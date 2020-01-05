In 2019, Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Spring Lake Park saw an abundance of outstanding residents and community leaders who made a difference in the area. There were too many outstanding individuals to mention all of them, but here are a few of those individuals the Life newspaper covered during the year who we believe deserve to be recognized again.
Columbia Heights residents trained mental health workers serving refugees
In late June, Columbia Heights residents Nick Zeimet and Mary Granlund led a mission trip to Jordan and Lebanon with Syrian American Medical Society, or SAMS, to train mental health professionals who work with Syrian refugees.
Zeimet, Granlund and other mental health professionals observed the work being done already and worked with psycho-social programs already being run by professionals there.
They provided the workers with advice and training about operations in the United States, then helped find a way to apply those principles to working with refugees.
Granlund led trainings in supervision and self-care, as well as one in evidence-based practices for kids who’ve been through traumatic experiences.
Zeimet held trainings on acceptance and commitment therapy and dialectal behavioral therapy.
Mission trips such as this one will outlive the trip itself, Zeimet said. He considered it an investment and something that they can keep building on, and that’s what he said he’s most excited about.
“There’s a lot of world events that are going on that leave you at times feeling just powerless,” Zeimet said. “So you’re just really in tune to people’s suffering, and that can be really overwhelming at times, and so having an experience that allows you in some small way to feel like you’re doing something.”
Cool2BKind spreads kindness in Fridley schools
Over the summer, Fridley parents formed a group to spread kindness in Fridley Public Schools.
Many parents involved in the group, named Cool2BKind, have children who experienced bullying in the district, particularly at the middle school.
“We’re still working to get the word out with students to spread kindness, not necessarily focus on bullying, but more on the kindness and the positive side to kind of then put a cover on the bullying because kids will want to be kind,” said Heather Hansen, co-founder of Cool2BKind.
The group aims to make an impact on the culture and environment of the middle school.
Cool2BKind has helped the school in making some changes, Hansen said.
Reporting bullying is now easier and more anonymous for students because the district implemented an online form for reporting.
Students can report incidents anonymously online without drawing attention to themselves. The district has also added a phone hotline students can call.
Cool2BKind is working on getting its name out to the public and ensuring the community not only knows what it is, but also what it’s working toward.
Future politician
In early 2019, 18-year-old Blaine High School graduate Drew Brown jump-started his career in politics.
Last spring, Brown was appointed to be an adjunct board member for the city of Blaine.
Brown said he first developed an interested in politics his junior year when he took a World History course where he learned about the United States federal government.
“What I like about politics and government is how old and fluid it is, how much it can change things and how important it is for our country,” Brown said. “Politics revolves around and impacts everything.”
Craving to learn more about politics, Brown went to Blaine City Hall to see how he could get more locally involved and ended up serving as an election judge during the 2018 midterm elections at Centennial High School.
He later returned to Blaine City Hall to apply to join a city board or commission. Although he applied to for multiple boards and commissions, he wasn’t appointed.
But Brown made an impression on the City Council, and it created the adjunct board member position for him.
As adjunct board member, he can attend, ask questions and make comments during meetings of the Natural Resources Conservation Board, Park Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Traffic Commission and City Council. He is not allowed to vote on any issue.
Brown continues to serve as adjunct board member while attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Brown said he wants to intern for a state politician, volunteer for a political campaign during the 2020 presidential election or be an election judge again.
His goal is to become a U.S. senator.
Girl power in the Boy Scouts of America
This year marked the first time ever girls could join the Boy Scouts of America, and Anoka County girls seized the opportunity.
On Oct. 11, 2017, the Boy Scouts announced girls would be allowed to join Cub Scouts in 2019. Existing Boy Scout Troops were encouraged to form their own separate troops for girls.
In early February 2019 young women were allowed to join all ranks of the Boy Scouts of America including the upper ranks, putting them on a path to becoming Eagle Scouts, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the program.
