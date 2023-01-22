Merriam-Webster does not recognize ‘stonescaping’ as an actual word, but Google gives plenty of definitions consistent with altering, improving, or otherwise adding character to your landscaping by using stone.
There are many ways to design with natural stone in the landscape. A simple cluster of rocks, a single boulder, a dry riverbed, or a stacked stone wall are just a few examples. Like most landscaping methods, design is limited only by imagination and your canvas (the physical constraints of your yard). Construction is limited only by your passion and determination.
My wife and I had no experience with stonescaping, but she had a vision of a dry riverbed flowing through our yard.
While I couldn’t picture it myself, I listened to her design ideas and researched construction procedures and suppliers. I learned a lot about quality weed-barrier fabrics, proper grading of the base, and the different sizes of stone and how they are used and layered. Once I mastered these basic principles, the building of the riverbed was easy, even though it was a lot of physical labor. Buoyed by our success, our next project was more ambitious; a mortarless stone wall. We were looking for a feature that would serve as a border, but we didn’t want a fence. We unexpectedly found our inspiration on a walk at a retreat, and immediately started scouring the internet for educational opportunities and resources. We took a trip to the North Carolina Arboretum for some weekend classes, and a local stone supplier gave us supplies, books, suggestions, and (most importantly) moral support.
It wouldn’t be the Great Wall of China, but it would be our ‘great wall.’
The mortarless wall was a little more complex; there were some key engineering rules to keep in mind because you are building two walls of stone and holding them together as one without mortar:
1. The base is the most important detail and needs three to four inches of compacted and leveled class-five gravel.
2. The wall needs to taper or get narrower as it gets higher. You can ensure this happens by building a wood frame and using string as your outline.
3. One stone must always overlap two others.
4. You must have a continuous layer of ‘through stones’ halfway up the wall. These are large stones that extend through the wall, connecting the two sides to prevent them from separating.
Our wall is now 20 years old and remains one of the signature components of our stonescaping. We selected Chilton, which is sourced from Wisconsin.
If you’ve admired stone structures but have been hesitant to create your own, there are many re-sources available on the internet to get you started.
Even one well-placed boulder can add interest and a great backdrop for your favorite shrubs and perennials, and you’ll have a focal structure that will last for many years to come.
Mark your calendar for the Anoka County Master Gardeners’ Home Landscaping and Garden Fair on April 1 and Plant Sale on May 16 and 17. For details, visit anokamastergardeners.org.
