The Our Life NW Metro Expo is a resource for local residents age 55 and above, and/or the children of aging parents. The expo is from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 at Green Haven Golf Course, Anoka.
The expo is a free resource for attendees to speak with more than 40 exhibitors who will discuss topics ranging from health care, housing, services, planning and much more. Many exhibitors will have giveaways or activities for prizes at their booths.
There are also five free seminars that take place throughout the day where attendees can get useful information on Medicare, cataracts, a conservation memorial forest, real estate downsizing and physical therapy. There will be free cookies and coffee at the seminars and a pair of Chanhassen Dinner Theater tickets (Value $150+) will be given away at each Seminar.
“Our senior events at Green Haven have been incredibly successful. Both vendors and attendees have said these have been some of the best senior expos they have attended. The expo provides a great opportunity to gather a wide range of valuable information all in one location,” Event Organizer, and APG ECM Advertising Sales Manager, Jerry Gloe said. “And you don’t have to be a senior to attend the event. It’s also for those helping their parents plan or making their own plans for the next stage in their lives.”
The event is free to attend and there will be lots of random prizes (gift cards, gift baskets, etc.) given away throughout the afternoon. The first 200 attendees will receive a free $10 Coborn’s Gift Card.
The event is brought to you by Adams Publishing Group, Anoka County UnionHerald, Anoka
County Shopper, Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life and Elk River Star News.
Seminar sponsors for the event are Humana, North Suburban Eye Specialists, Better Place Forests, Edina Realty-Amy Peterson and Physical Therapy Consultants. Silver sponsors for the event are Elk River Senior Living and Revea Baker, Medicare Consultant (Blue Cross/Blue Shield). The Homestead at Anoka and The Homestead at Coon Rapids are this year’s bag sponsors. Guardian Angels is sponsoring the free coffee and cookies and the Golf Cart Sponsor is First Bank Elk River.
The Our Life NW Metro host venue, Green Haven Golf Course, is located at 2800 Green Haven Road, Anoka. Golf cart shuttles will be available from the parking lot to the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.