Spring Lake Park

The Spring Lake Park Clay Target team competes at the National Championship in Mason, Michigan July 8-9.

 Submitted photo

A season of firsts concluded with the biggest of them all, as the Spring Lake Park High School Clay Target team finished its season competing at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan July 8-9.

Spring Lake Park also earned its first-ever invitation to the Minnesota State High School clay target league tournament in June. The tournament, held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, was limited to the top 40 teams and top 100 individuals for the state’s more than 11,000 competitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.