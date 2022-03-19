The city of Ramsey’s population has grown by 3,978 people since 2010, according to 2020 census results. Now the city must update ward boundary lines across the city so each ward has about the same number of people.
Every 10 years, following census results, the City Council approves an ordinance to update city boundary lines. The council introduced an ordinance to amend the wards March 8.
The city’s population reached 27,646 people, up from 23,668 in 2010. Ward 1 increased to 6,275 for a 3% rise. Ward 2 has a population of 7,007, a 20% increase. Ward 3 saw the largest jump with a total of 7,902 people, a 36% increase. Ward 4 had a 9% increase, for a total of 6,462.
“The guidance is each ward should have the same population, plus or minus 5%,” civil engineer Leonard Linton said.
Each ward has two or three precincts.
Staff proposed three options for redrawing the wards.
Version 1 includes moving the Ward 2, Precinct 1 line to run along the ISD 728 border. The Ward 1 border would shift into the southern area of Ward 2. Additionally, the Ward 4, Precinct 1 western border would adopt some of the Ward 3, Precinct 2 population.
Under Version 1, Ward 1 would have 7,186 people, Ward 2 would have 6,551, Ward 3 would have 7,018 and Ward 4 would have 6,891.
Version 1 doesn’t meet the guidelines for percentage differences.
Version 2 keeps changes from Version 1 but moves the Ward 1, Precinct 1 border into Ward 2, Precinct 2 to create better balance.
Under Version 2, Ward 1 would see 6,836 people, Ward 2 would have 6,901, Ward 3 would have 7,018 and Ward 4 would have 6,891.
Version 3 keeps the Version 2 amendments, but adds part of Ward 3, Precinct’s 2’s population to Ward 4, Precinct 1, because Ward 4 doesn’t have as much space for growth as Ward 3.
Under Version 3, Ward 1 would have 6,836 people, Ward 2 would see 6,901 people, Ward 3 would have 6,791 and Ward 4 would have 7,118.
Versions 2 and 3 are quite similar, with the Wards 3 and 4 boundary line nearly identical, Linton said.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff, who represents Ward 2, said he could support versions 2 or 3, but Version 3 prepares the city for future growth expected in Ward 3.
“To me, Version 2 is the best snapshot of right now,” Woestehoff said.
Council Member Dan Specht, of Ward 3, said he supports Version 3.
“Although it maybe doesn’t do everything we all want — like I really wanted one ward just around my house to be easier, but that didn’t work out,” Specht joked.
The city revises its ward boundaries first, and then the school districts can revise as necessary afterward, Linton said.
The ordinance is back for a second reading March 22. Precincts are established via resolution.
