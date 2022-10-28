I’ve known Bob Nelson for 27 years and have served with him on the City Council in Spring Lake Park. Bob has served our city as a planning and zoning commissioner, City Council member and mayor over the last 20 years, as well as serving our active-duty military and veterans, along with their families, via our city’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon network, Fort Spring Lake Park.
During his times in office, Bob has always strived to find ways to bring economic development to our city to help keep local taxes low, along with working with city staff finding ways to maintain city services at peak levels to benefit residents.
He spearheaded our city becoming a Yellow Ribbon city in 2010. Since that time, Fort Spring Lake Park has raised and donated thousands of dollars to our service members and their families in the form of “Family Fun Days”, feeding soldiers being activated for the pandemic, gift cards for soldiers on active duty in the Middle East, and many other things.
This is how Bob has always done things — in the resident’s best interest. He does his homework on issues that come before the city council, as well as issues brought forward by residents. He works with our county commissioners and state representatives on issues that affect us locally and is a staunch supporter of our police department in keeping our city safe.
Our city deserves to elect Bob Nelson for mayor. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who cares more about our city than he does, nor one who works harder to benefit our residents and military personnel and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.