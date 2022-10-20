In District 7, Commissioner Mandy Meisner (formerly District 4) faces challenger Joseph Sturdevant. Both candidates are from Fridley. Sturdevant declined to fill out ABC Newspaper’s questionnaire For a map of the county commission districts, visit https://www.anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Mandy Meisner
Age: 47
Previous political/community experience: I am honored to be the Anoka County Commissioner for District 7 representing Fridley, Columbia Heights and Hilltop. I am currently finishing up my first term in office and am seeking re-election.
But where I developed my expertise and who I am, is a collaborator and connector.
Most of my history is based in community service where I have been working with diverse leaders to get results for Anoka County for the last decade, working alongside others in various projects to improve my own backyard for everyone.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public Safety is always a priority for Anoka County, perhaps now more than ever. Families deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and all residents deserve to feel trust in their law enforcement officers.
As your County Commissioner for District 7, I regularly participate in our city (Fridley and Columbia Heights) Police Advisory Groups where I learn about our law enforcement best practices and challenges. I also serve on the Metropolitan Emergency Service Board where we work together to implement policy and support technology for our 911 call centers.
My biggest project for public safety is to build a new county jail and 911 call center. My colleagues and I are currently working hard to develop a facility that satisfies all state and federal mandates, functions well for jail staff and can be paid in creative ways so the burden does not fall solely on hard working tax payers.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
I chair the Property Records and Taxation Committee in which elections falls under. The role of the county for all functions is to administer the laws of our state. I ensure we are following all protocols around elections.
This includes training of election judges, testing of machinery and auditing ballots after every election. All this needs to be done with exact precision in order to have election security for all voters.
While I am confident in our election process, it is also my job to listen to and work with those who have concerns or want to make improvements.
I invite anyone to make public comments during our committee meetings, share any comments at the full board meeting so they go on official record, and schedule special meetings with our Elections Manager, myself and concerned groups to explore future changes.
