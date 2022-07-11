This is a monthly movie review column by Anoka resident Alex Suszko, who has a bachelor’s degree in film and TV production from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He works as a media producer for the community TV station NineNorth in Roseville and also produces independent content, including locally shot short and feature films.
‘The Black Phone’
3/5 Stars
Director Scott Derrickson returns to the horror genre after helming 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” A suitably atmospheric creepfest with an intimidating Ethan Hawke as the antagonist, “The Black Phone” has plenty to commend, but it’s caving to safe, mainstream narrative devices keeps it from elevating to exceptional ground.
“The Black Phone” follows Finney (Mason Thames), a young teen that’s bullied at school. He has a close relationship with his sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). Young adults in the neighborhood continue to disappear without a trace, kidnapped by a masked part-time magician known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke).
Finney soon finds himself the victim of The Grabber where he is thrown into a room with nothing more than a bed and a seemingly disconnected black phone on the wall.
Derrickson is great at creating a squirm-inducing sense of dread in his movies and he’s done so since his debut feature, “The Exorcism of Emily Rose.” “The Black Phone” is similarly laced with that atmosphere, largely due to the paradoxically erratic, but composed performance of Ethan Hawke.
His performance somehow strikes a balance between the unwieldy nature of the Joker but the calculating calm of Hannibal Lecter. He’s certainly a highlight of the movie.
If there’s any genre in film that is experiencing a kind of renaissance, it’s horror. In the past 10-15 years, horror has seen a comeuppance led by the smarter horror movies found in the indie field. However, some of that intelligence has bled into the mainstream. Scott Derrickson achieved that elevated status with his 2012 feature “Sinister,” one of the best and scariest horror movies since the turn of the century. These intelligent horror movies often find their impact through the subversion of genre and narrative convention. This is where “The Black Phone’s” biggest flaw lies.
In the moments where it should provide its hardest-hitting impact, it drops risk-taking in favor of mainstream horror cliches. We’ve seen Derrickson do differently in the past and it’s disappointing he doesn’t here.
There’s no question of the technical prowess on display. Derrickson knows how to create suspense and does so effectively in many scenes. For a director who has deviated from mainstream norms in the past, it’s disappointing not to see that here, but by mainstream standards, “The Black Phone” is still better than most.
‘Crimes of the Future’
4/5 Stars
Influential director David Cronenberg returns to the body horror genre that made him famous for the first time this century. After trying his hand at multiple dramatic excursions that are very good in their own right, Cronenberg successfully goes back to his roots with “Crimes of the Future.”
“Crimes of the Future” is about a performance artist (Viggo Mortensen), who has a unique defect: he grows new organs in his body. Alongside his partner (Lea Seydoux), they host performances highlighting the defect. The government takes interest in his work as they try to pursue and execute individuals who are rumored to be able to digest synthetic substances (i.e. plastic).
While much of Cronenberg’s early work relied on practical gore effects and shock value, “Crimes of the Future” is a little more subdued. While it has its fair share of grotesque imagery, it’s wordier than much of Cronenberg’s work, focusing on the themes and philosophies that he is trying to examine.
While there is much to take away from the plethora of ideas and themes presented in “Crimes of the Future,” perhaps the most pressing one is Cronenberg’s statement on the destructive involvement of humanity with nature. His conclusion is that humans have an intrinsic desire to control and weaponize nature and they attempt to do so in a way that damages the very fabric of what our world is composed of.
It’s a work that will undoubtedly have a niche audience. Those with a weak stomach should stay distant and those with a lack of patience will find themselves tuned out during the multiple extended sequences of dialogue throughout.
However, those willing to give it a shot and immerse themselves in the ideas being tackled will find the movie exceptionally rewarding. In addition to being a masterclass in visual storytelling, acting, and stylistic ownership, it’s a legitimately thought-provoking piece of art with a lot to say and an effective way of saying it.
‘Hustle’
3.5/ Stars
“Hustle’ is a Netflix original, produced by Happy Madison Productions, Adam Sandler’s production company. People familiar with Adam Sandler’s Netflix movies may have little to no expectations when it comes to their quality, which is what makes ‘Hustle’ such a welcome surprise.
Adam Sandler plays the lead role of an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. His dreams of one day being an NBA coach are put on hold when the owner of the franchise dies and is replaced by his egotistical, less-friendly son. Stuck in the position of scout, he takes on the responsibility of developing a young natural from Spain.
The movie is closer to a drama than it is a comedy, which won’t be totally surprising to those familiar with Sandler’s recent foray into more dramatic roles, with his pinnacle achievement being 2019’s ‘Uncut Gems.’ His dramatic capabilities are again on display here and the movie proves to be a solidly crafted sports procedural with an uncommon amount of pathos.
Given his previous decades-long reputation as an actor capable of only clownish roles and the checkered history of sports movies, one can easily see where the hesitancy would be to give ‘Hustle’ a go. While it doesn’t bring anything new to the sports movie formula, it boasts a cast of performers working far above most audience’s expectations including many actual NBA players either playing characters or themselves. It’s a pleasantly inspiring surprise that shouldn’t be overlooked when scrolling for some solid late-night entertainment.
