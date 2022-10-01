The Ramsey Police Department is in the process of implementing body-worn cameras that officers will wear to record audio and video.
Since 2006 the department has maintained squad video cameras, mounted on the front of the police car, with body-worn microphone packs paired to the vehicles.
During a Sept. 13 a public hearing about the cameras, Ramsey Police Captain Brad Bluml told the Ramsey City Council that as the city has grown, apartment buildings and large businesses have been constructed and those new developments are often requiring officers to move into locations out of range from squad cars.
“Our microphone packs — even though they’re the best at range — they just don’t reach. So having that intermittent connection to that audio is not acceptable, and we’re happy to put something on them that’s going to record everything all the time,” Bluml said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman asked how officers feel about the body-worn cameras.
Bluml said officers are in support, and the department’s brass started having that conversation in 2020.
“There was an overwhelming desire for body cameras,” Bluml said. “They didn’t want to be out in the environment that we’re in today without that recording them.”
Heineman felt that the community should know that patrol officers don’t oppose the change.
“I think it’s important to let the residents know that this is not an issue of trust, but it’s an area that both people who want transparency and the officers themselves agree upon,” Heineman noted. “So I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
By state law, to implement a body-worn camera policy, the public must have an opportunity to comment on it. However, the council received no comments during the Sept. 13 public hearing.
