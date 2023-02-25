Being from Oregon, I was going to write about how different the responses are to a little bit of snow on the West Coast versus a significant storm in the Midwest. But then I reviewed the details from a snowstorm in Oregon in 2014, and it turns out we got a full foot of snow followed by a significant coating of ice.
So shutting down businesses and schools does seem like an appropriate response; however, in the section of Oregon where I lived, I saw schools shut down for a dusting of snow, and I avoided driving as much as I could.
As I’m writing this, I do believe that 6 inches of snow in western Oregon may get dubbed snowpocalypse, snowzilla or some other cutesy disaster pun. In Minnesota, 6 inches of snow is just the warmup to the true snowmageddon — what the city of Ramsey called this storm — which could drop an additional 12 inches or even more.
In honor of one of the plows that was named this year, I’m hoping that “snowmageddon” won’t stick and it will receive the moniker of “Blizzo.”
The Oregon storm that delivered a foot of snow was called Orion. The reason I have these details about a snowstorm in Oregon in 2014 is my photographic memory. Kidding — the actual reason is because I wrote about it for the local paper, and I searched the publication’s online records.
Since I’m not going to touch that much on the craziness that ensues in Oregon following a light dusting of snow, I am instead going to write about the paper from which I got the details about the storm: the Lebanon Express in Lebanon, Oregon. The weekly paper printed its final edition on Jan. 18. It was nearly 136 years old.
I was not surprised about the closure, as I witnessed that paper get gutted and then gutted again. When I started, the building was full of people working in a circulation department and advertising department with editorial staff and a full-time receptionist. All of those departments moved over to the main office at the bigger daily paper, and the editorial side and receptionist remained.
A few years and many rounds of layoffs later, I was the only person coming into that building as the Express’ sole employee. After I left, the company sold the property, and my replacement worked out of the office of a daily newspaper that owned the weekly Lebanon Express.
That community is certainly losing something without having its longtime newspaper anymore. There are a plethora of reasons the newspaper industry is struggling, and I’m not going into depth on why that is, but one is that there are other sources of information readily available online. Right now, while penning this essay, I’m also compiling all the school closures from the expected storm and how the city and county are preparing for it.
All of that information I complied is readily available elsewhere online. That information used to be only available through the newspaper and few other media outlets. So while the internet is a great source of information in that vein, it doesn’t help us out with our readership base.
What community newspapers provide are news pieces that larger publications don’t: news coverage of locally focused issues. In Lebanon, I covered community plays, 100-year-olds’ birthdays and the ins and outs of city government. While some government issues do occasionally get picked up by bigger publications, no other newspaper, radio station or television news outlet regularly covered those topics.
So the local paper was the only way to see what was happening in the community.
At ABC Newspapers, there are many stories we pursue that no one else is covering.
For example, there’s been some controversy with new members on the East Bethel City Council and we are the only publication reporting on that community issue. If you do an online search for East Bethel news, you will find stories on an explosion during a new home construction published by 20 or so news sites across the metro (us included), but we are the only publication covering the ins and outs of that council.
We are also the only publication covering events specific to communities in ABC Newspapers’ coverage area — such as the Flag Day ceremony at Veterans Lake in Ramsey and every area high school’s graduation — as well as news from smaller communities such as Nowthen and St. Francis.
I have now spent a decade practicing journalism, and most of my tenure has been working for community publications. From that experience, I know that the local newspaper fills a key role in the community, and while I’m not at all surprised, I am certainly sad to know that 136-year history of the Lebanon Express is over. A key part of that community is now missing.
