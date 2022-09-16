As a member of the digital generation, I hardly know what life was like pre-internet. I can remember flip-phones and the “family computer” well enough, but I don’t remember a day that I couldn’t Google something — and I certainly never had to print off a MapQuest page to know where I was going. (I DO remember the launch of the first iPhone, though, so take that GenZ).
The effect that the internet has had on the music industry has been staggering, and we still haven’t seen the full extent of the impacts it has made. It’s done a lot of great things for music, and so, so, so, so, so many bad things.
A gray area I find in online music recently is the editing of songs on streaming services. That is, an artist makes changes to the track after already having released it. There are a few high-profile cases in the past year alone, whether that be Beyoncé, Lizzo or Kanye West. West’s is a whole different story, so let’s start with him.
Kanye’s highly anticipated album ‘Donda’ finally released for streaming on Aug. 29, 2021, after months of delays. In September of that year, it was revealed that Kanye had gone in and made changes to several tracks. This included removing the contributions of two artists, KayCyy and Chris Brown (but somehow Marilyn Manson survived the cuts after being universally denounced by the entertainment industry after ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood came forward with allegations of abuse), and changing the mixes of other tracks. Kanye revealed his reason for doing so was that his label had forced him to release the album in an unfinished state (more than a year after he had announced its imminent release, mind you).
It seems reasonable that an artist would want to edit their album after such a circumstance, but he has also made changes to 2016’s “The Life of Pablo” and 2018’s “Ye”: which while delayed, were released on Kanye’s timetable. Kanye described ‘Donda’ in particular as being a “living, breathing, changing creative expression,” which may translate to “backtracking on a poorly received album.” Receiving incredibly mixed reviews upon release.
While Ye’s edits were of a creative nature, let’s take a look at Beyoncé and Lizzo before tackling the topic as a whole.
Both Beyoncé and Lizzo have put out some significantly hyped and even more significantly well-received music this summer, and both found themselves facing the same criticism for the same reason.
On Lizzo’s track “Grrrls” and Beyoncé’s song “Heated,” both singers use the word “spaz.” This word has varying connotations around the world, with it being considered a slur for disabled people especially in Europe, and is more and more being considered such in the U.S.
Thanks to Clementine Williams over on okayplayer.com, I now know that this word is also a part of African-American Vernacular English. The word is a synonym for “going wild” in AAVE, rather than the slur context that is common in Europe. When hearing it within the context of the songs, the AAVE use is clear.
This still ended up with the lyrics being changed, however, in response to strong online backlash at the songs. This has led to nearly every music publication on the internet asking many of the same questions about editing songs for streaming: Is it better to remedy the issue here and now? Or do we leave the issue there as a marker to learn from in the future?
In the “olden days,” you would put out a CD and that’s that. Sure, you could reissue the disc with some lyric changes, but that original version is out there to haunt you in some physical form forever (looking at you, German glam-metal band Scorpions and your litany of extremely poor choices in album covers).
In that case, the public can show their opposition to the artists by simply not buying the album and not offering their money as a sign of support.
These days, though, music is not bought and sold, it’s leased out to clueless Swedish billionaires who try to buy soccer teams with the profits. Needless to say, the boycott option is pretty ineffective.
The intangible and anonymous nature of streaming services makes voicing your displeasure equally anonymous. It’s easy to criticize someone for taking to Twitter to get Beyonce and Lizzo to change their lyrics, but how else can you conceivably get a pop stars attention?
I’m quite certain you don’t have Beyonce’s phone number, dear reader.
If there is no money to be made off music streaming and no way to affect someone’s pocketbooks, then perhaps blowing up their Twitter is the only way to get artists to listen. Even when we do get their attention, there still seems to be a gray area as to what kinds of change they really owe us. There are those who want the lyrics changed at the source, and there are those who would rather they change nothing at all.
One happy medium I have found is the performance of these contentious songs in concert. While the original song remains in some form, the artists opt to change the lyric live. Some of the most famous examples include “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At the Disco or Dire Strait’s “Money for Nothing” (although in my opinion the Dire Straits can improve their songs by never playing them ever again). The folly is still present in the recording but the growth is measured live on stage.
And I get it: the changed lyric isn’t usually the one being played on repeat over the radio.
Not everyone can afford to get out to the concerts to hear those lyrics changed. It’s certainly not my place to say if an artist made the right call on changing a lyric or not, it’s not my piece of art to alter.
It’s definitely not my place to say whether Beyoncé and Lizzo made the right decision (I am not Black, nor am I disabled).
This is going to be a topic fresh on the minds of music listeners for years to come, and while there is no consensus on this yet, I can say with certainty that Kanye should stop spending time on his older albums and start focusing on making his next one listenable.
