The city of St. Paul unofficially decided that the week of Sept. 12 was “Emo Week,” as Panic At the Disco and My Chemical Romance played back to back concerts at XCel Energy Center on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15 (Pierce the Veil gets an honorable mention for Friday, Sept. 16, at the Fillmore, but I didn’t see that one).
Both were grand comebacks, as Panic has remained relatively quiet for the past few years. Their newest album, “Viva Las Vengeance” was released in August, and the subsequent tour is the first we’ve heard from Brendon Urie and crew since 2019. My Chemical Romance quite nearly came back from the dead for this tour, their infamous break-up catching everyone by surprise in 2013 before triumphantly announcing their return on Halloween of 2019 and releasing their first song since 2014 in May of this year.
Although the bands sprung from the same genre and shares many of the same fans, the two nights couldn’t have been more different. Panic’s crowd was a mix of newer fans and those day-one emos who have been pining for another ‘Fever You Can’t Sweat Out’ or ‘Pretty. Odd.’ I happen to be in that camp, as I believe that everything the band has released since principal songwriter Ryan Ross left after their second album has been… less than stellar.
The other group in the crowd is what I can only describe as the TikTok Tag-Alongs. Panic has seen some massive online gains from tracks like “House of Memories” and “High Hopes” (which is, in my opinion, one of the most annoying songs every written and it makes me eternally upset that it’s coming from the same man who sang “Build God, Then We’ll Talk”) appearing on TikTok.
You could tell who they were because they were either far younger than everyone else in the crowd, or far older and not dressed in the expected black clothing and eyeliner. They brought the energy down for all the songs they didn’t recognize, and brought their phones up for the three that they did. Thankfully the only two pre-2009 tracks Urie sang got a massive response, so fans still appreciate their earlier work.
Another bold, but controversial choice was to play the “Viva Las Vengeance” album in full. As a fan of their earlier material, it was refreshing to see Panic release another guitar-driven record, as the songs are all heavily centered around power chord riffs and soaring 70s-style solos. Hints of their former vaudeville theatricality even peeks through on tracks such as “Sad Clown” and “Something About Maggie.” As the album was only a month old at the time, however, it didn’t give the audience much time to get familiar with the tracks and sing them back at the band with the same sort of fervor the older songs invoked.
It was also concerning to see some pretty significant bald spots in the stands, especially after selling out their previous two stops to the Twin Cities. Panic’s return to the stage felt uncertain, with fans seeming unsure of how to feel about Urie’s post-”High Hopes” direction. It instilled a sense of nervousness in me for the My Chemical Romance concert the following night–a nervousness that instantly disappeared the moment I saw the four former Killjoys hit the stage.
A little bit of a disclaimer for you: My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way has informed about 65% of all of my personality choices since discovering the band in 2014, so to say that this was a big night for me is kind of an understatement. When I say they very nearly came back from the dead for this, I mean it.
I had no hope of ever seeing this band live until that wonderful 2019 Halloween, and due to the pandemic I’ve been holding on to these rescheduled tickets for three years. I almost shivered to pieces with antici….
…pation. When the lights finally went down and the buzzing feedback that signaled their return to the stage gave way to the 2022 single “Foundations of Decay,” I saw the benefits of that 6-year break come to fruition. Where their “Emo Trinity” counterparts Panic and Fall Out Boy caved to pop (and even EDM) sensibilities, My Chemical Romance never gave up the musical intricacies and hardcore/metal/punk inspiration that permeates their records.
They were unafraid to play songs spanning their entire career, playing several tracks off of 2002’s oft-overlooked-by-the-mainstream album “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.” Two tracks from their near-breakup series of EPs, ‘Conventional Weapons,’ were even played live, never having been heard so until this tour. Fans got an extra special treat, too, when they closed with deep cut “Desert Song,” a song that has only been performed twice since 2008.
The whole night saw the crowd screaming the lyrics back at Way, and basking in the fact that the four core members were back up onstage together for the first time in Minnesota since 2011. Yes, there were some TikTok Tag-Alongs, as even the mighty My Chem is not immune to cheap internet virality, but they were fewer and farther in between. The catharsis could be felt as fans raised their fists to “...Black Parade,” and joined in the chorus of “Na Na Na…” together. Whereas Panic’s return felt unsure, My Chemical Romance showed us that their place has been on the stage all along.
While there were still far too many phones in the air for my tastes (I did not spend all that money to watch the show through your cracked iPhone), I’ve come to terms with their inevitability in the modern live music landscape.
September was a tale of two comebacks, and while I really hope it goes well for Panic, I can without a doubt say that My Chemical Romance took home any and all metaphorical trophies that were up for grabs that week. We’ll carry on, indeed.
