018, compared to 44 in 2019.
Five liquor license holders previously held 2 a.m. closing permits, according to Peterson: Billy’s Bar & Grill, Courtside Bar (no longer in business), Danno’s, MaGillycuddy’s and Misfits Saloon.
In addition to seeing reduced crime, the city saved money by requiring a 1 a.m. close. In 2018 police dedicated two officers to the entertainment district for four hours on Friday and Saturday nights. With the change in closing time, the city saved more than $15,000 in overtime costs, Peterson said.
Attempted abduction shocked Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids was gripped this year by an attempted abduction June 21.
At 9:05 a.m., officers responded to a call about an attempted abduction and assault in a wooded area north of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension. The incident occurred near a walking path and the old Coon Rapids Boulevard bridge within the wooded area.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was skateboarding near the walking path when she sensed someone behind her. A man grabbed her, pulled her into the woods, sprayed her with pepper spray and tried to attack her, according to police.
The victim screamed, kicked and fought off her attacker, and the suspect then ran away into the woods, police say.
Police arrived on the scene quickly and set up a perimeter in the surrounding area. Officers from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Blaine, Metro Transit and Coon Rapids police departments responded.
Despite bringing in an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and a drone, law enforcement could not locate the suspect.
Paramedics at the scene treated the girl for minor injuries.
Police don’t believe the girl knew her attacker. The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s with a thin build, black hair and lower-profile beard, wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves (the sweatshirt had the Adidas brand on the front) and dark sweat pants.
County Board faced controversy over top job
The Anoka County Board drew fire in the first half of 2019 for appointing then-Board Chair Rhonda Sivarajah as county administrator.
The board made the appointment May 14 in a 4-2 vote, with Commissioners Mike Gamache and Mandy Meisner dissenting.
Sivarajah, who started the job June 12, replaced Jerry Soma, who spent close to 53 years as a county employee, including eight as county administrator.
Controversy erupted earlier in the year when Commissioner Mandy Meisner and members of the public objected to a resolution to appoint Sivarajah without any search or application process.
Meisner said she preferred a search but would settle for an internal posting.
Commissioner Scott Schulte felt strongly that the county should not conduct a regional or national search. He said that in his experience internal hires were often the best route. He also felt that interviews with any internal candidates should not be public. Public interviews are common for top jobs in local government units.
On March 26 the board deadlocked on a vote to appoint Sivarajah as county administrator with no formal search or application process. Commissioner Matt Look joined Gamache and Meisner in opposing the appointment at that time.
The County Board later agreed on an internal job posting process that allowed county employees and public officials to apply for the job. The process called for interviews with a committee of the County Board, instread of the full board, to prevent the interviews from being open to the public under the Minnesota Open Meeting Law.
Twenty-four candidates applied for the position during the internal posting period, and six met the minimum qualifications and were interviewed by the panel May 1. Three were named finalists.
The three-member panel that interviewed candidates was not unanimous in its recommendation. Gamache gave human services division manager Cindy Cesare the highest score, while Schulte and Commissioner Robyn West recommended Sivarajah.
After Sivarajah’s appointment, her District 6 seat on the County Board became vacant. A special primary in November narrowed the field from six to two.
Former Spring Lake Park Mayor Cindy Hansen, who resigned from her post in 2019 after being reelected in 2018, will face Lino Lakes Mayor Jeff Reinert in a special election to fill the seat Feb. 11.
The winner will serve until the end of 2020, and the seat will be on the ballot again in November.
Riverwind Community Center remodeled in Coon Rapids
The Riverwind Community Center in Coon Rapids reopened in March 2019 following a remodeling project.
The building was closed June 1, 2018, when construction started on the redevelopment of the adjacent Riverwind Park.
The remodeling project, which cost over $310,000, focused on the west side of the building and created two meeting rooms, which can each hold up to 35 people.
There are separate entrances to each meeting room with restrooms between them, according Ryan Gunderson, city recreation coordinator.
