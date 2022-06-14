Anoka County is overhauling its union contracts in an effort to boost employee recruitment and retention in its Sheriff’s Office.
The Anoka County Board May 25 voted 6-0 – Commissioner Robyn West was absent – to approve new, three-year contracts (2022, 2023 and 2024) with five of the six Sheriff’s Office bargaining units, which are represented by Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc.
Members of the five bargaining units (licensed deputies, detention deputies, detectives, licensed supervisors and detention supervisors) have ratified the agreements. The county is still negotiating with the licensed sergeants group.
According to chief labor negotiator Scott Lepak, an attorney with the law firm of Barna, Guzy & Steffen, the county’s pay plans were negatively impacting recruitment and retention in the increasingly difficult environment to hire positions within law enforcement.
Right now, the Sheriff’s Office has 11 licensed deputy vacancies as well as two who have given notice plus 15 detention deputy vacancies, said Erik Thorson, county communications director, in an email response to questions.
Under the agreements, there is a 3% increase per step per year, the step system has been changed to enable employees to move to maximum pay more quickly and uniformly and starting pay will be higher in all units.
For example, the top step for licensed and detention deputies was 20 years, but pay for steps beginning with five, 10, 15 and 20 years of service was based on performance, according to information provided by Thorson in the email.
Now top pay will be reached in seven years, Thorson wrote.
That means a licensed deputy who earned $41.88 an hour at the end of 2021 on the top step (20 years) will get the top step pay of $43.14 an hour after seven years of service under the new contract, while detention deputies will jump from $35.99 to $37.07 an hour in pay after seven years not 20 years, he wrote.
The new contracts also replace differing benefit programs with a uniform benefit where employees will be covered by the county’s flexible time off and extended medical benefit policies, according to Lepak.
The Sheriff’s Office has struggled to recruit and retain employees because of the existing slow-moving, disjointed step system, Steph Beito-Ziemer, county employee relations director, told the County Board.
“There are significant improvements to the contracts that should help bolster recruitment and retention,” she said. “There is an increased cost, but it is an investment in the county.”
According to Beito-Ziemer, the new agreements will cost the county $1.8 million more in 2022 – this is included in the budget – but it is partially offset by revenue from the communities in the county that contract with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
Year two of the agreements will cost the county $500,000 over this year, but there will be a $400,000 offset from the city and township contracts, while in 2024, the increase over 2023 is projected to be $300,000, Beito-Ziemer said.
Those city and township contracts are set for 2022 and there will be no adjustments, Thorson wrote in the email.
A lot of hard work went into the successful conclusion of these agreements, said Commissioner Julie Braastad.
The three-year contract will more quickly address pay issues within the Sheriff’s Office that have caused the county to fall behind the marketplace, according to Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chairperson.
A future county board work session will discuss overall compensation for county employees, Schulte said.
