In 2019 Anoka County saw an abundance of outstanding residents and community leaders who made a difference in the area. There were too many outstanding individuals to mention all of them, but here are a few of those individuals the Anoka County Union Herald covered during the year who we believe deserve to be recognized again.
‘Life coin’ aimed to save lives of first responders
About eight months ago, Coon Rapids resident Carol Castle thought up a “life coin” to serve as a lifeline in the pocket of first responders throughout the United States and Canada.
The coins have a number for a suicide hotline so whoever has the coin in their pocket always has access to a phone number to call for help.
As the founder of the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame, Castle used the hall of fame as a vehicle for her life coins and created the nonprofit Wrestling 4 Life.
Her son, Maury Roemhild, was a firefighter who died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 31.
Castle created Wrestling 4 Life earlier this year to honor him and prevent this from happening to other first responders.
The rates of suicide for first responders are double to triple that of the rest of the population, and she wanted to change that.
Wrestling 4 Life implemented an “adopt a cop or favorite first responder” initiative.
Through the program, people can purchase one or more coins to be given to local police, fire, EMS and corrections officers.
Coins cost $18 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/life-coin.
If you or someone you know is a first responder and having suicidal thoughts, call Safe Call Now at 1-206-459-3020. Anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Nurses Honor Guard
Early this summer, a group of practicing and retired nurses from across the north metro formed Minnesota’s first Nurses Honor Guard to honor their colleagues who have died.
The Nurses Honor Guard was founded by retired nurses Anita Hanson from Brooklyn Park and Norma Stueland from Spring Lake Park, who both served as nurses for 45 years. They developed the group together after hearing about other Nurses Honor Guards in other states.
“Nursing is a calling, a way of life,” Stueland said. “Nursing is a service profession that cannot be lived in isolation. Nurses rely on each other for the synergistic effect of teamwork in all the efforts of care giving. It is appropriate that we honor our colleagues not only during their career, but also at the end of life’s journey.”
The Nurses Honor Guard has performed the Nightingale Tribute, for free, at over half a dozen funerals in traditional nurse uniforms.
The tribute includes the reading of a sonnet, the lighting of a Nightingale candle and the placing of a white rose near the urn or casket of the deceased nurse. Lastly, a triangle bell is rung three times and a final call is read for the nurse: “We officially retire you from your nursing duties, and we thank you for your service.”
The Nightingale candle is then extinguished, and a moment of silence observed.
The Nurses Honor Guard is open to men and women of all ages who are or have been registered nurses or licensed practical nurses. To learn more about volunteering or to set up a tribute, call 763-755-6300.
5-year-old gave up birthday gifts to support firefighters
Kaden Kummala, of Ramsey, turned 5 at the end of August, but he didn’t ask for presents.
“I just want people to give me money so I can give it to the firefighters,” he told his dad.
With help from his parents, Kyle and Katie Kummala, Kaden raised more than $2,700 for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department.
His parents said it was Kaden’s idea to give up presents to help others. Specifically, he wanted to raise money for Anoka firefighters.
Katie set up a Facebook fundraiser on his behalf.
“When I started the donation page for him, I honestly just thought it was going to be family and friends, a couple bucks,” Katie said. “I never in a million years dreamed it would be what it turned out to be.”
Anoka-Champlin Assistant Fire Chief Todd Schewe said the money Kaden donated would be earmarked for a new thermal imaging camera.
‘Mary T.’ honored for impact as business woman
Local business owner Mary Tjosvold was one of 10 Minnesota women inducted into the National Association of Women Business Owners, or NAWBO, Hall of Fame on Nov. 5.
Tjosvold, commonly referred to as simply “Mary T.,” was honored for her decades of owning and operating Mary T. Inc., an assisted living and senior living service company based in Coon Rapids. Mary T. Inc. has since expanded into home health care, rental and senior housing, human service programming, independent living services, hospice care and a music venue.
One of the reasons NAWBO recognizes hall of fame inductees each year is because the organization wants other women to have role models they can look up to for inspiration, Mary Quist-Newins said.
In 2014 Tjosvold opened Crooners Lounge and Supper Club, a jazz venue, in Fridley.
She opened the venue with her late husband, Larry Dunsmore, who was an entertainer. Dunsmore died shortly after the club opened, but Tjosvold still runs the venue to provide the community with quality entertainment and to honor her husband.
One of the lounge’s stages, the Dunsmore Room, is named after him.
Overall, Tjosvold said Minnesota is a worthwhile state for women to go into business.
Mighty Madelyn and family raised awareness about liver disease
“Mighty Madelyn” of Coon Rapids has been raising money for the American Liver Foundation with her family for a couple of years.
Maddie Stone was diagnosed with biliary atresia at just a couple of weeks old, which is a rare condition in infants where bile ducts are scarred and blocked, according to the American Liver Foundation. The bile then builds up in the liver and damages it. The built-up bile turns the skin yellow.
Since Maddie’s diagnosis, her family has raised money for the American Liver Foundation and raised awareness about her condition by painting rocks and stowing them all over the city of Coon Rapids.
The American Liver Foundation’s Liver Life Walk Twin Cities, which Mighty Madelyn’s team participated in, happened Saturday, Sept. 28. Team Mighty Madelyn raised $1,615, which was $615 over its goal.
Those looking to donate to the American Liver Foundation in Maddie’s name can do so at tinyurl.com/y6pw33bl. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for Maddie’s medical bills at tinyurl.com/y5dwe9vt.
To follow Maddie’s journey, her Facebook page can be found here: tinyurl.com/yyr7hujx.
Father donated wreck that killed son to teach safety lessons
Wade Anderson donated the vehicle involved in his son’s death to remind motorists to stay safe on the road.