Other work included the addition of air conditioning, new furnaces, window and door replacements, LED lighting, new flooring, restroom upgrades and improved insulation.
More exterior work was completed later last year.
Most of the building renovation cost was taken from the city’s park dedication fund, which derives its revenues from park dedication fees paid by developers of new projects in Coon Rapids.
A redevelopment project in the park, paid for with proceeds of the 2013 park bond referendum, took place last year, featuring new basketball and pickleball courts, playground, trails and open space.
Since the fall of 2016, numerous City Council discussions had taken place over the future of Riverwind Community Center, ranging from demolition to a series of remodeling proposals. At a work session in May 2018 the council agreed to keep the building open and renovate a portion of it so it can continue to be used as meeting space by community groups.
Located on Northdale Boulevard, Riverwind was built in 1964 as a private club, but it was turned over to the city in 1971, and for many years, the city operated a community swimming pool there before the pool was closed because of safety and maintenance issues.
Riverwind was home to The Element Teen Center from 2002 until the city closed the teen center June 1, 2017, when the council agreed to partner with Youth First Community of Promise (Andover, Anoka and Ramsey) to offer youth programming.
Man charged after over 76,000 THC cartridges seized in Coon Rapids
A Champlin man was charged after police seized 76,972 illegal THC cartridges in Coon Rapids Sept. 23.
Valentin Andonii, 23, faces felony charges of first-degree controlled substance with the intent to sell and first-degree controlled substance possession.
Authorities say the cartridges were built to be placed onto an e-cigarette device.
The Northwest Metro Drug Task force found 76,972 cartridges in total, each containing 1.1 grams of THC, confirmed by field testing and labeling.
The amount of THC in the cartridges totaled 84 kilograms, according to authorities.
The task force believed the total value of the cartridges seized is $3 million.
In July, August or September, an informant notified detectives of a man known as “Valicious” or “Valic,” later identified as Andonii, who was selling THC cartridges, according to the criminal complaint.
An undercover detective met with Andonii at a prearranged spot in Anoka County to purchase cartridges, according to the complaint.
Detectives allegedly witnessed the detective exchange money for a package later confirmed to have 100 THC cartridges.
The confidential informant identified the man who sold the cartridges to the detective as the person they knew as “Valicious.”
Later, the informant contacted Andonii about purchasing more cartridges. Again, the undercover detective met with Andonii, authorities say.
Sept. 23, the task force executed a search warrant at 3686 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, confirmed to be the defendant’s residence, according to the complaint. (Andonii listed his address in court as Champlin.)
Detectives immediately detained Andonii and a woman in the house.
Andonii’s next hearing is set for Feb. 13.
Anoka Legion marked 100th birthday
The Anoka American Legion turned 100 Aug. 25, 2019.
The post celebrated with a party focusing on its namesake, Edward B. Cutter, who served in World War I.
The Anoka Legion’s 100th anniversary comes the same year the national organization celebrated its centennial. The Anoka and Coon Rapids Legion posts hosted a joint dinner March 16 to commemorate the event.
Minnesota’s Department Commander Darrel Redepenning, a member of the Anoka post, was a special guest.
Redepenning said the soldiers who started the Legion were “very concerned about what kind of home they were coming back to” after World War I. Some had been wounded or gassed, and in 1919 the Veterans Affairs Department didn’t exist. The veterans wanted to create an organization to support former soldiers, similar to the Grand Army of the Republic, or G.A.R., after the Civil War.
On March 15, 1919, World War I troops in Paris convened the first American Legion caucus before shipping home. The date is honored as the birthday of the American Legion.
Now, with more than 500 posts in Minnesota and more than 12,000 posts nationwide, the Legion claims the title of the largest wartime veterans service organization.
During the past 100 years, Redepenning said, Legion posts have been making a difference for veterans and their communities. The organization focuses on advocating for veterans, as well as providing programs such as Girls State and Boys State, which train youth in the workings of government.
“It’s some of the stuff that the Legion’s really proud of, and the general public doesn’t know really about that,” Redepenning said. “We’re not a bar and grill — that’s just how we make money to support everything else.”
