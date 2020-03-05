Creativity and teamwork are two keys carried by the newest leader of a local nonprofit determined to end youth homelessness in Anoka County.
Executive Director Linda Bryant joined Hope 4 Youth’s ranks Feb. 3 and has three decades of experience working with youth, homelessness and nonprofits.
“I’ve been working with youth literally since I was 14 years old,” Bryant said.
As a teenager Bryant worked under a subsidized employment program that paid for high school students to work in community centers in Minneapolis.
Bryant lived in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis in an apartment on a block with approximately 1,300 units. A former automotive garage nearby was converted into a community building where Bryant and other kids met and played. Bryant and a few of her friends set up a food shelf in one of the closets of the community center.
“We would go to local churches on Sundays and talk to them about donating food to fill the closet so that people from the buildings could come down and get food from the food shelf,” Bryant.
In 1993 the Brian Coyle Community Center was built across the street, providing space for kids who didn’t have a nearby park.
Bryant originally wanted to be a teacher, but after an internship in the field she decided teaching wasn’t for her.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis and her master’s in nonprofit management and leadership from Capella University.
At 21 Bryant became a youth worker. She helped champion needs of youth and other people who faced barriers to housing and employment.
Bryant said she was well-positioned for the job because she lived in the building and “could be the voice of the youth where I lived.”
One project Bryant seemed proud to talk about was the Street Works program that paid kids to do summer landscaping work around North Minneapolis.
“That was four months out of the year where I was instrumental in ensuring that young people had access to jobs, they had money in their pocket and, also, for North Minneapolis, it was an economic boon,” Bryant said.
Those kids would spend their pay within their own community, improving the local economy while teaching kids about career pathways, Bryant said.
Bryant became connected with housing while working as the director of the Brian Coyle Center, which is owned by Pillsbury United Communities, a nonprofit by and for marginalized communities, according to its website. Around that time Emerge, an organization focused on employment and economic opportunity, spun off of Pillsbury, and Bryant was brought on to be the community housing director.
She headed up a program called Fathers and Children Together, which worked to house single fathers with children.
She also worked on Collaborative Village, a project in south Minneapolis developed to house some of the highest-cost homeless families in the area.
“Those are those families that have large families that were in many systems like child protection, for chemical health, and then put them in a supportive housing environment to help them be successful,” Bryant said.
Twenty families lived in the facility, with 70 kids among them. Bryant designed youth programming for those kids, she said.
Bryant touts her creativity in approaching issues and her ability to aid others in bringing their ideas to fruition. Her current priorities at Hope 4 Youth are growing capacity, ensuring sustainable programing and maintaining high-quality services, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.