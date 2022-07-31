Three candidates have filed to take the Ramsey Ward I seat triggering a primary election for the spot. Newcomers Mickey Adams, Wayne Grimmer and Michael Olson are seeking the seat currently held by Council Member Ryan Heineman, who did not file for reelection. The top two candidates on the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will receive spots on the ballot for the November General Election.
Mickey Adams
Family: My Husband, Wayne, and I have been residents of Ramsey since 1993. We have six children, eleven grandkids and about to be 13 greats.
Occupation: We owned a small writing business for twenty five years and are currently retired.
Education: I graduated from Robbinsdale High School and attended St. Catherine University for one year
Previous appointed or volunteer positions: While owning our business, we were members of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and during that time we were chosen as “Small Business of the Year.” I was the founding member of their Annual Gala and also served on several committees. We were also members of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce and I served on their board of directors for four years. I received the President’s Award besides serving on many committees.
Why should people vote for you?
I have a strong desire to help Ramsey become a go-to destination for families to live, and for business, shopping, fun and relaxation. I believe I am a calming person who can get things done with common sense and positive communication to improve the image of Ramsey. I believe every citizen has a voice to be heard and respected. I am here to speak for all the residents and businesses. I am here for You!
Why would you be the best candidate?
I think that by repairing the image of Ramsey through positive communication, we can interest more families and businesses to invest in our community, thereby helping lower the taxes and repair the roads. I will work very hard to see that we are building a community that we can all be proud of. We have two rivers, rolling hills, beautiful trees and some of the most friendly, caring residents. We can do this! We need to bring back common sense government!
What would you bring to the table?
I have been on many committees and a member of many organizations. It was and is important be open to other’s ideas and concerns. I think I have been able to help settle issues with common sense and respect for everyone. I have a strong desire to work with all the residents of Ramsey. No hiding the truth. I want to build trust. I want to bring back common sense government. I want to fix the toxic work environment at city hall. I am not here for me, I am here for you!
Wayne Grimmer
Family: Dara, Joshua, Stephanie (Dogs: Moxie, Smiles. Horses: Threnna, Funa, Charlie)
Occupation: Information Technology Professional
Education: Carlson School of Management 2010-2013, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurial Business, Minor in International Business, Minor in Management Information Systems
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: No previously held public office.
Why should people vote for you?
First, I will hear you and represent you regardless of how much we agree or disagree. Secondly, I will take an “everything is on the table” approach and work to figure out the best combination, rather than artificially restricting myself with ideology or dogma. “Cutting wasteful spending” is never going to be enough to cover the costs. Third, I make sure our taxes are going to their best use and try to limit any future increases. While I think it will be hard to cut taxes in the near term, it is possible in the long term, but only if we can be smart and effective. Finally, I firmly believe instead of avoiding any changes to our city, we need to work together as city residents to plan and shape what we want Ramsey to be long into the future. This will require significant feedback and planning.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I believe I have the broadest experience and background to navigate the challenges the city is facing. I also believe I can motivate people to turn out in the traditionally slow mid-term year. Assuming I am one of the top two vote getters in the primary on August 9th, I will then have even more time to meet those who don’t already know me. My level-headed and considered approach to the role of city council member is something everyone can get behind and support.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent(s) may not?
I have a degree in Entrepreneurial business and have worked with a startup company. This experience has taught me that the worst enemy of business owners is an uncertain economic environment for which they cannot successfully plan. I strongly believe one key to solving the city’s budget shortfall is by attracting new businesses. Making the city business and development-friendly we can provide relief to families struggling with ever-increasing property taxes. I also walk the talk when it comes to conservation and the environment because my house is heated by passive solar energy and generates electricity via solar panels.
Michael Olsen
Family: Wife Laura, 5 grown children
Occupation: Packaging Design Manager
Education: Degree from University of MN, Also attended Bethel College (Univ)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Chair, Economic Development Authority, city of Ramsey; Chaired Senate District 35 Basic Political Operating Unit 2021-22; Currently Deputy Chair SD31A BPOU; Chair, International Association of Diecutting and Diemaking - Twin Cities Chapter
Why should people vote for you?
My priorities are 1) God, 2) Family and 3) Community. I prefer diplomacy to argumentation. I have a servant’s heart. I believe in law and order and fully support the police. I am the only conservative candidate in the race for the Ward 1 Council seat. I am a deliberate decision-maker and consider all perspectives I can before drawing my conclusion.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Based on the conversations I have had while knocking doors, my position on matters of our city aligns with most of the residents in Ward 1. So, it makes sense to advance a candidate with whom you agree on most things to the general election. My run for mayor in 2020 also offered residents some understanding of who I am and where I stand on issues.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
I have been an active member of the community, hosting Night to Unite events annually, serving in various roles in both church and civic organizations. I tend to place the needs of others ahead of my own, and give people the benefit of the doubt.