Allina opened ‘customer experience center’ in Coon Rapids
On July 16, Allina Health’s “customer experience center” opened for business in Coon Rapids with a grand-opening ceremony.
Allina Health is a nonprofit health care system with more than 90 clinics and 12 hospitals throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The new, 58,000-square-foot center at 8880 Evergreen Blvd, Coon Rapids, was expected to employ as many as 500 people and handle 7.5 million contacts by 2020.
“I am absolutely in awe of this building,” said David Slowinske, Allina Health Group senior vice president.
The customer experience center, announced last year, has been “years in the making,” according to Slowinske.
It’s meant to simplify navigating the health care system. Allina says it also improves health care access and customer experience by centralizing Allina Health call centers.
Customers communicate with their care teams in a multitude of channels, including text, online chat bots and phone calls, Slowinske said.
“This is a new era for Allina Health and for health care in the Twin Cities,” Slowinske said. “Our vision is to bring together a collection of services and communication channels to allow us to better serve the thousands of individuals we care for every day.”
According to Slowinske, the customer experience center directly reflects Allina Health’s mission of delivering “whole person care,” which means focusing on a person’s mental, spiritual, bodily and community needs.
Allina Health’s Customer Experience Center began handling phone calls at the end of July.
April officer-involved shooting in Coon Rapids was ruled justified
Gunshots rang out early one April morning in 2019 on Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids, resulting in the death of one man.
John Duane Fairbanks, 40, of Cass Lake, was killed by law enforcement after he reportedly opened fire while fleeing a traffic stop.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom later ruled shooting legally justified.
On April 18, at approximately 1:40 a.m., a Coon Rapids officer began a routine traffic stop that reportedly resulted in the suspect, identified as Fairbanks, drawing a handgun and opening fire before fleeing the scene, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Vitek and Coon Rapids officer Alex Hattsrom both opened fire on Fairbanks.
Officers searched nearby back yards for roughly 30 minutes, before locating Fairbanks in a yard with a tall fence, where they released a K-9 unit.
Officers found Fairbanks on the ground with the K-9, Rex, pulling on his leg. Fairbanks allegedly held a gun behind his back and refused to comply with officer demands to show his hands.
Vitek then shot Fairbanks up to three times, in the head chest and possibly the right arm.
The toxicology report indicated Fairbanks had methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana in his blood at the time of the incident.
Coon Rapids made strides in Port Riverwalk development
Throughout this year, the city of Coon Rapids has taken big steps in the Port Riverwalk development, a major housing project at the site of the former Coon Rapids Shopping Center.
Once completed, Port Riverwalk will have 136 owner-occupied, single-family homes on about 43 acres of land.
The site was once home to over a dozen buildings, including the former Coon Rapids Shopping Center, Coon Rapids Clinic and a bank. The Coon Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority acquired the property in the early 2000s, demolished the buildings, then cleaned up pollution in the area.
On Feb. 5, 2019, the City Council adopted a new ordinance making single-family homes a permitted use in the Port districts on Coon Rapids Boulevard.
The preliminary site plan and plat were approved in early April.
On July 16 a site improvements contract was awarded and bids were ordered for the first phase of a public streets and utilities project. The contract was awarded to North Pine Aggregate for $1.5 million.
On Aug. 20 the council approved a $1.7 million contract with Northern Line Contracting for public utility and road work.
On Nov. 19 the council approved the final plat for the first phase of the Port Riverwalk development.
The final plat is for the eastern end of 100th Avenue and part of Zilla Street. It includes 29 lots, seven of which are on Zilla Street, 18 on 100th Avenue and four on a private street north of 100th Avenue.
The plat approved Nov. 19 is just one phase, which is why there are only 29 lots. There could be one or two more phases to follow, depending on Centra Homes’ development schedule.
Ramsey contended with manganese in its water
The city of Ramsey learned its drinking water contained elevated levels of manganese April 2, 2019.