Anderson gave the silver 2007 BMW to the Ramsey Police to use it as a warning to other motorists.
With the help of M&G Trailer, North Star Towing and the Anderson family, the Police Department mounted the car on a trailer and created an informative banner about the crash.
Wade’s son Joey died April 6, 2018, in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 47 in Ramsey after he was ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle emphasizes four mistakes Joey made that night: drinking and driving, speeding, distracted driving and, fatally, not wearing a seatbelt.
It was first unveiled at Ramsey’s Happy Days and will be available to view again, though for the immediate future the vehicle will be limited to public safety organizations.
“If this saves one person, then it was well worth it,” Wade said.
While using vehicles like this is not new, according to Capt. Brad Bluml, it hasn’t been done in Ramsey. Wade, who lived in Ramsey for two decades, thought it would be good for the city.
At 20 years old Joey was working with his dad at Demo Unlimited, a heavy demolition company, right out of high school. A hard worker, Joey was close to being able to lead his own teams, according to Wade.
Oak Grove residents got involved in wastewater debate
This year Oak Grove had to connect one of its neighborhoods to St. Francis’ wastewater system.
While at first the council was going to make a decision without much input from the public, two people got involved to make sure a robust conversation was had on the subject.
Then-Council Member Mike Wylie reached out during the discussion to make sure The Ponds residents were aware of the decision being made, he said.
The issue began when Oak Grove was notified that it had to repair an unusual wastewater system in The Ponds Development or face fines from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Ellen Bernardson, a resident of The Ponds, was thankful for Wylie’s intervention. Bernardson sent out newsletters and attended council meetings to make sure her voice was heard.
While a few options were discussed during meetings in early 2018, the decision ultimately came down to whether to connect to St. Francis or build a new package plant.
A few council members supported the package plant, because they didn’t want Oak Grove residents’ water rates determined by a city council they hadn’t elected.
On the one hand, a package plant would likely mean 20 years of a fixed water bill for Ponds residents. However, the costs for maintenance or repair would fall on the 222 homes in the neighborhood.
That’s because The Ponds has an enterprise fund, which means Oak Grove tax dollars would not go to the system, only the money collected from Ponds residents.
Ultimately the city decided to connect The Ponds Development’s wastewater to St. Francis.
Burnham’s friends, family made a difference
The parents and friends of Pvt. Nicole Burnham, of Andover, raised awareness of the problem of veterans suicide and raised money to support the Anoka nonprofit Haven for Heroes this year.
Burnham was a 2015 graduate of Anoka High School and served in the Army. She died by suicide in January 2018 at the age of 21 after being sexually assaulted and harassed while she was stationed on a U.S. base in South Korea.
A rock garden sprang up in her honor in downtown Anoka over the summer, with the goal of honoring her and spreading messages of peace and love.
Then, on Minnesota’s Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day Oct. 5, more than 140 walkers participated in the inaugural Nicole Burnham Veteran Suicide Awareness 5K Walk that started and ended at Haven for Heroes in Anoka.
The 5K raised funds to support Haven for Heroes, which provides transitional housing to veterans and their families at the old Anoka State Hospital.
The event was hosted by the Nicole “Pooter” Burnham Legacy Foundation and Haven for Heroes. Burnham’s parents, Steve and Stacey Burnham, started the foundation in honor of their daughter.
If you or a loved one has suicidal thoughts or needs assistance, contact the 24-hour suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Volunteer partnered with Sheriff’s Office to provide community support dog
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office received a new volunteer this year to support the community.
Holly Schultz volunteered to represent the Sheriff’s Office alongside a community support dog.
The first community support dog in the Sheriff’s Office is a 5-year-old yellow lab named Sugar. She’ll be helping calm people in crisis and represent the office at community events.
Schultz, who owns Sugar, sent a letter to the Sheriff’s Office to pitch her idea because she noticed that Sugar was getting bored in her retirement.
The Sheriff’s Office intends to deploy Sugar and Schultz to aid in situations where someone may be in the midst of a mental health crisis, suffering from trauma or to help people remain calm while officers question them.
Aside from comforting people in crisis, she will assist during public events where the public can meet with her as well.
Sugar is a retired service dog and is a certified therapy dog having earned her canine good citizen accreditation.
She came from Guiding Eyes in New York but was transferred to Can Do Canines in New Hope as a breeding dog whose puppies are trained as service dogs.
Schultz cared for Sugar as a volunteer whelping home and adopted her after Sugar was retired from the breeding program.
Historical society told stories of military families
In 2019 the Anoka County Historical Society took an active role in preserving the stories of military families and the experiences they have when loved ones are deployed.
“We’re in This Together,” a coproduction of the historical society and Twin Cities Public Television, helps people understand the experiences of those families.
The documentary, which began production in 2018, premiered at Leopold’s Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park June 13 and aired in primetime in August on TPT.
This documentary was an attempt to chronicle the local impact of military conflicts during the last 30 years so the stories are preserved for generations to come, according to Rebecca Ebnet-Desens, the historical society’s executive director.
Army Staff Sgt. Richard Sieber, who was interviewed for the documentary along with his wife and daughter, said the film gave him deeper insight into his family’s sacrifice during his deployments.
“I thought I understood what it was like, but I really didn’t,” said Sieber, of Ramsey. “This opened my eyes.”
Families in the documentary spoke of the distance deployments create among members, as well as the daily challenges at home and even the frustration of constantly being asked how the deployed soldier is doing while never being asked how the family is holding up.
Historical society board member Johannes Allert, of Oak Grove, was also interviewed for the documentary. While Allert’s wife was deployed, a plumber who did work at their house decided not to charge them because he knew about the deployment. Allert said the unexpected gesture meant a lot.
Watch the documentary or see upcoming broadcast times at
