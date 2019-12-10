As the snowy season begins Minnesotans are breaking out their shovels and salt, but the latter is degrading water quality. The Anoka Conservation District suggests residents reduce salt use.
Road salt, and other snow-melting chlorides, drains off the roads when it rains or when the snow melts. The salty runoff flows into ditches and then into local bodies of water.
“It’s really important that whatever we put on the street we’re understanding that’s really connected to our local waters,” said Emily Johnson, outreach coordinator for the conservation district.
The freshwater fish and other organisms that live in local water bodies can’t survive in salty water, because, put simply, the salt will pull water out of the organisms, dehydrating them.
Salt also can contaminate groundwater people drink, harm plants, make soil more prone to erosion and corrode infrastructure, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MPCA’s threshold for sustained chloride pollution is 230 mg/L per liter, whereas the acute threshold is 860 mg/L per liter, according to Watershed Projects Manger Jamie Schurbon.
“If it’s above that (acute) level for even short periods of time that’s going to be detrimental to any aquatic life,” Schurbon said.
On the northern side of Anoka County most bodies of water will average below 20 mg/L per liter of chloride, well below the thresholds.
However water bodies on the southern side of the county, closer to Fridley, rise to around 200 mg/L. “It’s real close; you’re going to be around the 200 range,” Schurbon said. “That’s a 10-fold difference between northern and southern Anoka County.”
Chloride levels tend to rise during times of a lot of melting snow in the spring and in the middle of the summer.
“That chloride, because it doesn’t break down, it gets down into the shallow groundwater, and that’s what feeds into our streams during the summer,” Schurbon said.
During midsummer, when there is less rain the lack of water doesn’t dilute salt as well.
Salt is permanent
Salt is considered a permanent pollutant because it doesn’t break down naturally, and it’s difficult to remove salt from the water, Johnson said.
Schurbon pointed out that common ways to control water contamination, like stormwater basins, are effective at removing sediment from water by allowing it to settle out, but that doesn’t work with salt.
“Chloride’s dissolved, kind of like Kool-Aid in water — it doesn’t settle out, so those ponds are not effective at removing chlorides,” Schurbon said.
Chloride levels generally increase as road density increases, but mitigation can help slow that down and keep chloride levels below the thresholds, Schurbon said.
Johnson has participated in seven workshops this year to teach contractors, property managers and city staff smart salting practices to reduce chloride pollution.
Those “smart salting” solutions include using a brine or pre-wetting salt, which prevents salt from being blown off the road and speeds up the melting process. Ramsey is one city that currently uses a brine on its major roads and has reduced salt waste by up to 20% or 30%, according to the city’s November/December newsletter.
Homeowners also can use a brine to reduce salt pollution. They are particularly useful for salting before a storm to prevent ice building up, Schurbon said.
However, homeowners should reduce salt use by first shoveling and scraping snow. Salt should be used only to melt ice that’s tough to remove with a shovel, Schurbon said.
Next it’s important to look at what melting agent you need based on temperature. Most sidewalk salt used by homeowners is sodium chloride, which stops work at 15 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Other ice melting chemicals include magnesium chloride, which works down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit but can make surfaces more slippery if applied incorrectly.
After selecting a melting agent, spread it thinly.
“You want to be sure to scatter whatever product you’re putting out, and 3 inches between grains is the recommended amount, and that’s so that it works the fastest,” Johnson said. “Any denser it doesn’t quite dilute as quickly and doesn’t melt the ice as quickly.”
Salt left over after the ice has melted should be swept up and saved for the next time so it doesn’t wash away.
Other than removing ice, residents can find ways to provide greater traction in the snow. Johnson recommends finding a good pair of boots or investing in ice cleats that can go over your boots.
“I use those in winter,” Johnson said. “I feel like I can run on ice with those, and I feel completely safe.”
Homeowners also can apply sand to their sidewalks to gain a bit of traction. Sand, when used in moderation, works well because it can be effectively removed.
Motorists should also take precautions of their own and not rely too much on road maintenance clearing roadways.
“We’re trying to keep the roads clear, but 100% clear often isn’t practical, and we’re trying to balance clear roads and public safety with these environmental concerns,” Schurbon said.
A word on water softeners
The other major household source of chloride in Minnesota waters are water softeners. They discharge salt through sewer and septic systems, which can pollute groundwater.
When using a softener, homeowners can take a few steps to reduce pollution, such as only softening water that needs it by not connecting outside spigots. Also check the water softener timer and account for water use to extend how often the softeners regenerate; Johnson recommends smart softeners to aid with that.
For more information on how salt impacts the environment, or how to reduce chloride pollution visit the MPCA’s website at bit.Ly/2sE9n0q.