Upon learning of the contaminant the city shut down the high-manganese wells, but the wells with safe levels of manganese are high in iron. Iron isn’t consider dangerous, but can discolor water and affect the taste.
Diluting the manganese should keep manganese below dangerous levels, but it’s not a sustainable solution, the city said. The city is seeking a long-term solution.
One solution the city is considering is a surface water treatment plant. The plant is part of the city’s legislative priorities to meet increasing water demands as the city, and the metro area, grows over the next two decades.
The plant would draw water from the Mississippi River and is estimated to cost $36.5 million, according to council documents.
Due to the high price of the plant Ramsey is looking to make the plant regional and share costs and water with nearby cities. Currently there is a multi-city feasibility study for a shared surface water treatment plant, according to council documents.
Manganese is an unregulated drinking water contaminate, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and wasn’t tested for in the past.
Manganese was added to the testing schedule under the EPA’s unregulated contaminant monitoring rule — which stipulates the EPA creates a list of 30 contaminants every five years. The list helps determine how common a contaminant may be and if it needs additional regulations.
Ex-bookkeeper got federal sentence for $630,000 fraud
The former bookkeeper for Anoka Flooring Company was sentenced in federal court to three years and 10 months in prison for embezzling more than $630,000, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced July 29, 2019.
Shari Ann Natysin, 33, of Elk River, also known as Shari Ann Johnson, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to nine counts of wire fraud, two counts of tax evasion and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.
In addition to 46 months in prison, Natysin was given three years of supervised release and must pay $668,551.25 in restitution.
According to admissions made as part of her guilty plea and documents filed in court, Natysin was employed as the bookkeeper and office manager for a privately owned industrial concrete flooring business located in Anoka. Between January 2015 and December 2017, Natysin used her position and access to employee payroll data to defraud the company out of more than $630,000 and to defraud the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. As part of the scheme, Natysin manipulated the company’s payroll data in order to transfer more than $630,000 in company funds to her own personal bank accounts through more than 100 separate fraudulent transactions.
Natysin used the funds to pay for personal expenses, including approximately $28,000 in restitution payments to Sherburne County District Court, a $10,000 payment to her mother, Carnival cruise tickets, and tickets to concerts and sporting events.
In September 2017 the company discovered Natysin’s fraud and terminated her employment, according to her guilty plea admissions. From the time she was fired until December 2017, Natysin made fraudulent unemployment claims to MNDEED by making false statements about the reason for her termination.
When the company filed an appeal of Natysin’s receipt of unemployment benefits, Natysin used the company’s login information to access their MNDEED account to withdraw the appeal. As a result of Natysin’s fraudulent claims, MNDEED issued approximately $7,500 in unemployment benefits to which Natysin was not entitled. Additionally, Natysin admitting to filing and attempting to file false tax returns for tax years 2015 and 2016, in an attempt to receive tax refunds and defeat more than $100,000 in federal income tax.
Manufacturer moved to Ramsey in 2019
A well-anticipated manufacturer broke ground in Ramsey in 2019.
Delta ModTech broke ground in October after Ramsey approved a financing incentive.
Its facility will be approximately 200,000 square feet built on about 43 acres of an 87 acre property near the intersection of Puma Street Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard. The area is envisioned as a business park in the city’s comprehensive plan.
On Oct. 8 Delta ModTech employees gathered at the grounds of the business’s new location to celebrate.
Before breaking ground, owners shared the history of Delta ModTech from 1978 when Dave Schiebout founded it.
The total project cost is approximately $19.7 million, and the city will provide aid through a TIF district, which will generate approximately $972,000 over nine years for the business.
A TIF district generates funds based on increased tax value of a developed area. The difference between the original tax value of a parcel and the increased value is generally used to support projects within the district.
The business is expected to bring 135 jobs to Ramsey; 15 of those will be newly created jobs, and the rest are moving with the company. Wages are expected to be at least $22 per hour for each job.
The city hopes those jobs will help increase the number of users for restaurants and retail in Ramsey, which has been a goal for the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.