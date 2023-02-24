Just because it’s on the opposite end of the Mississippi River doesn’t mean Anoka can’t get in on the Mardi Gras spirit, and local musician Alexander Craig helped do just that. Craig organized a flash mob on Feb. 18 in downtown Anoka that led a nine-member marching line through six local businesses, sharing music along the way. Craig recounted to ABC Newspapers how the whole thing came together.

“It’s a very pragmatic reason, actually,” Craig says. “For this calendar year, I’ve been trying to do a big event once a month, and I didn’t have anything for February. (Laughs) There was an open day, and I said that day I’m going to do some kind of pop-up show or flash mob or something.”

