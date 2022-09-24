Cops should be able to go home to their families at night, and their communities should feel safe calling them.
Though the policing profession carries a certain amount of risk, these risks can be mitigated by changes in the way we treat and use our police force.
Currently police are a dumping ground for any problem that’s not a heart attack or a fire and that’s not right or fair to cops.
Our strategy of community safety needs to include prevention measures such as access to mental health support and reducing barriers to housing and employment.
Cops are overworked and underpaid for the jobs that we ask them to do. Community safety needs to be a partnership with the officers and the communities they are a part of.
Our community should feel safe calling the police and the police should feel safe in their communities.
We need leadership at our state and local levels that will support police and this partnership not just with words but with action.
As a Coon Rapids Council Member, senate candidate Kari Rehrauer voted for increased funding for the department, allowing CRPD to hire two new officers, a social worker that could go out on calls, and purchase equipment officers needed to do their job better.
Creating a safer community means more than a sign with a thin blue line on it. It means putting money where your mouth is and voting to make our community safer. Kari Rehrauer is the type of person that backs talk with action so join with me on Nov. 8 and help elect her to the state senate.
