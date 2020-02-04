Rents in Anoka County have been rising at a slower rate that the statewide average but are still higher than average.
Median rents in Anoka County have increased 9-10% since 2014, according to data from apartmentlist.com. The website uses census data paired with its own listings to determine rent averages, according to Housing Economist Chris Salviati.
The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Anoka County rose by $103 since 2014 from $1,101 to $1,204, according to the report.
Statewide rents have increased by approximately 13% since 2014. Median rent for two-bedroom units statewide increased from $963 to $1,090.
“The area generally is really an attractive area for folks and has been doing quite well over these past few years,” Salviati said. “I don’t think it’s at a point where prices are getting out of control like we’re seeing in some other cities around the country.”
Meanwhile average weekly wages across all industries in Anoka County increased by $107, or 11.7%, to $1,025 from 2014 to 2018, according to data from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
For a family with one full-time worker, one part-time worker and one child in Anoka County the cost of living is $60,588 annually, requiring a $19.42 hourly wage in 2018, according to DEED. The median two-bedroom apartment would account for 24% of that family’s income.
A single full-time worker needs to make approximately $33,000 — an hourly wage of $16 — according to DEED’s 2018 cost of living calculations.
According to a migration report from apartmentlist.com, the majority (77%) of searches in the Minneapolis area for rentals are from within the metro area. Only about 23% of people living in the Minneapolis metro area look for apartments outside the metro.
“What that is saying is that while Minneapolis isn’t necessarily drawing in a ton of renters from around the country, it is really popular among the people that already live there,” Salviati said.
The majority of searches from outside of the Twin Cities come from Chicago, followed by New York City, Salviati said.
When ranked by the website, Minneapolis sits around the middle of the pack, 36 out of 70, for rental prices in cities with populations over 250,000.
The most expensive market is in San Francisco, where the most recent median rent for a two-bedroom is about $3,090. On the other end is Wichita, Kansas, where the median rent is $757.
“Housing choices are, in many cases, tied to employment opportunities,” Salviati said. “So I think what you’re seeing is that the fact that people want to stay there shows that they have good opportunities in the area and the quality of life is quite high as well.”
