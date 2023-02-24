Just because it’s on the opposite end of the Mississippi River doesn’t mean Anoka can’t get in on the Mardi Gras spirit, and local musician Alexander Craig helped do just that. Craig organized a flash mob on Feb. 18 in downtown Anoka that led a nine-member marching line through six local businesses, sharing music along the way. Craig recounted to ABC Newspapers how the whole thing came together.
“It’s a very pragmatic reason, actually,” Craig says. “For this calendar year, I’ve been trying to do a big event once a month, and I didn’t have anything for February. (Laughs) There was an open day, and I said that day I’m going to do some kind of pop-up show or flash mob or something.”
That day happened to be the weekend before Fat Tuesday, the final day of Mardi Gras, and his theme was set. Craig has been active in the Anoka (as well as wider Minnesota) music scene for two and half decades. He began as a one-man band, going under the stage name Crankshaft, and has most recently been releasing music as Alexander Craig. His latest release was a 2022 self-titled album back in October. Events like the Mardi Gras flash mob, he says, are one way to give back to the fans who have stuck with him through the years.
“The nature of doing what I’m doing is to cultivate a good time for the fans that I already have, and get people involved in what’s going on and making memories, having cool things happen,” Craig says. “A byproduct of that is promoting my name. Hopefully people are talking about it, it was frickin’ fun, man. So much fun.”
The event was a new experience for Craig, who usually fronts a band with guitar in hand. To fit the theme, however, he reached out to local musicians to fill out a nine-piece marching line, bringing the Louisiana big band sound to Jackson Street. Craig himself joined in on the bullhorn (emblazoned with his signature “Boogie” logo), singing and leading the crowds in a chant of “Get out the horns, get out the drums, ain’t nothing here but a whole lotta fun. Dance to the rhythm till the morning light. Anoka County Saturday night!”
The group staged themselves in the basement of MaGillyCuddy’s before surfacing and going on a tour of Jackson Street’s bars, including 10K Brewing, the 201 Tavern, Billy’s, Serum’s and Danno’s. Craig has made connections with the many local businesses in Anoka because of his close proximity and time spent downtown. He contacted the establishments, and they were willing to help him pull his idea off.
“To do it on Jackson Street makes so much sense,” Craig says. “I live like six blocks from downtown, so I spend a lot of time down there. It has an old school vibe. Anoka itself has an old school river vibe, and all those bars condensed in one little two block strip made it convenient. The nature of me doing this for the last 25 years is that I know a lot of people in the community that are supporting what I’m doing, so I started promoting it that way.”
While this week and its snowstorm made spring feel like a distant memory, the previous weekend hit the low 40s, making it an especially busy night for downtown Anoka. Add a band and barcrawlers, and Craig says it’ll make for a packed night, no matter where you march off to.
“For whatever reason, I think because it was super warm during the day, but downtown Anoka on Saturday night was hopping, man!” Craig says. “It was way busy anyway, but then we’re walking into these spots with 40 people and a band. It was a flash mob right from the get go.”
Craig has already received positive comments encouraging him to make Minnesota Mardi Gras a yearly event, but he’s hesitant to commit to anything right now. Events like this are spur of the moment for Craig, with the idea coming to him a few weeks prior, and a secretive Facebook group created to make sure the event was big, but still a surprise. To make something annual is to make it expected, and that’s not the way Craig likes to roll.
“I’ve done all kinds of crazy stuff and not many of them are recurring,” Craig says. “I think it’s cool to make things unique like that and not have them come up every year. I like people to get on board with spontaneous things. There’s been a lot of people mentioning it, but I think it would lose its spontaneousness.”
Even if the Mardi Gras Flash Mob is a one-time thing, Craig won’t leave the people of Anoka without music for long. He currently plays Sunday nights at the 201 Tavern from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will be taking his talents southward for a performance at the Hook and Ladder in Minneapolis on March 20. No matter where the music takes him, however, Anoka will always be home base.
“I think it’s a great spot,” Craig says. “I love this town, this is like my hometown. I didn’t grow up here, but I’ve been living here longer than I’ve lived anywhere else, so I feel like this is my home.”
