A season of firsts concluded with the biggest of them all, as the Spring Lake Park High School Clay Target team finished its season competing at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan July 8-9.
Spring Lake Park also earned its first-ever invitation to the Minnesota State High School clay target league tournament in June. The tournament, held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, was limited to the top 40 teams and top 100 individuals for the state’s more than 11,000 competitors.
“This was one of the most successful seasons in our club history,” Spring Lake Park head coach Brad Meyer said. “We didn’t place at the top during our regular season, but we had high performers during our state tournament competitions. As always, there were numerous standout athletes at our state competitions. The trap shooting championship in Alexandria did not disappoint.”
Highlights for Spring Lake Park included a 50-straight shot by Alex Taylor, as well as a 97 out of 100 by Mason Meyer that tied for sixth place overall, and the first-ever 25 for John Zimmermann. Altogether, the team’s marks added up to a 16th-place finish and the MSHSL invite.
Mason Meyer posted a 96 out of 100 and two more 25-straights at the MSHSL event, earning an SLP all-time best finish of 36th. Taylor achieved another 50-straight.
Spring Lake Park also earned third place overall as a team at the state skeet championship. Gabe Anderson achieved an SLP skeet club first with two 50-straights and a third place regular skeet season finish out of 359 shooters in the state. Mason Meyer earned seventh.
During the five-stand season, Meyer earned fourth out of 88 shooters in the state, Makena Fredrickson earned second in novice female, Caleb Marlow earned fourth in JV male, Cole Thompson earned third in novice male and Keegan O’Keefe earned fourth in novice male.
“I could go on and on about all of the accomplishments of various individuals,” Meyer said. “I couldn’t be more proud to coach these kids.”
The program has developed throughout the years, with longtime athletes laying the groundwork for the team’s current and future success.
“Our team is young,” SLP Clay Target Board President Bill Zimmerman said. “Out of the 44 total athletes, we only had six graduating seniors and 11 middle school athletes. We also had an impressive 11 brand-new athletes this year.”
“The benefit of having a bunch of younger shooters years ago is that they all have experience and time on the gun,” Meyer said. “Once the kids begin to develop into young adults, the muscle memory and repetitions really begins to show. We should have a really strong team for years to come. I’m looking forward to being a part of this team for quite some time.”
One of the team’s longtime coaches and recent trap head coach Jason Bassett stepped down this year, moving to a new location.
“He has done a great job mentoring and coaching the athletes,” Meyer said. “He has a great way with relating to each and every athlete. The team is very appreciative of all his efforts in the past; Jason will be looking at possibly developing a team in his new home.”
Along the way this year, the team added four perfect 50 rounds (two each by Alex Taylor and Gabe Anderson), as well as 36 rounds of 25-straight to its career leaderboard. Previously, there were only two other 50s in team history, while the team doubled its previous high for rounds of 25.
In addition to the national team competition, five athletes competed individually in Mason Meyer, Trevor Blauert, Ben Zimmermann, Thomas Neft and John Zimmermann.
Looking ahead, registration for the team’s fall season opens at the start of August. Details can be found on the team’s website when they become available at springlakeparkclaytarget.com.
