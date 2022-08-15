This is a monthly movie review column by Anoka resident Alex Suszko, who has a bachelor’s degree in film and TV production from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He works as a media producer for the community TV station NineNorth in Roseville and also produces independent content, including locally shot short and feature films.
‘Nope’
3.5/5 Stars
Critical darling Jordan Peele returns as Director and Writer for his third feature, an ambitious sci-fi reminiscent of the original blockbusters of old. Easing on the political commentary in favor of building a suspenseful story, “Nope” falters under the weight of its lofty ambition, but overcomes it with grandiose spectacle and surrealist touches.
OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is a rancher who lends his horses to Hollywood productions along with his more charismatic sister, Emerald (Keke Palmer). Business isn’t great and it’s further hampered by strange interferences with their electricity and odd behavior (or vanishings) of their horses. Noticing something peculiar in the sky, OJ aims to discover the secret of what sits above, but as he does, others become equally interested.
“Nope” is a concept movie, much in the way that “Get Out” and “Us” were as well. It feels as though the concept or story came first and the characters were created in service of advancing that story not as individually layered presentations. The majority of characters have personality, but there’s an odd distance that the audience feels toward them that keeps us from truly believing the stakes at hand. The movie keeps us interested in seeing the reveal we know is coming, but the extended final sequence never reaches the suspenseful heights it wants to because we don’t ever feel like the main characters won’t find a solution and overcome their plight.
All that said, “Nope” has a lot going for it. Easing up on the political heavy handedness (or, at least making the point more ambiguous) allows the audience to sit back and enjoy the experience without feeling like the filmmaker is scolding us. The acting is on point and the dialogue is sharp as well, but the true lasting impact of the movie comes in the form of a couple sequences involving a monkey that I won’t disclose here.
Peele has shown that he can get under the skin of his audience, but he reaches new heights with the monkey sequences that I’ll leave to your viewing pleasure.
Was it as good as I hoped? Nope. Is there a lot to be commended? Yep. Jordan Peele is a talented filmmaker and although I hesitate to call him an auteur, I always feel that his movies will be enjoyable and elicit a strong response. He’s done such in the past and he does it again here.
‘The Gray Man’
3.5/5 Stars
Released on Netflix, the Russo brothers (of Marvel fame) tackle a less overstuffed narrative that reads as a fun excursion into good old-fashioned entertainment. You can tell the actors and filmmakers are having fun and that feeling is contagious as the audience will find plenty of fun in it as well.
A man known only as Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) is a prisoner turned government asset who is only utilized in the most secretive of missions. After acquiring info that’s in the interest of national security and discovering his employers have questionable motivations, he finds himself on the run. Naturally, he’s the best at what he does, but he meets his match in Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a ruthless former CIA operative that will stop at nothing to catch Six.
What ensues is a 2-hour cat-and-mouse extravaganza with both Lloyd and Six trading blows in pursuit of what they want. The movie is simple and silly, bordering on just dumb entertainment; but it’s high production values and wild set pieces elevate it to be something truly enjoyable and well worth sitting through. In simple action movies, you can often find a laziness to the execution.
Dull choreography, no attention to mise-en-scene or visuals, hackneyed script, etc. While “The Gray Man” isn’t devoid of issues, it can’t be faulted for laziness. The set pieces are extravagant, the visuals pleasing to the eye, and the choreography performed to exciting perfection.
The Russo brothers are given a generous budget and they make sure to use every penny of it on delivering a fun slice of entertainment that’s shallow on plot and character development, but strong on just high-octane action. They put together a likable cast in Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas who hold the thing together when it verges on going off the rails. It’s a tad overlong and, at times, self-indulgent but as someone who didn’t enjoy the nauseating CGI of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s a pleasant side piece that’s perfect for a casual late-night viewing.
‘Elvis’
3.5/5 Stars
At its Cannes premiere, “Elvis” received a 12 minute standing ovation; reportedly, the longest ovation of any movie at the festival this year. This is perhaps surprising, given the subtle and subdued nature of previous Cannes favorites. “Elvis” is a 2.5 hour long eye-pleasing extravaganza with a visual style of such bombast that it reaches the point of fault. In other words, it’s a Baz Lurhmann movie.
Nobody needs any introduction to the eponymous figure, but the movie covers the rise of Elvis’ (Austin Butler) career told through the perspective of his aging manager (Tom Hanks). The movie paints Elvis as a sympathetic figure and victim of those who wanted to take advantage and control his image.
The lights shine bright in Elvis, but perhaps the brightest spot of all is the central performance by Austin Butler, who inhabits the role with such meticulous precision that if you weren’t aware you were watching a movie, you’d think he was the real guy. The casting directors struck gold with him as he’s entrusted in showcasing Elvis on every point of the spectrum from charismatic, reckless country boy to tortured, conflicted addict. If for no other reason, the movie is worth watching for Butler’s portrayal.
The camera sways and cuts with an energy that would outdo the man himself. While it serves to represent the icon in all his glam and glory, it does so to an exhausting fault.
The overload of style begins to weigh on the audience and becomes more distracting than engaging. The movie is similar in structure to that of “Amadeus,” but where “Amadeus” was shot with a composure that allowed audiences to invest in the character and come to know him better, “Elvis:” style proves to be its own worst enemy, creating a distance between the main character and the audience that prevents it from providing deeper insight into the psychology of the king of rock n’ roll.
The movie ends with Elvis’ manager questioning what actually killed him. Was it drugs? Fame? Himself?
And his conclusion was that it was love. Everything Elvis did was to satisfy the love his audience had for him and ultimately that wasn’t sustainable. There’s two ways to look at that. The first, that Elvis was a martyr who died servicing his fans.
The second, and perhaps more reflective, is an indictment of our culture; a culture that manufactures an allure and image of celebrities and demands that they uphold it.
Even the king of rock n’ roll is human, but audiences couldn’t see him that way. And when his true self was no longer the gyrating, energetic showman that he was in his early career, the culture couldn’t accept a change of image and he died desperately trying to meet its demands.
Culture killed Elvis, but nonetheless his cultural legacy lives on, a paradox with no simple answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.