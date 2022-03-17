The Blaine City Council had a special meeting late last week to discuss Council Member Richard Paul’s future on the council after it came to light that Paul faces charges for allegedly threatening a police officer’s job last November.
The special meeting, which took place Thursday morning, March 10, was a short meeting, lasting less than seven minutes. Mayor Tim Sanders made a statement, and no public comments were accepted.
At the special meeting, Sanders addressed the Nov. 3 incident where Paul allegedly threatened a police officer’s job.
In addition, Sanders addressed statements Paul allegedly made to a resident March 7, after the resident approached Paul about the Nov. 3 incident.
Paul was sworn in as City Council member for Ward 3 Jan. 3, 2019, taking over City Council Member Dave Clark’s seat. Paul’s term expires at the end of this year.
November incident
Paul was charged Jan. 4 with two misdemeanor charges: misconduct of a public officer and violating a code of ethics - standard of conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaine police pulled over Paul’s son Nov. 3, 2021, at 9:52 p.m. because he didn’t have a light or reflective gear on his bike, making it hard to see him at night.
Paul’s son had an outstanding warrant, so the officers placed him under arrest, charges say.
According to the complaint, Paul’s son contacted Paul to see if his father could pick up his bike so it wouldn’t be impounded.
Paul reportedly asked to speak with the officer, who informed Paul that his son had a warrant out for his arrest.
Paul allegedly kept requesting that his son be dropped off at home, and when the officer refused, Paul allegedly started threatening the officer.
When the officer asked Paul if he was going to come pick up his son’s bike, Paul responded, “I’m going to call the chief and you gonna be out of work,” before hanging up on the officer, according to the complaint.
As the officers were loading Paul’s son’s bike into the squad car, Paul arrived at the scene and allegedly demanded the release of his son.
The officers again told Paul they couldn’t do that, and Paul allegedly responded, “You’re out of work.”
According to the complaint, one of the officers told Paul he could come to the jail to potentially bail his son out. Paul then allegedly replied, “If I go tonight, you’re both going to go to jail.”
Paul again demanded the release of his son and said, “It’s gonna be easy or it’s not gonna be easy,” charges say.
The officers said they’d help load the bike into Paul’s vehicle, but he declined and left, according to the complaint.
Blaine Police Chief Brian Poday said at the March 7 City Council meeting that he has seen the body camera footage from the incident. He declined to comment on the incident, but praised the conduct of the police officers.
“I’m proud of the way our officers acted,” Podany said. “They followed through with our core values.”
Paul’s initial court appearance is scheduled for May 11. The incident was referred to an independent prosecutor by the city.
If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to one year imprisonment and a $3,000 fine on the misconduct charge and up to 90 days imprisonment and a $1,000 fine on the code of ethics violation.
March 7 incident
The City Council was made aware during a meeting Monday, March 7, that Paul allegedly made controversial comments to Blaine resident Rob Doar that morning after Doar approached Paul about the Nov. 3 incident.
Doar filmed the incident, and the City Council reviewed the footage prior to the special meeting on March 10.
“I find the comments extremely troubling myself, and several of the statements made by Council Member Paul do not live up to the standards of conduct of a council member or represent the values of our city,” Sanders said.
According to Doar, he and Paul had a brief conversation at Paul’s home March 7 where Doar asked if Paul believes his position on the City Council entitles him to special treatment from police.
Doar recounted the incident on Facebook and at the March 7 City Council meeting.
According to Doar, Paul allegedly said of police that “I make your budget, and on top, you don’t give me respect?”
“Did you feel like because you approve their budget, you deserve more ...” Doar responded.
“Respect,” Paul allegedly told Doar, interrupting him. “They started talking differently to me and yelling at me like I’m not a human being.”
“Difficult situation, but you felt like because you’re a council member they should have showed you more respect than the general public?” Doar allegedly asked.
“Yeah, something like that because I do help them,” Paul allegedly responded.
Doar then asked Paul if he’s planning on resigning. Paul allegedly told Doar that he was going to talk to Sanders and the rest of the City Council and “see what they say.”
Doar suggested to the City Council that Paul should release the body camera footage from the Nov. 3 incident if Paul believes the officers acted inappropriately. Under Minnesota statute, the Police Department cannot release the body camera footage without Paul’s consent, except under specific conditions that aren’t currently met, according to Chief Podany.
“All that being said, none of that addresses the issues here with the actions of Council Member Paul where he used his position of authority to threaten officers, threaten their livelihood and threaten their jobs ... that’s inexcusable,” Doar said.
According to the Blaine Standards of Conduct, “No council member or member of any board or commission or covered city employee shall use such position to secure special privileges or exemptions for such person or others.”
Doar said that even if Paul is found guilty of the two misdemeanor charges against him Paul would still keep his City Council seat because only a felony could remove Paul from office, according to city charter.
“Citizens need to be able to have some sort of mechanism to hold our elected officials accountable, and we shouldn’t have to wait until election day to do that when there are things that rise to this level of abuse of their authority,” Doar said.
Future for Paul on City Council
According to Mayor Sanders, the Blaine City Charter does not allow the City Council to remove a member from office or force a City Council member to resign.
“This situation has brought to light the confusing and limiting language in our City Charter around member removal,” Sanders said in a statement on March 8. “I am asking the Charter Commission to research and review this issue and consider an amendment to our charter allowing language for residents to be able to recall and replace council members if future conduct of members rises to that level.”
Sanders offered Paul the chance to address the incidents at the special meeting March 10, but Paul declined, citing advice from his attorney.
Sanders said the City Council cannot currently take any further actions in regards to the alleged incidents.
“While Council Member Paul is charged with [two misdemeanors], we as a council are being respectful of the criminal process that is currently in motion,” Sanders said. “This issue is being addressed in Anoka County court.”
“We know many of you are frustrated,” Sanders continued, addressing residents. “We know many of you are disappointed and understandably so. I ask that you allow the criminal process to move forward and play out.”
Emilee Wentland contributed to this report.
