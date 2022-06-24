ANDOVER
Arrests
On June 14 in the 2500 block of 138th Ave. NW police arrested a man for domestic assault.
Theft, burglary
On June 12 in the 1900 block of 153th Lane Northwest lawn signs were stolen.
On June 16 in the 13800 block of Vintage Court Northwest theft was reported from an unlocked vehicle in driveway.
On June 16 in the 2500 block of 140th Lane Northwest a gym bag was stolen.
Property damage
On June 13 in the 1400 block of 155th Ave. NW a home was egged.
On June 16 in the 800 block of 138th Ave. NW a home was TP’d and vehicle was sprayed with silly string.
On June 16 in the 13800 block of Woodbine St NW a truck cover was cut.
COON RAPIDS
Drugs
On June 12 in the 10100 block of University Ave. NW police issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance.
On June 15 in the 8900 block of Springbook Drive Northwest police issued a citation for a possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft, burglary
On June 9 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
On June 9 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive shoplifting was reported.
On June 10 in the 1400 block of 127th Ave. Mail theft was reported.
On June 11 in the 11200 block of Uplander St. a car was reported stolen.
On June 13 in the 1600 block of 127th Ave. a house was burgled.
On June 13 in the 8900 block of Springbook Drive a car was reported stolen.
On June 13 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive Northwest shoplifting was reported.
On June 13 in the 200 block of 104th Ave. a car was reported stolen.
On June 13 in the 2600 block of 107th Lane a theft was reported.
One June 13 in the 10000 block of Dogwood St. a car was reported stolen.
On June 13 in the 130000 block of Round Lake Boulevard shoplifting was reported.
On June 15 in the 200 block of 101st Ave. a theft was reported.
On June 15 in the 130000 block of Riverdale Drive Northwest identity theft was reported.
On June 15 in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. a theft was reported.
Arrests
On June 10 at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Springbrook Drive police made a warrant arrest.
On June 10 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard a caller reported a no contact order was violated.
On June 11 in the 117000 block of Xeon Boulevard a caller reported a no contact order was violated.
Assault
On June 10 in the 12100 block of Grouse St. a domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
On June 10 at the intersection of Highway 47 Northwest and Highway 610 Northwest police cited a driver with DWI in the fourth degree.
EAST BETHEL
Burglaries
On June 12 in the 4800 block of Viking Blvd NE a business’s front door was shattered front door with a pipe, but there was no apparent entry.
Thefts
On June 13 in the 23300 block of University Ave. NE a stolen vehicle was found.
Arrests
On June 11 at the intersection of Viking and Wild Rice drives NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
On June 9 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard terroristic threats were made.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
On June 11 in the 13600 block of Radisson Road Northeast a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.
On June 12 in the 13800 block of Johnson St. Northeast a handicapped placard was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
On Jun 15 in the 2400 block of Constance Blvd. NE two campers were broken into.
Arrests
On June 11 at the intersection of Bunker/Jefferson streets Northeast police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
On June 10 in the 2300 block of 149th Ave. NE deputies made a warrant arrest.
On June 12 in the 16900 block of 11th St. NE Police arrested a man for a harassment order violation
On June 12 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE police arrested a man for first degree DWI.
On June 12 at the intersection of Chisholm/Crosstown Blvd. NE police arrested a driver for DWI.
On June 16 in the 1700 block of 166th Ave. NE police arrested a woman for violating an order of protection.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
On June 10 at the intersection of Viking and Baugh streets Northwest deputies arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after he was involved in a hit and run.
ST. FRANCIS
Fires
In the 23100 block of Saint Francis Boulevard there was a grease fire.
In the 4400 block of 267th Ave. there was an arson fire with a burned fenced and yard.
Property damage
In the 3000 block of Bridge St. NW Property damage was reported.
In the 23100 block of Saint Francis Blvd. signs were spray painted with a logo.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
On May 28 in the 12000 block of Saint Francis Blvd., police responded to a theft of firewood.
On May 29 in the 167th block of Terrace Northwest police responded to a theft.
On May 30 in the 0-99 block of Peridot Court Northwest police responded to a theft from a motor vehicle.
On May 30 in the 0-99 block of 159th Ave., a caller stated he was supposed to receive a Menards’ rebate card. He never received the card so he contacted Menards and they advised it was used at the Coon Rapids Menards and Elk River Menards.
On June 3 a handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Links Golf Course.
On June 3 in the 14600 block of Olivine Terrace Northwest a woman reported she was the victim of identity theft.
On June 9 in the 7000 block of Highway 10 a catalytic converter was stolen.
On June 9 in the 7900 block of 157th Ave. NW a caller reported he spent $550 for a Maine Coon kitten, but didn’t receive the cat.
Property damage
On June 9 in the 6600 block of Alpine Drive a city park trailer was spray painted.
On June 9 in the 5200 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. there was a burglary from a radio tower. A suspect cut the chain link fence and forced entry into the main service building, and stole copper. The back shed also was forced and copper taken from inside.
Arrests
On May 27 at the intersection of Highway 10 Northwest and Feldspar Road police arrested a man during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant.
On May 29 in the 7500 block of 146th Ave y a woman was arrested for two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault.
On June 1 in the 8200 block of 157th Lane Northwest, Police arrested a 22-year-old man for felony burglary.
On June 3 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive a man was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants from Wright County.
Property damage
On May 29 in the 5500 block of 152nd Lane a caller reported her brother keyed her car. The brother was cited for property damage.
On June 4 in the 14900 block of Argon St. a caller reported a window was vandalized.
Miscellaneous
On May 27 in the 6400 block of Bunker Blvd. a vice president of operations called requesting an ex-husband/current boyfriend of a current employee be trespassed. Contact was made with the male and he was advised of the trespass notice.
On May 29 police responded to a call of a man Alpine Park who was holding an ax. Upon arrival, officers located the male, who advised he was taking pictures for social media
On June 6 in the 5900 block of 167th Ave. NW an officer attempted a felony traffic stop on a suspect wanted for theft of motor vehicle and aggravated robbery. The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle southbound on Highway 47 Northwest. An officer terminated the pursuit due to driving conditions. A KOPS alert was entered for felony flee in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.