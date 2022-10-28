To the editor:

I’ve known Bob Nelson for 27 years and have served with him on the City Council in Spring Lake Park. Bob has served our city as a planning and zoning commissioner, City Council member and mayor over the last 20 years, as well as serving our active-duty military and veterans, along with their families, via our city’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon network, Fort Spring Lake Park.

