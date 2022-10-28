ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Oct. 17 in the 17000 block of Barium St. NW deputies responded to a vehicle that had hit some garbage cans. Deputies searched the area and located the vehicle in a driveway. The engine was still warm and there were beer cans in cup holders. Deputies knocked on the door and a parent said his son was driving and went to get him. The son was passed out in his vomit and appeared to be choking, an ambulance was called. A warrant for blood was obtained. He was brought to the hospital. BAC: 0.129%. Charges for fourth degree DWI are pending results.
• On Oct. 19 at 1:05 a.m. at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 119th Avenue Northwest police arrested a driver for DWI.
• On Oct. 19 at 1:05 a.m. at the intersection of Round Lake and Northdale boulevards Northwest police arrested a driver for DWI.
Thefts
• On Oct. 14 in the 300 block of 139th Lane NW a cover on a pick-up was cut and copper wire was stolen.
• On Oct. 15 in the 13700 block of Vale St NW a package was stolen from a doorstep.
• On Oct. 20 in the 1300 block of 158th Lane NW a package was stolen from a front doorstep.
• On Oct. 14 in the 15200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a secured bike was stolen from a bike rack.
Property damage
• On Oct. 14 in the 13800 block of Evergreen St. NW a vehicle in a driveway was vandalized.
• On Oct. 14 in the 100 block of 139 Ave. NW a vehicle in a driveway was vandalized.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1400 block of 155th Ave. NW potatoes were thrown at home damaging siding and security cameras
• On Oct. 16 in the 15300 block of Yukon St. NW a home vandalized by toilet paper and caramel.
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 14 at 9:14 p.m. in the 500 block of Pierce St. officers conducted a traffic stop after witnessing a car failing to maintain its lane. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Oct. 16 at 1:21 a.m. an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding at 40 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. Police arrested the man for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 16 at 2:40 a.m. Coon Rapids police arrested a driver for DWI in an alleged stolen car. Anoka police added an additional charge of motor vehicle theft.
Theft/Fraud
• On Oct. 10 at 4:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Ave. identity theft was reported.
• On Oct. 12 at 11:03 a.m. in the 2200 block of State Ave. license plates were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 13 at 12:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fifth Ave. fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 15 at 7:38 p.m. in the 900 block of Adams St. license plates were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 15 at 8:44 p.m. in the 3400 block of Round Lake Blvd. fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 11 at 11:22 a.m. in the 1900 block of Third Ave. a vehicle was keyed.
• On Oct. 11 at 11:25 a.m. in the 600 block of Harrison St. property damage was reported. Police mailed a citation to the suspect allegedly responsible.
• On Oct. 15 at 11:56 a.m. in the 2700 block of Fourth Ave. the back side of garages were spray painted.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 11 at 9:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of Ferry St. a tenant reported that another tenant threated to killer her on two separate occasions because she refused to do drugs with her.
• On Oct. 13 at 9:02 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fairoak Ave. a two-year old child was left home alone overnight by their mother.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Oct. 14 at 2:58 a.m. at the intersection of Foley Blvd and Highway 10 northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with fourth degree DWI.
• On Oct. 16 at 2:43 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Foley Boulevard Northwest police arrested a driver for DWI-0.08 or more.
• On Oct. 14 at 6:56 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Bittersweet Street northwest police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On Oct. 16 at 3:12 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Northdale Boulevard northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with DWI refusal.
Assault
• On Oct. 15 at 8:02 a.m. in the 10400 block of Quince St. NW a felony assault was reported.
Theft
• On Oct. 13 at 7:07 a.m. in the 9400 block of Foley Blvd. felony theft was reported.
• On Oct. 13 at 4:28 p.m. in the 11900 block of Kerry St. theft was reported.
• On Oct. 14 at 11:24 a.m. in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive theft was reported.
• On Oct. 14 at 6:37 p.m. in the 10600 block of Tamarack St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 14 at 12:19 p.m. in the 300 block of 102nd Ave. NW five thefts were reported.
• On Oct. 16 at 7:09 p.m. in the 2700 block of 119th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 14 at 8:21 p.m. in the 10400 block of Hollywood Blvd. felony fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 15 at 5:26 p.m. in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft was reported.
• On Oct. 17 at 4:24 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 91st Lane NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 18 at 4:37 p.m. in the 9000 block of Evergreen Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 18 at 3:07 p.m. in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 19 at 1:28 a.m. in the 2700 block of 132nd Lane NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 15 at 8:34 a.m. in 10100 block of Woodcrest Drive vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 14 at 2:58 p.m. in the 200 block of 105th Lane NW a felony HRO violation was reported.
• On Oct. 19 at 12:12 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Oct. 14 in the 2300 block of 154th Lane NE tools were stolen from a home under construction. There were no signs of forced entry.
• On Oct. 14 in the 14200 block of Lincoln St. NW a catalytic converter was cut-off a work vehicle.
• On Oct. 14 in the 13900 block of Lincoln St NW gas was siphoned from a business and forced entry to storage shed was made.
Arrest
• On Oct. 16 at the intersection of Lexington and 155th avenues northeast deputies responded to a personal injury crash with a person trapped in a vehicle. While working to get the male out of the vehicle, deputies smelled alcohol. A warrant for blood was obtained. The male admitted to having seven beers. Charges for third degree DWI are pending.
OAK GROVE
Theft
• On Oct. 16 in the 22100 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW deputies responded to a husband/wife physical domestic incident. The husband was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft
• On Oct. 12 at 3:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of St. Francis Blvd. a credit card theft was reported.
• On Oct. 13 at 9:31 a.m. in the 4000 block of St. Francis Blvd. battery theft was reported.
• On Oct. 13 at 4:39 p.m. in the 3700 block of 227th Ave. NW a fraud or scam was reported.
• On Oct. 13 at 4:57 p.m. in the 23500 block of Degardner Circle NW financial fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 15 at 12:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bridge St. NW theft was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.