To the editor:
On Nov. 8th you can vote to express your preference, one side or the other, of the continuing battle that has been raging in this country ever since the New Deal of the 1930s.
The strange word, “Hegemony,” refers to dominance or mastership of either the political order known as “Neoliberalism” or that order known as “Liberalism.”
The New Deal, or liberal order, dominated over the 50-year stretch from the 1930s through the 1970s. It was a wide-ranging way to encompass culture, ideology, politics and economic thought – in effect, a “hegemonic structure” of power relations from local to federal government activities.
It included the struggle between labor and capital, shaped by an emerging article of faith that unfettered capitalism was a destructive force that needed to be tamed by organized labor and government actions to subordinate private interests by advancing only the “Public Good.”
All of this together with the embrace of Progressivism made a “Modern Liberalism” that has defined this era, becoming the property of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in Minnesota. This DFL Party’s candidates stand for this dominance of Labor and Progressivism. On the contrary, the resurgence of advancing a culture, ideology and economic thought that embraces the idea that everything in society is private, and ought to be subject to market forces, has advanced in the last 50 years, giving rise to what is called “Neoliberalism.” Capital is superior to labor, and what is good for corporations, large and small, is what is good for America.
Capital must dominate labor; labor unions must be eliminated, and what is good for the privacy of the family must take mastery over the notion that we all do better when we all do better. “Better” such believers theorize, only comes to your family from your personal efforts and with no help from government.
This ideology is embraced by the Republican Party, and their candidates will also be on the ballot.
So, the battle continues. Ask yourself, “What sort of a society do I want?” Liberal or Neoliberal? Then vote a straight party ticket, DFL or Republican.
Roger Johnson
Coon Rapids
