The Our Life NW Metro Expo is a resource for local residents age 55 and above, and/or the children of aging parents. The expo is from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 at Green Haven Golf Course, Anoka.

The expo is a free resource for attendees to speak with more than 40 exhibitors who will discuss topics ranging from health care, housing, services, planning and much more. Many exhibitors will have giveaways or activities for prizes at their booths.

Editor’s note: Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota produces the Our Life NW Metro Expo.