Dozens of young women from across Anoka County joined the Boy Scouts with a handful of new troops for girls being formed to serve them. Two of the troops formed in Anoka County are Troop 65 from Circle Pines and Troop 714 from Spring Lake Park.
The Spring Lake Park girls Troop 714 meets together with its neighboring boys troops and goes through meetings and activities together.
“We really want to be able to share the same program we’ve been doing with the boys with the girls,” said Troop 714 Scoutmaster Doug Schenke. “Everything is the same, and we don’t see it as being any different.”
Rachel Brazil, 14, started in Boy Scouts by participating in the Venture program with her brothers. Venture is one of the core programs of Boy Scouts that serves young men and women ages 13-21. Brazil said the girls did not originally receive equal recognition or awards.
“I joined because I really wanted to get the same recognition and do the same activities my brother did,” said Rachel, an eighth-grader at Westwood Intermediate and Middle School in Blaine.
The girls in the new troops have learned a variety of wilderness skills. They’ve practiced tying knots, built a bobsled, gone hiking, learned to build a fire, gone snowshoeing and done service projects.
Guider served local veterans
Steve Guider has been working tirelessly to honor veterans in Anoka County.
Guider is a technology paraprofessional at Blaine High School. He’s also head coach for the Blaine High School Girls Hockey Team and assistant football coach.
Guider has been organizing the Blaine High School Veterans Day program for the last several years. In 2019, the program was attended by over 100 veterans and more than 1,000 students, staff and area residents.
During the ceremony, 99-year-old World War II veteran Stan Nelson was recognized for his service in the Navy, during which he took part in the D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach.
In 2018 Guider helped Nelson reconnect with fellow sailor Peter Fantacone, who died in April 2019.
On Nov. 11, 2019, Guider tried to reconnect Nelson with another fellow sailor, 95-year-old Jack Claiborne from Tennessee, but Claiborne was unable to attend the ceremony. But Claiborne sent Nelson a World War II hat, and a voicemail from Claiborne was played during the ceremony.
Guider is also the founder of the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine.
“The mission of the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine is to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our nation’s service members, veterans and their families,” Guider said. “To honor their bravery, courage and sacrifice and to educate about the cost of freedom so that time will not dim the glory of their deeds.”
There will be multiple memorials spread throughout the park. Each memorial will be added as funds are raised. The entire project is estimated to cost $1.25 million.
On Oct. 19, 2019, the Greenberry Chambers Civil War Monument was the first memorial to be erected at the park.
To learn more or donate to the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine, visit veteransparkofblaine.org.
Stroke survivor raised awareness
Blaine City Council Member Dick Swanson opened up in August about his experience surviving a stroke last July.
Just after 2 p.m. July 15, Swanson, 74, was in his living room reading when he suddenly started to lose his vision and his left arm became numb. His wife asked him a few questions and quickly called 911 at 2:04 p.m., recognizing the symptoms of a stroke.
By 2:14 p.m., Blaine police officers and Allina Health emergency medical technicians arrived at Swanson’s home.
“By this time my speech was gone and my whole left side was numb,” Swanson said. “Unfortunately I could understand and feel everything around me.”
By 2:24 p.m., Swanson arrived at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where he was treated. He has since made a full recovery.
“I’m very much considered to be a part of the lucky, the 10%, because I came out of it with no apparent physical or mental problems,” Swanson said. “But I’m really not a part of the lucky 10 percent. I’m here because of the Blaine police and the EMTs and the fact that my wife recognized the symptoms of a stroke.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, a stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients and causing brain cells to die.
The Mayo Clinic advises people to seek immediate medical attention or call 911 if they have any of the following symptoms:
• Trouble with speaking and understanding
• Paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg
• Trouble with seeing in one or both eyes
• A sudden and severe headache accompanied by vomiting, dizziness or altered consciousness
• Trouble with walking due to sudden dizziness, loss of balance or loss of coordination
