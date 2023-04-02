Soon after we sent out the invite on Facebook, my thoughts went from excitement to: What was I thinking inviting six or seven kids, all younger than 5 years old, to make their own food. This is a recipe for disaster.
Fortunately, I was wrong, and while it took a lot supervising, along with me working the oven for two hours, there were minimal tears. A couple of the siblings did fight with each other, but I think that would have happened no matter the activity.
I think most kids are more interested in playing than cooking. When they all showed up, all they wanted to do was bust out the toys. By the way, it took days to clean up that toddler toy explosion. If my daughter hadn’t started things off by taking to the learning tower to kick things off with the pizza, I’m not sure that any of the kids would have made their own culinary creations, but Poppy is very good at making cooking look like a blast. I don’t think toddlers are that polite to wait for the guest of honor to go first.
Once we were done with the kids’ pizzas, adults started making their own. This was when the only disaster occurred in the kitchen, and it was my fault. Once again to my mother-in-law — I’m so sorry for dropping your entire pizza on the ground for the dog to eat — and sorry to our pooch if that piping hot pizza burned your mouth.
Fortunately, we had one crust left, and my mother-in-law was able to make another.
So despite my fears, my kiddo had fun making pizza and playing with her friends. We even had a pizza-shaped piñata to cap off the birthday celebration. Well, I suppose presents capped off the celebration. And on that note, one of my daughter’s presents was a Strider sport balance bike that she was quite excited to get (she was also excited to open the Amazon gift bag to find the box itself).
I’m not sure whether my daughter or I was more excited about the Strider bike, so you can look forward to reading about the adventures of her first bike ride (or bike walk) for my next Writer’s Block piece.
