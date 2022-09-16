As a member of the digital generation, I hardly know what life was like pre-internet. I can remember flip-phones and the “family computer” well enough, but I don’t remember a day that I couldn’t Google something — and I certainly never had to print off a MapQuest page to know where I was going. (I DO remember the launch of the first iPhone, though, so take that GenZ).

The effect that the internet has had on the music industry has been staggering, and we still haven’t seen the full extent of the impacts it has made. It’s done a lot of great things for music, and so, so, so, so, so many bad things.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.