They don’t care about our best interests, only securing our money and attention.
They want to win at all costs and to gain power.
The ones we passionately support still have some pretty glaring faults. The ones who lose their jobs still have pretty soft landings.
Oh, don’t worry, this isn’t going to be about politics. Just the cold, cruel world of sports.
I cried a fair few times in my rites of passage as a Minnesota sports fan growing up, but never quite like the end of the 2001 Major League Baseball season. I was too young to remember the thrill of the 1991 Twins World Series win, yet was just old enough to endure the 1994 strike and the subsequent clunkers of Minnesota seasons. I followed them passionately through those lean years with childlike wonder, until they were finally contenders deep into that 2001 fall.
After the promise of the first half faded and the dog days of summer saw them tumble out of first place, the final nail in the coffin came after a ninth-inning collapse some September night. Well, at least what I viewed to be the final nail — in reality, the end had probably come a few weeks earlier, but my optimistic, hope-for-a-miracle, we-still-have-a-mathematical-chance side had yet to be culled.
My dad sat on my bed and consoled me as I cried, as I lamented how we could finally have a winning team and play so well most of the year, only to miss the playoffs. The playoff berths would finally come following that season, but postseason success? Still not so much.
Fast forward to a couple weeks ago, and I was on the other side of the equation as my oldest three kids tried to come to grips with how such a spectacular Vikings season could screech to a halt with such a monumental dud in the first round of the playoffs, their first real playoff memory.
I just held their hands and sighed, agreeing with their protests of life not being fair. Hopefully next time — and there will sadly be a next time I’m sure — I’ll have a few more helpful nuggets of wisdom to offer. I’m open to suggestions.
One of the best and most challenging parts of following sports closely is seeing the immense highs and crushing lows, of both sides wanting what only one can win.
Some people think sports are rigged, which is a comforting thought these days, rather than the idea that our teams just aren’t good enough or favored by fate.
Hopefully we all have brighter days ahead. Until then, we at least have the Super Bowl to look forward to, featuring those “scrappy underdogs” who, let’s see, are playing in their third Super Bowl in the past five years, versus a team that’s fan base has an “interesting” reputation dating back to the time they threw snowballs at Santa.
Sigh. At least there will be commercials.
Sports really are cruel.
