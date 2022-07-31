Vote
Three candidates have filed to take the Ramsey Ward I seat triggering a primary election for the spot. Newcomers Mickey Adams, Wayne Grimmer and Michael Olson are seeking the seat currently held by Council Member Ryan Heineman, who did not file for reelection. The top two candidates on the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will receive spots on the ballot for the November General Election.

Mickey Adams

Mickey Adams.jpg
Grimmer

Wayne Grimmer 
Michael Olson

Michael Olson 

