Mental health workers at Abbott Northwestern and Mercy’s Unity Campus took to the picket lines this week, from Monday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday Oct. 5, asking for safer work conditions and changes to wages based on position. M Health Fairview mental health joined in the strike on Monday, but reached a bargain by the time picketing began on Tuesday.

The strikers lined up along Osborne Road in Fridley on Tuesday, Oct. 4, spending time in front of Abbott Northwestern, as well, on Monday and Wednesday. Unity Emergency Department Mental Health Coordinator Amanda Reasor talked with ABC Newspapers at the picket line on Tuesday about the stalling negotiations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.