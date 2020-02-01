An open house on Anoka County’s plans to reconstruct Foley Boulevard from Coon Rapids Boulevard to East River Road, including a bridge over the railroad tracks, will take place Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-7 p.m., at the Anoka County Head Start Center, 9574 Foley Blvd.
There will be no formal presentation, but representatives from the county highway department and TKDA, the consultant working on the project, will display project maps as well as answer questions from impacted property owners and members of the public. An earlier open house took place in May 2019.
The fully funded project is scheduled to start construction in 2021 with completion in 2022, according to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer and division manager for transportation.
In addition to the overpass, the project will eliminate the curve on Foley, straightening the alignment by shifting the location of the new bridge away from the existing at-grade crossing to north of the former Gopher Electric site and moving the current Foley/East River Road intersection a few hundred feet farther north. The new alignment will take traffic to the rear of residential properties that currently front the north side of Foley east of East River Road, MacPherson said in an interview.
Existing Foley from East River Road will no longer have traffic signals, will end in a cul-de-sac at the tracks and be renamed, he said.
Other improvements planned include a raised center median on Foley, lengthened or additional turn lanes, extension of 96th Avenue to an intersection with Foley at the Metro Transit Park and Ride entrance/exit, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail on the north side of Foley and sidewalk on the south side and improvements at the Foley intersection with Coon Rapids Boulevard through lengthened turn lanes, MacPherson said.
Traffic signals will be installed at the new Foley intersection with East River Road as well as at the intersection with 96th and the park and ride, according to MacPherson.
To ensure left-turn movements for business between the overpass and Coon Rapids Boulevard, the median will be lowered so traffic can drive over it like a mountable curb design, MacPherson said.
The county and TKDA design team are working with the individual property owners to finalize the design.
This is a compromise with the city of Coon Rapids, MacPherson said.
The current estimated construction cost is $20.5 million plus an anticipated $3.5 million in right of way acquisition costs.
The county has been awarded a $7 million federal grant for the project, but federal funds earmarked for two other county highway projects were switched to the Foley project following County Board action in November 2019.
The action transferred almost $1.9 million from an intersection improvement project at the intersection of Highway 47 and Bunker Lake Boulevard in Anoka and Ramsey as well as $1.4 million from a bridge widening project on Viking Boulevard in Oak Grove.
According to MacPherson, the federal money for the Highway 47/Bunker Lake Boulevard project is not available until 2022 and the Viking Boulevard bridge widening until 2023 because of the lengthy, required federal approval process, but the county wants to make the intersection improvements in 2021 before Highway 10 projects start in Anoka in 2022 so it can act as a traffic reliever.
County state aid and/or transportation tax dollars will now fund the other two projects, he said.
Federal funds will pay for 51.7%, of the Foley project, according to MacPherson. The rest of the funding will come from three other sources: county transportation tax, unspent Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) dollars and county state aid funds, MacPherson said.
The County Board put in place a .25 cent sales tax for transportation in October 2017 following the dissolution of CTIB. The amount is the same as the former CTIB taxes.
In addition, the county received a distribution of funds when CTIB was eliminated, MacPherson said.
