Sanford Health out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview Health, of Minneapolis, have proposed a merger to take place in 2023, combining Sanford’s 47 hospitals and Fairview’s 11 into one company.

Fairview Health operates clinics in Blaine, Fridley and Andover. The new company will continue to go by Sanford Health and will be run by Sanford’s current CEO, Bill Gassen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.