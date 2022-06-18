An Army soldier who received his American Citizenship months before he was killed in action in 2010 in Afghanistan was honored with a bench in Blaine last weekend.
People from all over the world gathered on Saturday, June 11 at Veterans Memorial Park in to honor Eric Finniginham (Finn).
The event was organized by Eric Bakken, a close friend of Finn who served in the Army alongside him. Bakken lives in Washington state, but grew up in Blaine.
Bakken and Finn met at their first duty station in Fort Carson, Colorado. Where they met fellow soldier Johnny Bates.
“I’m from a small town in the South, pretty much set in what I like and what I don’t like and watching Finn (always being open to trying new things) opened my mind up a whole lot... I’m more prone to giving anything a shot, ever since (meeting) Finn,” Bates said.
Finn touched the lives of those who knew him by simply being himself. Bakken even named his daughter, Finley, after Finn.
“We hit it off pretty much on that one little drive around the base.” Bakken said.
He noticed that Finn didn’t really have much to do.
“He didn’t have a car and one of the weekends I asked if he wanted to come stay with me for the weekend,” Bates said.
Since Bakken was married at the time, he was allowed to live off of the base.
“One thing that everybody loved about him (Finn) was that he was always in, it didn’t matter if it was boring or fun. He found excitement and joy in doing things that we take for granted.” Bakken said.
Bakken said Finn “became part of the family” as Finn even called Bakken’s mother, Trish Sanders, “mom” and she called Finn “son.”
Finn and Bakken’s (ceremonially adopted) mother, Trish (Sanders), did not meet in person until she went out to Colorado for their deployment. However, she talked to Finn many times when she was on the phone with her son.
“Eric and Finn were inseparable and every time they would go hunting or fishing or on drives they would call…,” Sanders said. They would just talk to me about their day and all the fun things they were doing.”
On the day of deployment, Bakken’s family was there to say goodbye. Finn’s family lives in Micronesia, so it wasn’t as easy for them to hop on a flight to the United States. A flight from Micronesia to the U.S. is roughly 24 hours of travel.
“I was kind of a wreck and Finn came up to me and said, ‘Don’t worry, I promise I’ll bring him back home safe,’” Bakken said. “It wasn’t like we were going to a deployment to where we were going to be sitting on some big base and fixing air conditioning or something. We were going to the place in Afghanistan that all the movies are made about… we knew it was going to be intense and there was the kind of unsettling feeling that not everybody is coming back.”
Finn joined the military to become an American citizen and he spent time studying while in Afghanistan.
“We were like a month away of going home, everybody thought they were getting to be done,” Eric Bakken said.
Finn received his American Citizenship but just a couple months later, he was killed.
“Everything from that day just was never the same…It was a pain that I really pray that I don’t have to feel again,” Erick Bakken said.
“My son losing his best friend was unimaginable for me,” Sanders said. “I’m just really proud of Eric instead of being sad… he turned his feelings around to honoring his best friend and telling the world about him and making sure he lived each day to the fullest.”
“I’m sure his island did him good and proper (for a funeral) but what I gather is that nothing happened in the United States. And that hurts, like a lot,” Bakken said.
There was no hometown in the United States that honored Finn’s sacrifice, which is why he wanted to do something special to honor him in his new honorary home, Blaine, Minnesota.
“I think what they are trying to show this family is there’s lots of people out there that support you and are very grateful that your son died for their freedom.” Sanders said.
Bakken raised $30,000 and $10,000 of it was given to the park for the memorial bench, which was unveiled at the Saturday memorial.
“But it is just not going as far as it needed to go” Finn’s mom, sister and daughter, just three plane tickets to come to America, were $11,000. There is only one plane that leaves their island once a month, so they will be staying in the U.S. for 30 days.
Although Finn has passed away, Bakken wants to make him proud and wants to make sure his memory lives on.
“I inherited a motivation in life to do as well as I possibly can, because I owe it to somebody now.” Bakken said.
