Being from Oregon, I was going to write about how different the responses are to a little bit of snow on the West Coast versus a significant storm in the Midwest. But then I reviewed the details from a snowstorm in Oregon in 2014, and it turns out we got a full foot of snow followed by a significant coating of ice.

So shutting down businesses and schools does seem like an appropriate response; however, in the section of Oregon where I lived, I saw schools shut down for a dusting of snow, and I avoided driving as much as I could.

