Sanford Health out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview Health, of Minneapolis, have proposed a merger to take place in 2023, combining Sanford’s 47 hospitals and Fairview’s 11 into one company.
Fairview Health operates clinics in Blaine, Fridley and Andover. The new company will continue to go by Sanford Health and will be run by Sanford’s current CEO, Bill Gassen.
“With Sanford Health, Fairview Health Services has found a partner that shares our Midwestern values and our commitment to affordable, accessible and equitable care delivery,” Fairview Health Services President and CEO James Hereford said in a press release. “Our complementary capabilities mean that together, we (can)... apply our combined resources to positively impact the well-being of our patients and communities today and for decades to come.”
Ahead of the merger, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked for community input, the purpose of which will be to “evaluate the transaction under existing laws, as well as to determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements.”
During a press conference on Nov. 22, Ellison stated that community concerns about the potential changes this would cause to Fairview’s healthcare system and the moving of leadership out of the state led him and his office to set up several means of community input.
Citizens can provide input by heading to ag.state.mn.us/sanford-fairview/form.asp or by calling 651-296-3353 (metro area) or 800-657-3787 (greater Minnesota). There will also be a handful of public hearings, with one taking place at the capitol and the others in greater Minnesota, to be scheduled sometime in the new year. Ellison has encouraged anyone with thoughts, concerns or supportive comments to contact his office about the merger.
“I’m doing this because it’s important to hear from as many people as we can, as many perspectives as we can,” Ellison said. “We especially want to hear from anyone who will be directly impacted by the merger, and we want to hear from everyone because everyone is an expert on their own healthcare.”
The Minnesota Nurses Association responded in their own press release on Nov. 15, opposing the merger. They brought forth concerns over out-of-state leadership and a 2020 controversy concerning former Sanford CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft as reasons for opposing. Krabbenhoft received backlash for stating he would no longer wear a mask after contracting COVID-19, saying he was now immune due to antibodies.
“The move would put control of the new healthcare conglomerate under the control of Sanford executive leadership in South Dakota, the health chain that recently paid out a $49.5 million golden parachute to their disgraced former CEO after he spread medical disinformation,” MNA wrote.
This proposed merger is identical to one proposed by Sanford and Fairview in 2013. It was rejected by state lawmakers due to uncertainty regarding the University of Minnesota health services operated by Fairview. UM’s partnership with Fairview will end in 2026, but they will decide on a 10-year extension in 2023.
Ellison’s office will conduct a routine investigation before the merger takes effect in 2023 due to the companies’ sizes and nonprofit status.
