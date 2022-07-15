A St. Paul passenger in a suspect’s vehicle was killed Monday, July 11, in a pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash that also seriously injured the suspect and an adult female whose vehicle was reportedly struck by the suspect.
On at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle pursuit that was in Anoka County, having originated from a Chisago County incident. The vehicle, a 2019 Kia sedan, was reported to be stolen and fleeing from Chisago County law enforcement agencies.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect’s vehicle entered Anoka County via westbound Viking Boulevard Northeast. The suspect vehicle ultimately crashed into an eastbound vehicle on Viking Boulevard Northeast near Typo Creek Drive NE in Linwood Township.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the pursuit of the vehicle, but responded to the crash along with Linwood Fire Department and M Health EMS after it occurred.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle was being driven by an adult male, who was later identified as Joseph Mario Cady, 41, of St. Paul. Cady was transported from the scene via air ambulance. He’s reportedly in critical condition.
A passenger in Cady’s vehicle, Jessica Lynn Sellers, 30, of St. Paul, was also injured in the crash. She was transported from the scene via air ambulance. Sellers later died as a result of her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Cady reportedly struck a 2012 Lincoln MKZ sedan. This vehicle was being driven by 59-year-old Debra Lee Hirsch, from Wyoming, Minn. She was transported from the scene via ground ambulance. Hirsch is reported to be in serious condition.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
