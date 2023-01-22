Merriam-Webster does not recognize ‘stonescaping’ as an actual word, but Google gives plenty of definitions consistent with altering, improving, or otherwise adding character to your landscaping by using stone.

There are many ways to design with natural stone in the landscape. A simple cluster of rocks, a single boulder, a dry riverbed, or a stacked stone wall are just a few examples. Like most landscaping methods, design is limited only by imagination and your canvas (the physical constraints of your yard). Construction is limited only by your passion and determination.

